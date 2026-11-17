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Ten years ago, I was a qualified solicitor, specialising in education law and supporting families and children with special educational needs and disabilities. I loved making a difference to these children and their families, but the demands of motherhood and my legal career were pulling me in different directions. I wanted to continue doing meaningful work, but I also wanted greater control over my time and the opportunity to be present for my children.

I discovered Home Instead while pregnant with my second child. Its mission of helping older people live independently in their own homes immediately resonated with me, as supporting older people would allow me to continue making a genuine difference, albeit in a completely different sector.

In 2016, I left my legal career behind to establish Home Instead Wembley from scratch. My eldest son was just three, my second son was not yet one and my daughter had not yet been born. Today, I am a mother of three and the owner of two successful Home Instead franchises, having acquired Home Instead Ealing in October 2024. Looking back, franchising has given me the opportunity to fulfil my passion to help people while building a life centred around my family and my values, but it has certainly not been without challenges.

Franchising

When I opened my first Home Instead, I had no previous experience in the care sector. Although my legal career had given me valuable leadership, organisational and problem-solving skills, running a regulated home care business was entirely new territory.

Franchising offered the reassurance of an established business model, recognised brand, proven systems and access to training and support. Home Instead provided guidance across recruitment, care quality, compliance, and business operations. I also became part of an invaluable network of franchise owners who were willing to share their experiences and support one another, which made entrepreneurship feel more achievable.

However, franchising is not a shortcut to success. You need to be prepared to work incredibly hard, make difficult decisions, manage financial risks and take responsibility for your business. The franchise model provides a framework, but how you build your business within it is ultimately up to you.

The flexibility of entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship has given me greater control over how I organise my working day. I can arrange meetings around school commitments, attend important family events and make decisions about where my time is needed most. However, flexibility should never be confused with working fewer hours or having fewer responsibilities.

Running a care business means being responsible for vulnerable people who depend on our services 365 days a year. Emergencies do not always happen during office hours and there have been countless occasions when business matters have needed my attention during evenings, weekends or family time. I have even been late to a family wedding!

My typical day begins with the school run, followed by strategic meetings, supporting my team, reviewing business performance and planning for future growth. Then it is back to school pick-up, dinner, homework and family time, before returning to emails or outstanding work once the children are settled. When I am working, I worry about what I might be missing at home. When I am with my children, I worry about what needs my attention at work. Many working mothers will recognise that feeling.

Over time, I have learned that achieving balance does not mean dividing your time equally between work and family every day. Some days the business needs more of me, while on others my children must take priority. For me, the real benefit of entrepreneurship is having the ability to make those choices and being confident enough to accept that balance will look different from one day to the next.

A decade of learning

Perhaps the greatest lesson I have learned over the past decade is that you cannot build a sustainable business by trying to do everything yourself. In the early years, I was involved in almost every aspect of the business. Like many entrepreneurs, I felt a strong sense of personal responsibility for everything that happened.

As Home Instead Wembley grew, and particularly after I acquired Home Instead Ealing in 2024, my approach began to change. I had to learn to trust others and delegate more responsibilities, empowering my team and becoming a better leader in the process. Today, I am fortunate to have an exceptional team of more than 100 Care Professionals, supported by a strong office and leadership team. Together, we support almost 100 older people and their families across North West and West London.

I am particularly proud that many members of our leadership team are women, including working mothers who are navigating their own professional and family responsibilities. Being a good leader isn’t about making yourself indispensable, it is about building a business that thrives because of the team you’ve built.

Recognising and inspiring women in business

I was recently honoured to be named a finalist in the Balance Category at the 2026 Tide everywoman Entrepreneur Awards, which recognises women who have built thriving businesses while raising young children. This recognition is particularly meaningful because it acknowledges something that is often overlooked when celebrating entrepreneurial success, which is the personal sacrifices involved in building a business while raising a young family.

I am incredibly proud of the commercial growth of Home Instead Wembley and Home Instead Ealing and the recognition our teams have received for the quality of care we provide. But my greatest achievement is knowing that I have built something meaningful while raising my three children.

Recognising women entrepreneurs is about much more than celebrating individual success. When women see other women overcoming challenges and balancing professional ambitions with family responsibilities, it changes what they believe is possible for themselves. A relative of mine, a mother of two young children, decided to start her own Home Instead franchise after seeing what I had achieved. Knowing that my encouragement helped another mother find the confidence to make that decision has been incredibly rewarding.

As a mother of two sons and a daughter, I feel strongly about the importance of positive role models. I want my daughter to grow up believing that her ambitions have no limits and my sons to recognise and respect women as equal leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs.

My advice to women considering franchising

For any woman considering entrepreneurship, particularly while raising a family, my advice would be not to wait for the perfect moment. Starting a business requires courage, but you do not need to have every answer before taking that first step.

If franchising appeals to you, take time to research the opportunities carefully. Understand the financial commitment, speak to existing franchisees and choose a business whose values and purpose genuinely resonate with you. Be realistic about the work involved and build a strong support network, both professionally and personally. Surround yourself with people who believe in you, but who are also willing to challenge your decisions and offer honest advice.

And remember to celebrate your achievements. As entrepreneurs, we can become so focused on the next challenge or milestone that we forget to recognise how far we have come. Ten years ago, I could never have imagined where this decision would take me. It has not always been easy. There has been plenty of juggling, compromise and guilt along the way, but I would not have chosen a different path. If my journey inspires even one more woman to believe in herself and take that first step towards entrepreneurship, then that, to me, is another measure of success.