Five risks every founder must face before quitting their day job

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You’ve rehearsed the conversation with your manager. Perhaps, even drafted your notice, exhilarated by the prospect of a future you can control! But are you ready to face the uncertainty of full-time entrepreneurship?

Take the leap too early, and you risk rushing decisions, alienating consumers, and persisting with ideas that stall progress. Just ask the 61.6% of UK businesses reported by the ONS to have failed within their first five years. Keeping your salary protects more than just means for survival: it protects room to test, iterate, research, and ask questions that prevent costly surprises. It would be precipitous to surrender this without first addressing the following five key risk areas:

1) Market risk: Will customers put their money where their mouths are?

It’s easy for early-stage entrepreneurs to mistake encouragement for demand. Customers claim they’d “definitely use” your product or service – provided they’re not actually required to open their purses. That gap between interest and intent is important. Leaders must ensure they’re resolving a real-world problem at a price point customers find reasonable in order to close it. That requires evidence, be it price testing, pilot studies, or deposit schemes with clear terms. Indeed, four randomised trials involving 759 firms found that entrepreneurs taught to formulate and test business hypotheses generated approximately €7000 more cumulative revenue, on average. Detect hesitation? Look into it! That information often proves more valuable than another compliment.

2) Entrepreneur and team risk: Who’s in your corner?

Founders must likewise ensure they’re personally ready for the next move. Being brilliant at your current job doesn’t guarantee you’ll excel at everything from selling and negotiating to handling complaints and invoices. One person can only do so much. Understanding your strengths and weaknesses helps you recruit the right permanent or temporary skills cost effectively, building a great team around you. When involving friends or family, apply the same scrutiny to their skills, availability, and suitability as you would to any other appointment, keeping your long-term aims in mind. Personal relationships often complicate being the boss, so make sure you’re comfortable discussing ambition, time commitments, responsibilities, and disagreements with people before bringing them on board. Consider your life outside the business, too. What’s sustainable? How will it affect your family? And what support is realistically available? Ensure your plan works for everybody involved, also preparing them for the possibility of slower progress.

3) Financial risk: How long can you keep the lights on?

Delayed realisation of ambitions needs a price tag. Work out how long available funds will last in sluggish scenarios and decide what would trigger a rethink. What’s your minimum cash balance, spending limit, or final deadline for reaching a particular milestone? Calculate essential household costs separately from business expenses, including customer acquisition, professional advice, insurance, and the costs of fulfilling each sale in your estimations. Then, challenge timing. A promising sales conversation could take months to become a signed contract, if at all. Payment may therefore arrive well after you have paid suppliers. Forecasting when money enters and leaves your account helps keep your business afloat. The stakes are substantial: UK Department for Business and Trade research estimates that late payments can cause around 14,000 business closures annually.

4) Legal risk: Have you read the small print?

Financial plans also depend on understanding your commitments. Identify any obligations affecting outside work, confidential information, intellectual property, and approaching customers as soon as you can, seeking qualified advice where needed. Establishing who owns what and how decisions will be made is equally critical. Unresolved ownership questions become harder to settle once the business has value, while discovering essential approval processes too late could affect your launch and budget. Check relevant permissions, contracts, and regulatory requirements to avoid this, setting clear professional boundaries where appropriate.

5) Operational risk: Can you keep your promises?

Finally, examine your customer journey. Can people get what they need without hassle? And can current processes serve a much larger customer base without complicating payment, returns, and aftercare? Measuring the time, effort, and cost involved in keeping customers happy helps determine how scalable your processes are. If you depend on a single system or supplier, consider diversifying so you’re prepared if something goes wrong. How easily can you source an alternative, recover essential information, or keep a customer informed while you resolve a delay? Pilot programmes can reveal where offers need simplifying or prices need adjustment, while addressing hiccoughs early on protects both your margins and reputation.

Ready to leave?

Quitting your job still requires courage – and some uncertainty will inevitably remain. Working through these five questions before you resign nonetheless strengthens your foundations – and your confidence that the business you’re building is worth taking the leap for.