You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Caleb Ledford had 35 hours to recreate the Sword of Goujian for a television final. He said he wanted at least 60 to 70 hours to feel comfortable.

The episode of Forged in Fire aired on 22 April 2020. Ledford lost in the final and kept the sword he’d made.

He competed on the series at 18 and was a finalist in two episodes that aired in 2020 and 2022. Now 25, Ledford is the knife maker at Cossatot Works, which he’s building with Ben Robinson, the entrepreneur who became his student.

What the student brought to the partnership

Ledford is a native of Young Harris, Georgia. The founders want to make their objects in Georgia.

He began blacksmithing at 11 or 12, according to a 2022 profile, around the time his grandfather, a carpenter, began introducing him to his work.

By the time Robinson became his student, Ledford had spent years developing his bladesmithing. The founders describe a craft built on steel, fire, geometry, balance and finish.

Robinson’s experience was in building companies and brands. He says he wanted to make something tangible after years working with ideas and information.

After their third knife-making class, the founders say, they recognised that their skills complemented each other. They also found that they agreed on how the work should be done.

Both wanted to make objects to the standard they knew they could achieve, without cutting corners. In their account of the company’s origins, they describe the patience required to repeat work when an object isn’t right.

Robinson says he and Ledford will both represent the brand.

Four objects, with a field knife first

The founding collection consists of four objects, and Field No. 1 is the lead product. The company describes its output as hand-forged cutlery and heirloom woodworks made in small numbers.

Table No. 1 is a chef’s knife. Gorge No. 1 is a single figured-maple form that holds five knives along a walnut stream, using concealed magnets.

River No. 1 is an end-grain cutting board made from hard maple and black walnut.

Field No. 1 is still at Prototype 01. Its final form remains in development, and the company says production details will be settled only after field testing.

For months, the founders say, Field No. 1 existed only as an idea. When they held it, they recall being struck by its qualities as both a piece of art and a tool.

Their stated aim is to combine beauty with practical use, without making fragile objects. They want the craftsmanship to support that purpose without pretension.

A company that can outlast its founders

For Robinson and Ledford, the objects’ lives after they are made are part of the ambition. The founders describe a knife accompanying an owner on hunts for 30 years, and a cutting board carrying the scars of thousands of meals.

They want woodwork to become inseparable from a family home. They aren’t aiming for objects that stay untouched: the founders say scratches and accumulated stories are part of what they want people to keep.

Robinson says he doesn’t need to begin another company at 55. He enjoys making things and wants to see how good the work can become.

The founders accept that perfection is beyond reach, but say they’ll keep working towards it. Their stated preference is to make fewer objects and make them to the standard they believe they can achieve.

Robinson is 55 and Ledford is 25. If they build Cossatot well, the founders say, it could extend beyond either of them, with one generation helping establish the company and another carrying it forward.