You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

What makes a home truly exceptional? Traditionally, luxury homes have been defined by fine materials, exceptional locations and generous space. With his company ECLÉDE recently honoured with two awards at the International Property Awards 2026–2027 in London, designer, developer and entrepreneur Vassilis Siafaricas is advancing an approach that places environmental performance at the heart of that definition.

“As cars, phones, and energy systems became more sophisticated, I began asking why luxury residences should not evolve in the same way,” says Siafaricas. “I saw an opportunity to develop luxury eco-friendly residences that perform as well as they look.”

Greek Luxury Real Estate Firm Integrates Responsibility And Design

That thinking led him to found ECLÉDE, an Athens-based luxury design and real estate development company through which he brings engineering, architecture, technology and environmental responsibility into a single vision.

For Siafaricas, exceptional locations, generous spaces and fine materials remain essential. But the quality of a residence also depends on how it uses energy and resources, responds to its environment and supports the wellbeing of the people living within it.

For him, the decision to build ECLÉDE around this conviction reflects an entrepreneurial philosophy rooted in anticipation.

“If you only respond to what people already want, you are following a market,” he says. “The more interesting opportunity is to understand what people will value before it becomes obvious.”

Through ECLÉDE, he has acted on his belief that environmental responsibility would become inseparable from exceptional real estate.

Siafaricas’s Background Informs Forward-Thinking Design

For more than two decades, Siafaricas has worked across civil engineering, real estate development, design, and technology.

At ECLÉDE, his home designs draw on his background. That experience shapes how he approaches each project, considering structure, energy, materials, and the interior environment together from the beginning.

“I never see architecture independently from engineering. I never see sustainability independently from design,” he explains.

ECLÉDE’s subterranean residences in Lefkada illustrate this approach. The architecture integrates into the terrain, green roofs extend the landscape and the earth naturally contributes to thermal performance. Privacy, space, material quality and views remain central to the experience, alongside the relationship between the resident and nature.

Boomerang Athens Sets the Standard

Louisa Nikolaido

Boomerang Athens is the clearest expression of ECLÉDE’s philosophy: a luxury urban residence in central Athens where architecture, environmental engineering, technology and design have been developed as parts of the same idea. For Siafaricas, its significance extends beyond an individual property. It demonstrates the standard he wants ECLÉDE to represent and the contribution he believes Greece and the wider Mediterranean can make to the future of sustainable luxury.

The residence combines high-performance insulation, advanced glazing, photovoltaic energy, sophisticated heating and cooling systems, KNX smart-home automation and biophilic design principles. Each element supports his understanding of luxury: acoustic comfort, exceptional air quality, natural light and thermal stability.

“The best technology should almost disappear. The best engineering should create comfort without announcing itself,” he says.

Boomerang Athens achieved LEED Platinum certification in 2025, the highest level within the LEED system, demonstrating that a residence can pursue rigorous environmental standards while remaining private, sophisticated and luxurious. Its recognition includes the German Design Award 2026, distinctions at the International Architecture & Design Awards and A’ Design Awards, and, more recently, Best Residential Property in Greece at the International Property Awards 2026–2027 in London.

At the same London ceremony, ECLÉDE also received Best Developer Website in Greece for eclede.com, designed by Digilect.

The company’s wider portfolio has attracted international recognition too. The Izanagi Subterranean Villas received an Editor’s Choice distinction in the 2025 Architizer Vision Awards, followed by Siafaricas’s inclusion in Architizer’s Visionary 100.

For Siafaricas, Boomerang Athens gives tangible form to the conviction behind ECLÉDE: environmental intelligence can elevate the experience of luxury.

Siafaricas’s Vision for Luxury Real Estate

Siafaricas’s vision for ECLÉDE extends beyond individual residences. He is building a company around a consistent standard of luxury, where architectural refinement, environmental performance and intelligent technology shape the entire living experience. Each project can have its own identity while sharing the same attention to engineering, comfort and its relationship with the surrounding landscape.

“I want our work to show that the highest level of design can also represent a highly sophisticated environmental attitude,” he says. “For me, the future of luxury is not more. It is finer, smarter, and more responsible.”

Through ECLÉDE, his ambition is to make that philosophy a recognisable standard, expressed in every home the company delivers.