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Starting a business with just £200 might seem like an impossible challenge, but one young entrepreneur has turned a university side hustle into a six-figure cat care business with a team of more than 40 people across London. Now, with plans to expand into Birmingham and launch a new low-dust, plant-based cat litter brand, the founder of Chatty Cats Care is setting her sights on the next stage of growth. We find out how she built the business, the challenges of scaling up and her ambition to make the pet care industry more inclusive.

What inspired you to launch Chatty Cats Care with just £200?

I started cat sitting as a side gig while I was studying at university. I was finding it difficult to get a job in my field, but I was gaining customers through cat sitting. As demand grew, turning the side hustle into a business made sense. I put my last £200 into building Chatty Cats Care.

What was the biggest turning point in growing the business into a six-figure brand?

Chatty Cats Care has grown from a university side hustle into a six-figure business with a team of more than 40 people across London. A major turning point was learning to move from doing everything myself to building the systems and team needed to support the business as it grew. I’m now preparing to expand into Birmingham and will be interviewing prospective team members there at the end of this month.

What has been your biggest challenge as an entrepreneur, and how did you overcome it?

One of my biggest challenges has been learning to let go of doing everything myself. As the business grew, I had to build reliable systems, trust my team and delegate while keeping the quality of care high. That shift has helped me grow Chatty Cats Care while continuing to give our clients and their cats a dependable service.

What’s one business lesson you wish you’d known when you first started?

I wish I’d known that I didn’t have to have everything figured out before I began. You can learn by listening to customers, taking practical steps and improving as you go. The demand for cat sitting showed me there was potential to build a business, and I learned a great deal by responding to what customers needed.

What inspired you to develop your own low-dust cat litter brand?

As an asthma sufferer, I’ve found that the very dusty cat litters sold by many major supermarket brands can affect the air in the home. I wanted to create a low-dust alternative that could help improve indoor air quality. This matters to everyone, especially people living in high-rise apartments with limited ventilation, not only people with asthma. I worked with manufacturers to develop a formula made from tofu and cassava that I was satisfied with. The litter is now being sent to me, and Chatty Cats Care customers are trialling it so I can gather accurate feedback and data before bringing it to market. It’s the first product under Cat Whisperer, my second business and a trademarked brand. My aim is to build an eco-focused product catalogue, prioritising sustainable, recyclable or plant-based products, with a clean, simple aesthetic.

What’s next for Chatty Cats Care, and what legacy would you love to build in the pet industry?

As Chatty Cats Care grows, I want to create more meaningful work for people who can find traditional employment difficult to access. Our work can offer flexibility and fit around different lives, including for disabled and neurodivergent people. I’m proud that the business can meet a real need for pet owners while also creating opportunities for people to contribute their skills and build work around their circumstances. My hope is to help make the pet care industry more inclusive, both for the people who work in it and the customers who rely on it