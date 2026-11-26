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By his mid-thirties, Zeeshaan Shah had built businesses across international markets. From the outside, it looked like success. Yet when the pandemic interrupted the pace of work, he found himself asking a question he had rarely made time for: what was it all for?

“I realised I was less happy with everything I’d built than I had been with nothing,” he says.

What followed was five years of reflection, and eventually a new business. ELEVATE, the UAE-based residential developer he founded, grew out of an idea that was personal before it was commercial: ambition should make life better, not crowd out the things that make it worth living.

That conviction now informs his approach to property. Shah believes the traditional formula of location and price no longer tells the whole story about why people buy homes. The founders, family offices and internationally mobile professionals he meets want more than an address in a promising market.

“They’re choosing a base the way they’d choose a business partner,” he says.

In practice, that means somewhere that accommodates a demanding career without making health, friendships or enjoyment feel like afterthoughts. A place to exercise in the morning, spend time with people in the evening and find enough breathing room to do both.

It also explains an unusual distinction Shah makes about ELEVATE: he wants it to be “a product company that happens to build real estate”.

Rather than beginning with land and financial returns, he says the team starts with an everyday question: how will somebody actually live here? Its thinking draws from the world’s Blue Zones, communities associated with longevity, where purpose, activity and social connection are woven into daily life.

But Shah is wary of turning wellness into a solemn checklist. For ELEVATE’s buyers, many in their mid-thirties and beyond, a rewarding lifestyle might involve training and recovery, but also good food, stimulating company and having fun. Those priorities are intended to shape everything from the facilities to the way neighbours meet.

Shah remains closely involved in the decisions that can be easy to overlook once drawings and budgets are approved. He believes the difference between an acceptable property and an exceptional one often comes down to small details that residents may never consciously notice, but will experience every day.

His first major expression of that approach in the UAE is the Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences, a beachfront project, developed in partnership with hospitality group Ennismore in Ras Al Khaimah. The project combines Mondrian’s social, design-led character with ELEVATE’s emphasis on wellbeing.

Shah says sales have progressed faster than anticipated, which he attributes to the design, the quality of the offering and pricing he considers fair. But he is just as interested in the relationships around the development: brokers, builders and partners all need to benefit for the model to endure.

That instinct reflects lessons learnt in two markedly different business environments. Britain, he says, taught him discipline, process and respect for craft. The UAE showed him how quickly bold ideas can become tangible when ambition is matched by execution.

Neither model is complete on its own. He sees value in Britain’s understanding of heritage and quality, and in the UAE’s appetite for challenging established ways of doing things.

The same perspective informs his confidence in Ras Al Khaimah. With Wynn Al Marjan Island scheduled to open in September 2027, Shah believes international investors are still underestimating the emirate’s potential. Yet his argument for the destination is ultimately about more than a headline development: it is about what kind of life people can build there.

For all his confidence, he resists the familiar entrepreneurial myth of the self-made founder. Friends, investors and business partners stood behind him when they did not have to. Their trust, he says, is part of every achievement that followed.

He wants ELEVATE to set a benchmark for lifestyle-led residential living, first in the UAE and eventually further afield. But he is equally clear about what he would like his own legacy to be.

“I’d like to be remembered as someone who built great products and did business the right way.”

For Shah, those two ambitions are not separate. They are the measure of whether success was worth building in the first place.