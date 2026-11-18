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Innovation Philosophie and its founder, Pat Villaceran, want the UK to be a globally competitive hub of innovation, and she sees founders as the heart and soul of that ambition.

That is why Villaceran is choosing London as her next hub for innovation, working with Nathan Reardon, British Co-founder of Innovation Philosophie, a collective of innovation-focused CEOs and founders across the globe who want to shape the economies of the future.

Reardon is leading the company’s UK launch with her, and the company describes the launch as a push for an entrepreneurship revolution.

“Britain has never been short of good founders. What they rarely get is a room where the people building eight- and nine-figure companies can think past the next funding round, with philosophy and the humanities sitting next to the balance sheet. That is what Innovation Philosophie offers, and I’m proud to be opening it here in the UK,” said Reardon.



Nathan Reardon/Innovation Philosophie

Why London

Villaceran founded Innovation Philosophie and works from New York, London and Singapore. She mentors the CEOs and founders of eight- and nine-figure companies, with a focus on business transformation, and she co-hosts the Innovation Philosophie Podcast with Reardon.

Reardon is based in London and leads the company’s work in the UK. The company says it is in touch with top founders in California, New York, Singapore, Australia and other markets. It says Reardon aims to bring its innovation infrastructure and British business ingenuity to those markets.

Expertise and timing

Villaceran says her work spans market expansion, business, marketing and brand architecture. Innovation Philosophie sees that expertise as timely. Villaceran thinks the country needs something fresh, and guidance on how to build it.

The UK launch brings her mentorship cohort and INNOV LABS into that work. She says the aim is to offer a distinct perspective and distinct results, and to build a tangible framework for the public and private sectors.

Villaceran sees Innovation Philosophie as one connected project that she wants founders to align with, because for her, innovation stands for more than fast-scaling companies. She thinks innovation founders need to build businesses with sustainability, legacy and impact in mind.

Villaceran believes the timing is right. She points to the wider economic moment. She wants an innovation programme integrated with the country, with her and Reardon leading it.

She helps businesses look again at how they approach problem-solving and expansion. She wants the founders she trains to take pride in representing British businesses around the world.

In her view, the startup world, and the VC world with it, is as competitive as ever, and she wants to train businesses to move those conversations forward and to challenge them. Innovation Philosophie says pushing boundaries and asking the right questions are central to how she works.

Villaceran says her new venture, CITY JAM, is incorporated into the music industry by working with big-names and bringing in insights on AI and technology.

Business Blueprint 3.0

Villaceran is working on Business Blueprint 3.0, the company’s approach to the future of entrepreneurship. To her, it means building large businesses measured by longevity and impact as well as by scale. The company says the idea draws on economist Pankaj Ghemawat’s book World 3.0.

“Anyone can build an app in five minutes now. So what are you building, founder? And who is it for? The next ten years won’t belong to whoever ships the fastest. They’ll belong to the founders who think about people, purpose, and the planet as hard as they think about scale. That’s Business Blueprint 3.0. Nathan and I are building it with the founders who are ready to go first,” said Villaceran.

Pat Villaceran/Innovation Philosophie

What arrives in the UK

Villaceran’s mentorship cohort trains founders in global tactics and growth strategies, drawing on her INNOV LABS programmes. She aims to enroll thousands of founders across the country.

INNOV LABS, which she calls her signature programme, is a six-month innovation intensive for companies and stakeholders that aim to disrupt their industries and build a market expansion plan within months. It is open to businesses in any industry that pass Villaceran’s innovation-readiness screening.

Villaceran said: “In my programmes, we grow companies up to 3,000%.” Results depend on each company’s own work and budget, and no outcome is promised.

An open audience

For founders who want to listen first, the Innovation Philosophie Podcast is open to everyone. On it, Villaceran and Reardon talk with CEOs and academics about the economics of innovation and the conditions that produce new ideas.

Founded by Villaceran, with Reardon as British Co-founder, Innovation Philosophie trains founders holistically, bringing the humanities, philosophy and interdisciplinary thinking into decisions about people, purpose, the planet, scalability and innovation.

The Innovation Philosophie Podcast.

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