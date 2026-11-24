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Ask a founder what is business critical and you will hear the same answers: cash flow, sales, risk. You will rarely hear culture. Yet having led more than 50 organisational reviews, I have seen the same thing again and again. The issues that end up costing organisations the most money, talent and reputation rarely start in the accounts. They start in how people are led, heard and treated. In most of the leadership teams I’ve worked with, culture rarely gets the same airtime as the management accounts. It should. As we head into 2027, with tighter margins, fierce competition for talent and significant changes to employment law, ignoring culture is getting more expensive. Here is how diversity and inclusion show up in the numbers you already care about, and how to start managing them like the business-critical issues they are.

1. It shows up in your revenue

Who sits around your decision-making table shapes what you build, who you sell to and which opportunities you never see. Teams that think alike tend to miss the same things. McKinsey’s research has consistently found that companies with more diverse leadership teams are more likely to outperform their peers financially; its 2023 report put that increased likelihood at 39% for both gender and ethnic diversity. That is a link, not a guarantee. But the logic is simple: if your customers are diverse and your decision-makers are not, you are guessing at what a large part of your market needs.

2. It shows up in your costs

People rarely leave because of one bad day. They leave because, over time, they stop feeling they belong. They are talked over in meetings, passed over for the stretch project, or quietly left out of the conversations that matter. Every resignation brings recruitment costs, lost knowledge, time spent onboarding someone new and a dip in productivity while the gap is filled. In a small team, losing one good person can stall a whole function. If you want to keep good people, belonging matters.

3. It shows up in your risk register

Most businesses would never leave a financial risk unmanaged, yet many leave people risk to chance. Compensation for discrimination claims at an employment tribunal is uncapped. Employers must now take all reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment, and can be held liable for harassment by customers and clients too. Staff now have six months, rather than three, to bring most tribunal claims. And from January 2027, employees will be able to claim unfair dismissal after six months’ service rather than two years, with the cap on unfair dismissal compensation removed. Add the reputational cost of a story going public, and it’s clear that inclusion is a risk issue, not just a values one.

4. It shows up in your decisions

In my work reviewing how organisations are led and governed, the patterns are strikingly similar whatever the size or sector. Decisions are made by a small number of voices. Nobody asks who is missing from the room. People who raise concerns are seen as difficult rather than helpful. And culture is something leaders talk about but never measure. None of this shows up in the accounts, but it shapes the decisions that do.

5. So treat it like finance

The good news is that you already know how to manage something business critical. Apply the same discipline:

Give it an owner. Someone at senior level should be accountable for culture, just as someone owns the accounts.

Someone at senior level should be accountable for culture, just as someone owns the accounts. Choose three or four measures. Staff turnover, who gets promoted, complaints and grievances, and staff survey results are a strong start. Break them down by group, because averages hide problems.

Staff turnover, who gets promoted, complaints and grievances, and staff survey results are a strong start. Break them down by group, because averages hide problems. Put it on the agenda. Review those measures at leadership meetings alongside the financials, not once a year at an away day.

Review those measures at leadership meetings alongside the financials, not once a year at an away day. Budget for it. If it matters, it needs resource, whether that is training, better processes or outside expertise.

If it matters, it needs resource, whether that is training, better processes or outside expertise. Audit it. Once a year, look honestly at how decisions are made, who is heard and where people are falling through the cracks.

Once a year, look honestly at how decisions are made, who is heard and where people are falling through the cracks. Make it safe to tell you the truth. The most expensive problems are usually the ones nobody felt able to raise early.

The bottom line

Diversity and inclusion are often dismissed as a nice-to-have, something to revisit when times are better. But the businesses that thrive in 2027 will be the ones that understand culture is not separate from performance; it drives it. You would never run your business without reading your accounts. Your culture deserves the same attention, because it is already affecting your bottom line. The question is whether you’re paying attention to it.