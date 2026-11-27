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An inaccurate answer from an AI system can mislead a user or influence a decision. When an AI system is also able to change data, initiate workflows or interact directly with financial infrastructure, additional questions arise about the actions it can perform and how those actions are controlled. For Lev Yatsemyrskyi, these questions have an engineering dimension: can an institution establish what its systems did, why they did it and whether they were authorized to do so?

Now Quantitative Technology Director at Qube Research & Technologies (QRT), Yatsemyrskyi has spent much of his career working on the infrastructure beneath financial markets. His route into that work was not straightforward. It included an unexpected return to the front counter of a bank.

A career restarted at the bank counter

Before moving to the United States, Yatsemyrskyi had earned a master’s degree in banking at Odesa State Economic University and worked in banking technology roles, including at PrivatBank in Ukraine and as a capital-markets technical support engineer at Danske Bank in Copenhagen. After relocating, a bank-teller position became a practical restart rather than an indication of where his technical experience would take him.

The different settings gave him a view of finance from both sides of the counter. Customers see account balances, payments and services. Behind those interactions are data feeds, applications and operational processes that must agree with one another. In capital markets, a breakdown in those connections can have consequences beyond a delayed screen refresh.

“Every step exposed me to a different layer of finance,” he says. “Eventually, I became much more interested in the infrastructure underneath financial products than in the products themselves.”

What institutional scale changes

Yatsemyrskyi joined Nasdaq in 2020, working initially on high-frequency trading connectivity and integrations. He later advanced to Director of Client Integrations and AI Functionality, a role he held from 2023 to 2025. His responsibilities included institutional connectivity, client integrations and AI-related capabilities associated with the Nasdaq Risk Platform, with work involving more than 100 institutional clients. His management responsibilities included seven direct and five indirect reports.

Integrating a financial platform with an institutional client can require considerably more than establishing communication between two applications. Clients have different data conventions, configuration requirements, approval processes and existing systems. A feature that functions correctly in isolation may still present challenges in production if its inputs cannot be validated or its behavior cannot be reconstructed when an exception occurs.

One example from his Nasdaq work involved FIX connectivity, the messaging protocol widely used to exchange trading instructions and execution information. An active FIX session and a steady flow of messages did not, by themselves, establish that an integration was functioning correctly. Differences in trade identifiers, field mappings and client-specific configurations could affect how a transaction was interpreted by downstream systems.

Yatsemyrskyi’s work involved tracing message and trade-data flows, investigating inconsistencies and ensuring that connectivity requirements aligned with downstream processing. The engineering challenge extended beyond transmitting data to establishing whether receiving systems could interpret and rely on it.

That distinction is particularly relevant to risk infrastructure. Information displayed as a completed calculation may be used elsewhere in an institution, making input validation and the ability to investigate exceptions important aspects of engineering responsibility.

“The question is not only whether a system works,” he says. “The harder question is whether it keeps producing trustworthy results when something around it stops behaving normally.”

Lev Yatsemyrskyi

The AI risk that begins after an answer

As financial institutions adopt AI, similar concerns extend to automated decision-making. Much of the discussion around AI risk has focused on model accuracy, reliability and hallucinations. Yatsemyrskyi has increasingly examined the point at which an analytical system receives permission to affect operational processes.

Consider the difference between an AI assistant that explains why a trade was rejected and an agent that is permitted to amend an order, change a risk parameter or initiate a transaction. The first supports a human decision; the second can alter the operational state of a financial system.

When an agent can act, understanding what happened afterward becomes only one part of the control process. Authorization, validation and appropriate execution safeguards also need to be considered before an action takes effect, alongside records sufficient to reconstruct its consequences.

In three essays for the Forbes Technology Council in 2026—“Why AI Governance In Regulated Industries Is An Observability Problem, Not A Policy Problem”, “Why The ‘Last Mile’ Of AI In Finance Is An Infrastructure Problem, Not A Model Problem”, and “Why AI’s Biggest Risk Isn’t Hallucination—It’s Unauthorized Execution”—he explored observability in regulated AI systems, infrastructure challenges in financial AI deployment, and the risks associated with unauthorized execution by AI agents.

The essays address related questions about how analytical capabilities interact with operational authority, and the controls institutions may need as automated systems become more capable of acting on their behalf.

Those questions arise beyond banking as well: which data did an agent access, whose authority did it use, and could an institution explain and contest a disputed outcome? The transition from recommendation to execution introduces considerations that extend beyond model performance alone.

For leaders pursuing automation, the challenge includes deciding which processes should remain deterministic, where human approval is appropriate and what evidence should be preserved when an automated system changes the state of another application or business process.

From production work to operational risk research

Following his time at Nasdaq, Yatsemyrskyi joined QRT in April 2026 as Quantitative Technology Director. His work concerns production engineering and reliability in a quantitative-trading environment, where market-data pipelines, infrastructure dependencies and trading applications operate under demanding performance and availability requirements.

Alongside his professional responsibilities, he has developed a research framework examining how failures in financial data infrastructure can translate into operational risk.

His paper, “Operational Risk and Resilience in Financial Data Infrastructure: A Practitioner-Research Study of Institutional Risk Systems and Digital-Asset Benchmarking”, was published in The Journal of Operational Risk, Volume 21, Issue 4 (2026), pages 91–114.

The study draws on a 443-day historical operating record comprising more than 1.9 million index observations and a separate, later high-resolution telemetry sample. It examines relationships between latency, data consistency, validation and the ability to identify and reconstruct infrastructure failures.

The historical implementation achieved 99.957% conservative index-output continuity and completed all 30 scheduled rebalancing events during the study period. The research also examined incidents and near misses, alongside latency measurements collected after an infrastructure migration.

The separation of the datasets was deliberate: observations collected under different infrastructure conditions were evaluated independently rather than combined as though they represented one uninterrupted operating environment.

The study illustrates how a financial system may continue responding to requests while the timing, consistency or provenance of its underlying data becomes less reliable. By connecting engineering measurements with operational-risk indicators, the research offers a framework for examining such conditions and evaluating the controls intended to address them.

The findings are presented within the limits of the observed implementation, rather than as evidence that one architecture or approach is universally preferable.

A discussion reaching beyond the engineering team

Yatsemyrskyi has also participated in professional discussions outside his employers, bringing his experience in financial infrastructure into conversations about AI governance, operational resilience and technology implementation.

In May 2026, he participated in an AI-focused leadership panel at the QA Financial Forum New York. In June, he moderated a discussion on governing AI at scale in regulated organizations at Corinium’s Chief AI Officer New York Summit.

He serves as a peer reviewer for Futurity Economics & Law and Current Issues of Economic Sciences and became an IEEE Senior Member in 2026.

On November 17, 2026, Yatsemyrskyi participated in a roundtable discussion at the NexGen Banking Summit USA, a two-day event held on November 17–18. The session was titled “The Transformation Bottleneck: Why Do Banking Strategies Struggle to Become Execution?” It brought together banking and financial-services professionals to discuss the challenges of implementing transformation strategies, adopting AI and modernizing institutional technology..

These activities complement his operational work and reflect an ongoing interest in how financial institutions can evaluate and manage the technologies they increasingly depend upon.

For Yatsemyrskyi, questions of accountability have become closely connected to the engineering challenges he encounters: how data moves between systems, how automated decisions are controlled and how institutions can investigate unexpected outcomes.

As AI becomes more closely integrated with financial operations, such considerations are becoming part of the wider discussion about how to move technology from controlled demonstrations into dependable day-to-day use.

Yatsemyrskyi’s comments reflect his personal views and not those of Qube Research & Technologies.

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