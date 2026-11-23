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As 2026 draws to a close, investors, businesses and boards are demanding more from AI investment. New research reveals a striking gap between how enthusiastically employees are using AI and how effectively businesses are making strategic gains from AI. Almost everyone is using AI. So, are you now clocking off at lunch? Spending more time on hobbies? Tearing through your to do list? If not, where are the promised productivity gains going?

In my recent Future CMO research, 98% of senior marketing leaders said they use AI at least daily, yet 86% described their organisations as still ‘experimenting’ with the technology. This is a striking disconnect that many founders and business leaders will recognise. For the past few years, investors and boards have driven businesses to embrace AI, initially focusing on new products, smarter services and innovation. Now attention is turning towards operations, with growing expectations of lower costs, stronger margins and greater productivity. As businesses plan for 2027, leaders face three important decisions: which work needs redesigning, what their future teams should look like, and how to turn AI-enabled productivity into real commercial value.

Marketing is the canary in the coal mine

Marketing offers an early glimpse of what’s coming. It’s a discipline full of innovators and early adopters and has already ridden successive waves of technological transformation. Desktop publishing changed production, search and digital advertising revolutionised customer acquisition, social media created new channels and roles, and the internet changed everything. Generative and agentic AI could bring an even more fundamental shift. Consider a typical marketing department. Strategists develop plans, content specialists write, designers create assets, campaign managers coordinate delivery and analysts measure results. Agencies and freelancers provide additional expertise and capacity.

AI can already undertake substantial elements of research, content development, creative production, reporting and administration. Increasingly, AI agents can coordinate activities across different systems. Yet many businesses are introducing these capabilities into existing structures, with people continuing to perform familiar roles using more sophisticated tools. Imagine designing a marketing function from scratch today. Would you hire the same specialists, commission the same agencies and establish the same processes? For a founder making their next five hires, that question could have significant financial implications. Here are three things leaders should bear in mind when seeking to embed AI across the enterprise.

1. Redesign the work before investing in more technology

My research, The Future CMO, conducted with senior marketing leaders, revealed widespread individual adoption of AI but limited organisational maturity. People are discovering applications, developing prompts and completing tasks more quickly, often without a coordinated approach to implementation. And that pattern extends beyond marketing. McKinsey’s 2026 State of AI research found that 80% of respondents reported improvements in individual productivity. Yet only 37% reported a positive impact on enterprise earnings.

Consider what happens when a founder asks their team to develop a campaign for a new service. Within minutes AI produces messaging, social posts, emails and landing-page copy. It looks remarkably complete. But nobody has properly defined the commercial objective, priority audience or compelling reason to buy. The next hour disappears into revisions. The messaging is generic, claims need checking, customer-facing teams disagree with the positioning, and the founder wants another angle. The initial speed has created an illusion of progress and much of the work ends up rewritten.

In a 2025 METR study, experienced software developers predicted AI would make them 24% faster. Instead, the tasks took 19% longer. Even afterwards, participants believed the technology had saved them time. To combat this and actually realise value, the quality of upfront thinking before using AI really matters. One approach I advocate is the 20/60/20 rule:

20% upfront: Human thinking to define the objective, audience, context, evidence and criteria for success.

60% execution: Use AI to accelerate research, exploration, production and refinement.

20% at the end: Human judgement to challenge assumptions, verify claims, improve quality and make final decisions.

These are guiding proportions rather than a rigid formula, but the principle is valuable: protect the thinking at both ends of the process. For business leaders, there’s a wider application. Before automating a workflow, understand what it achieves, which steps add value and where delays occur. Take a campaign that passes through six people and three approval stages. AI might accelerate content production considerably, but the business will capture limited benefit if the campaign still follows the same lengthy approval process. Map the entire workflow, including handovers, reviews and decisions. Then redesign it around the capabilities now available.

2. Rethink the team you’re building

AI is changing the activities that many jobs were originally created to perform. That has obvious implications for recruitment, skills development and organisational design. In my research, 30 of the 51 marketing leaders surveyed, anticipated more productive marketing teams but of a similar size. Only nine expected smaller teams. There are several ways businesses might respond. A start-up could build a lean permanent team supported by AI agents and specialist freelancers. A growing business might bring previously outsourced production in-house while retaining fractional leadership or specialist expertise. An established SME could redirect employees towards customer relationships, innovation and commercial development with the time AI content creation frees up.

The right answer depends on the business’s ambitions, operating requirements and existing capabilities. Founders should examine the work they expect to need over the next two years before committing to permanent roles, agency contracts or additional software. That means understanding which activities can be automated, which require new skills and where human expertise remains particularly valuable. It also means investing in existing employees. People need opportunities to learn how AI fits into their work, understand its limitations and contribute ideas for improving processes.

3. Measure what’s truly valuable and protect critical thinking

In my research, reduced critical thinking was the most frequently selected AI concern, cited by 67% of respondents. Generative AI produces articulate, confident responses that can discourage further questioning, particularly when people are working quickly. Leaders need to establish practical rules covering approved tools, data protection, verification and accountability. Employees should understand which decisions require human approval and where AI can operate more independently.

The other essential discipline is measurement. Counting AI licences, prompts or hours supposedly saved tells leaders little about commercial value. A business producing twice as many marketing campaigns has achieved little if those campaigns generate no additional customers or revenue. Instead, choose an important workflow and establish a baseline. How long does it currently take? What does it cost? How much rework is involved? What quality or customer outcome does it produce? Then test a redesigned approach and compare the results.

Where should the gains go?

One of the most revealing findings from my research concerned investment priorities. Given an additional £1m to invest over five years, 71% of marketing leaders selected customer insight, data and analytics. Despite their enthusiasm for AI, their strongest preference was to understand customers better.

I find that encouraging. For years, marketing teams have been under pressure to produce more content, manage more channels and respond to an ever-growing list of requests. AI offers an opportunity to release capacity from routine delivery and invest it in work that can create greater commercial value. For a founder, that might mean spending more time with customers, improving the product or service, testing a new market or strengthening the proposition.

A leadership agenda for 2027

As 2026 closes, I’d encourage every business leader to reconsider how AI is embedded in their operations by starting with three simple steps:

First, choose one commercially important workflow and redesign it around the capabilities AI now offers. Second, review your next recruitment and technology decisions against the operating model you want to build, rather than automatically extending the one you have. Third, measure the results, including quality, cost, customer impact and the capacity created. Establish clear accountability for how AI is used, when it shouldn’t be used, and where you want the gains to go.

These are manageable steps for a small, medium, or large business, and they provide a foundation for more ambitious organisational change. AI is already becoming part of everyday work. The businesses that capture the greatest value will be those whose leaders make thoughtful decisions about how work is organised, who performs it and what value it achieves.