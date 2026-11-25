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The Royal Navy is set to strengthen its ability to protect vital shipping routes through a £142 million investment in advanced unmanned underwater vehicles, supporting British jobs and bringing specialist support services to the UK.

The contract will see the introduction of REMUS 620 Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs), built by US defence company HII, to help detect and dispose of dangerous sea mines. The technology will play an important role in protecting freedom of navigation, keeping international trade routes open and reducing risks to Royal Navy personnel. By deploying uncrewed systems to search potentially mined waters, sailors can remain further away from immediate threats. Rather than sending crewed vessels into dangerous areas, the underwater drones can carry out searches beneath the surface, making minehunting operations safer, faster and more flexible. The REMUS 620 vehicles can travel at speeds of up to eight knots, dive to depths of 600 metres and operate for up to 110 hours on a single mission. The contract will also support jobs in the UK, including in Portchester, while bringing specialist support services for the vehicles to Britain.

The new systems will operate alongside UK-developed SeeByte SeeTrack and Neptune software, which is already used by the Royal Navy, building on previous British investment in minehunting technology. Defence Secretary Wes Streeting MP said: “This investment strengthens our ability to protect freedom of navigation, which is critical to our security and our economy. By using the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War to put the latest technology in the hands of our sailors, we are taking them out of harm’s way and giving them the tools to keep vital shipping routes open, keeping us all safe in a more dangerous world.”

Part of the Royal Navy’s Hybrid Navy strategy

The investment represents another step towards the Royal Navy’s ambition to develop a Hybrid Navy, combining traditional crewed warships with uncrewed, autonomous and remotely operated systems across the air, surface and underwater environments. It also follows a £90m agreement between the UK and Norway for three new mine-hunting motherships. The vessels are intended to make the detection and disposal of sea mines safer, quicker and more effective. Awarded to HII following an international competition, the latest contract covers the underwater vehicles, associated equipment and support services.

Duane Fotheringham, president of HII’s Unmanned Systems group, said: “HII is proud that the Royal Navy has selected the REMUS UUV and Sea Launcher to support its critical mine countermeasures missions. This selection reflects the Royal Navy’s confidence in our proven technology and our shared commitment to maritime security. We are honoured to support the Royal Navy and to help keep sailors out of harm’s way.”

Expanding underwater capabilities

The Royal Navy already uses REMUS unmanned underwater vehicles to detect sea mines, survey the seabed and locate wrecks. Equipped with sonar technology, the vehicles can map large areas of underwater terrain, allowing analysts to examine the collected data from a safe distance and reducing the need to send sailors and divers into potentially dangerous minefields.

Their compact, portable design also allows them to be launched quickly from boats and warships, operating in both coastal waters and deeper environments. The investment forms part of the government’s Defence Investment Plan, which includes more than £5bn in spending on autonomous systems as part of its ambition to transform defence capabilities by 2030. The programme represents a significant expansion of the UK’s use of drone technology, with uncrewed systems expected to play an increasingly important role in protecting British interests and maritime security.