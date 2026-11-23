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The UK and European Union have agreed a major package of measures aimed at reducing post-Brexit trade barriers, supporting British businesses and creating new opportunities for young people, in what the Government describes as a new chapter in Britain’s relationship with Europe.

Announced at the UK-EU Summit in Brussels on 20 November 2026, the agreement covers food and agricultural trade, carbon emissions, youth mobility, migration and defence cooperation. The UK Government estimates that the package could add around £17 billion a year to the British economy by 2040, equivalent to approximately 0.5% of GDP. This is a government projection rather than a guaranteed economic outcome.

Less red tape for British businesses

One of the most significant elements of the agreement is a new arrangement covering food, farming and plant products traded between the UK and EU. The proposals will remove many of the additional checks, certificates and paperwork introduced following Brexit, making it easier for British producers to export to European markets. Export health certificates, which can cost businesses up to £200 each, are among the requirements set to be scrapped. The changes could benefit British food producers, farmers, manufacturers and exporters, particularly smaller companies that have struggled with the additional costs and administration involved in trading with Europe. The Government estimates that the food and drink agreement alone could contribute up to £5.1bn annually to the UK economy by 2040. Kunal Galav, Vice President, Pleo Embedded at Pleo, said “The refreshed Brexit deal announced today says little about cross border business regulation, and is a missed opportunity to make it easier for British businesses to grow and scale into European markets. Pleo’s research shows that three quarters of British businesses find managing compliance across multiple European markets challenging, and 71% the increase in regulatory challenges and hurdles means scaling cross-border can feel like launching a new business all over again. In an increasingly competitive global market, businesses cannot afford to wait for years of negotiations to begin mitigating some of the regulatory challenges of expansion caused by UK-EU friction.”

Support for British industry and jobs

The agreement also includes plans to link the UK’s emissions trading system with the EU’s carbon market. This is expected to exempt around £6.5bnof British exports, including steel and aluminium, from the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism. The Government estimates that linking the two systems could contribute a further £3.8 billion annually to the UK economy by 2040. For British manufacturers and industrial businesses, the arrangement could reduce costs and provide greater certainty when exporting to European customers.

New opportunities for young British people

Another important element is a new Youth Experience Scheme, allowing people aged between 18 and 31 to live, work, study and travel in the EU for up to three years. The reciprocal, capped scheme will provide up to 100,000 places annually for young people from each side. Unlike unrestricted freedom of movement, the arrangement will be visa-based and time-limited, with no access to benefits or right to bring dependants. The agreement is intended to restore some of the international opportunities available to younger generations before Brexit, while maintaining controls over immigration.

Closer cooperation on migration and national security

The package also strengthens cooperation between Britain and the EU on migration, border security and defence. Both sides have agreed to work more closely to tackle people-smuggling networks and human trafficking, including through coordinated action under the Channel Action Plan. There will also be greater cooperation on European security, including tackling Russian sanctions evasion, protecting critical infrastructure and responding to cyber-attacks and other hostile activity. The agreements reflect growing recognition that Britain and its European neighbours face many shared economic and security challenges.

A closer relationship, but not a return to the EU

Despite the breadth of the agreement, Britain is not rejoining the European Union, its single market or its customs union. Instead, the package represents an effort to improve practical cooperation while maintaining the UK’s position outside the bloc. Some issues remain unresolved, particularly arrangements around university tuition fees for UK and EU students. Both sides intend to continue negotiations on this and other areas of cooperation.

For British businesses, the priority will be turning the commitments into tangible benefits through lower costs, reduced bureaucracy and improved access to European markets. For the Government, the challenge will be demonstrating that closer economic cooperation can deliver growth while maintaining the UK’s post-Brexit position. Nearly seven years after the UK formally left the European Union, this latest agreement signals a shift towards a more cooperative relationship.

Whether it delivers the projected economic benefits will depend on implementation, but for British businesses, manufacturers and young people, it could open up opportunities that have become more complicated since Brexit.