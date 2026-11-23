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Not On The High Street (NOTHS), the UK’s leading curated online marketplace, has announced a landmark joint initiative, the Young Entrepreneurs Academy, in collaboration with Sara Davies MBE, HSBC UK, and support from The King’s Trust. The initiative is aimed at equipping ambitious young UK entrepreneurs, aged 18-30, with the tools they need to succeed in a highly competitive retail landscape.

According to the latest ONS data, 1 in 10 of 18-30 year olds are unemployed, rising to 1 in 6 for 18 to 24 year olds. Research carried out by YouGov for The King’s Trust’s 2026 Youth Index Report, 50 Years of Working for Young People, found widespread anxiety among 16–25-year-olds in the UK about their future careers, with 71 per cent of young people saying they wished they were not starting their careers in the current economic climate.

Tom Wood, Head of SME Business Banking HSBC UK

Officially launching today, following Global Entrepreneurship Week, the pilot scheme responds to this challenging landscape by empowering young people to turn their creative talents into sustainable businesses, demonstrating alternative access routes to careers.

The timely launch of the Young Entrepreneurs Academy also shows natural alignment with the recent Autumn Budget, wherein Chancellor John Healey unveiled a multi-pronged approach to boost UK start-ups and support young entrepreneurs. This comes at a critical moment following the landmark Millburn review which warns that the youth jobs crisis is costing the UK economy £125 billion a year and risks creating a “lost generation”, highlighting how the need for viable, alternative career pathways has never been more urgent.

While the Chancellor’s new government allowance provides a crucial pilot program to cover living costs for young founders during their first year of business, Not On The High Street is taking action to provide the vital commercial launchpad these founders need next. NOTHS is bridging the gap between government aid and market success, offering the direct mentorship, a development bursary, and fast-track storefront access required to turn these early-stage ideas into thriving, resilient enterprises.

The Young Entrepreneurs Academy is targeted at young people across the UK who have a hobby business, or an enterprise in its infancy, specifically those making or manufacturing a physical product. Following the opening of early access applications on the 16th November, 10 selected entrepreneurs will be announced after January 4th, when applications close. The Academy will provide the first cohort with intensive training, ongoing monthly mentorship, a development bursary to kickstart their businesses, and a direct fast-track storefront on the NOTHS platform, with the usual joining fee entirely waived.

Spearheaded by NOTHS Chief Brand Ambassador and Lead Mentor Sara Davies MBE, the program begins in January with a fully-funded, all costs covered two-day intensive coaching session at NOTHS HQ in London. Delivered alongside senior leaders from the NOTHS and HSBC UK teams, the training equips attendees with essential skills in customer acquisition, pricing, pitching, and brand building, culminating in a 12 month business plan. Following the event, participants will receive ongoing monthly one-to-one mentoring, leading up to their graduation in March marked by the launch of their NOTHS storefronts.

Sara Davies MBE, comments: “Having started my own business from my university bedroom, I know firsthand both the challenges and incredible opportunities that come with launching a venture early in life. Small businesses are the beating heart of the UK economy, but working as a maker requires a careful balance with the strategic decisions needed to succeed as a CEO. Young people have the raw talent, but they need the right support system behind them. By equipping these ambitious founders with real, practical mentorship and a commercial platform that serves nearly 1.5 million customers every year, with high performing Partners seeing revenue of over £1 million on average, the Young Entrepreneurs Academy will help them build resilient businesses for the long term and shape successful entrepreneurs of the future.”

Since 1983, The King’s Trust has helped more than 90,000 young people across the UK to set up their own business. Its Enterprise programme offers young people aged 18-30, particularly those facing additional barriers to employment and entrepreneurship, a holistic end-to-end package of support, from ideas testing and business planning to expert-led learning, mentoring, networking and access to finance. Working with NOTHS, The King’s Trust will refer young people to the Young Entrepreneurs Academy, expanding the opportunities it can offer young people to accelerate their business journeys.

Jo McKnight, Head of Proposition – Enterprise Programme Development at The King’s Trust, comments: “Every young person deserves the chance to succeed, no matter what their background or the challenges they are facing. Through our Enterprise programme we see how the right support can empower young people to recognise their potential and bring their ideas to life. Connecting them to the Young Entrepreneurs Academy will open doors to NOTHS’ huge commercial reach and Sara Davies’ incredible business expertise, helping them turn their creative passions into sustainable businesses and build independent futures.”

This September HSBC UK announced plans to support 1,500 early-career opportunities across 2026 and 2027 to develop future skills whilst broadening access to careers in banking.

Tom Wood, Head of SME Business Banking at HSBC UK comments: “Young people have enormous potential—but they need the right support to turn business ambition into success. Our study of 1,000 businesses found 74% are actively trying to recruit under-25s but over half say limited work experience or not ‘work ready’ is a key barrier to employment. In 2027, we’ll add a further 250 work placements to our original commitment of 500 one-week, in-person placements for secondary school students.

“”Early work experience can make a lasting difference to young people’s confidence, skills and future opportunities. Through the Young Entrepreneurs Academy we’re helping young founders turn potential into resilient, sustainable businesses—with financial backing, practical mentoring and a platform to reach customers.