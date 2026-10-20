Redundancy looming? Meet two people who say they have no regrets

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As I write in October 2026, a study by Acas has revealed that a third of employers are likely to make staff redundant by January 2027; Royal Mail has announced they are planning to cut 2,500 jobs and last month Jaguar Land Rover revealed they would be cutting 4,000 jobs over the next two years. These are likely just the tip of the iceberg; it’s a worrying time for many but, as with most crises, forewarned is forearmed. Should the worst happen and you are made redundant, what would you do? Look for a job in the same area/sector or, as our interviewees did, take matters into their own hands and do something different?

Franchising after redundancy

If you’ve always fancied owning your own business, setting your own diary and building a lasting legacy that you can either sell at retirement or pass down to family members, then have you considered investing in a franchise business?

What is a franchise?

In a nutshell, a franchise is when an individual runs their own business under the brand and systems of an established company eg McDonalds or Subway. In return for an initial investment and an ongoing monthly fee, they will receive training, support and the right to trade under that brand. Can’t afford a McDonalds, don’t worry, you’re not alone. Franchises start from as little as a few thousand pounds; there’s a franchise to suit every budget.

How big is the UK franchise industry?

According to our most recent British Franchise Survey sponsored by NIC Local, the UK franchise industry contributes £19.1 billion to the UK economy each year. There are approximately 1,000 franchise systems and 50,421 franchised units currently operating in the UK. So, it’s not small. The average turnover of a franchise is £400,000 and the Personal Services sector (which includes domiciliary care, children’s activities, pet care etc) grew by an unprecedented 53% between 2018 and 2024. So, it’s very successful too.

How safe is franchising?

This is where franchising really shines. No business is 100% safe but the success rate of franchising is undeniable. The UK franchise industry has had a failure rate of less than 6% for over 25 years. By comparison, 50% of all start-ups fail within their first three years [5] . Why is it so successful? Because a franchisee follows a tried and tested format and is coached and educated by the franchisor. There is very little room for error.

Business…with a little help

One analogy that sums it up rather beautifully is this: ask two people to bake a cake for the very first time. One has been given all the ingredients, a professional kitchen, the right size cake tins, a step by step picture recipe card and a professional chef who has spent 20 years baking the same cake next to them to talk them through every step of the process. The other has got a credit card in their pocket and a vague idea of what a cake is. Who do you think is more likely to bake the best cake?

Multiple threats of redundancy

Ruth Gosney, who was made redundant after 24 years with the same company, chose the fully supported, franchise route following multiple threats of redundancy: “I was TUPE’d twice within my job and survived five rounds of redundancy before finally accepting it in 2024.”When she took part in a recent BFA members ‘Question of the Month’ poll, Ruth said she was “absolutely thrilled” with her decision to buy a Pink Spaghetti PA services franchise, which she runs from home in Warrington. She admits it hasn’t all been plain sailing, but that things are going great guns now: “The first two years were very challenging, getting clients and also events in my personal life, but now I’m starting to see the rewards of my hard work.”

Advice from a franchisee

She advises anyone thinking of investing in a franchise to: “Be aware that you need a completely different mindset working for yourself, compared to working for someone else. Think about your skill set, do some research, speak to the franchisor and ask them to put you in touch with existing franchisees so you can ask them questions.” Whilst Ruth was no stranger to the ‘R’ word, it came fairly out of the blue to Gavin Morrigan and his partner Michelle Fairless.

Unexpected unemployment

Gavin explains: “Michelle had just given up her job and moved closer to me so we could be a couple, when I was unexpectedly made redundant, meaning we went from two jobs to none in a very short space of time.”

Redundancy “perfect opportunity” for change

Reflecting on his previous job Gavin says: “I’d been stuck in a good profession, but it was thankless and I didn’t want to spend the rest of my working days being a slave to the money. I wanted to do something different, working for myself and redundancy gave me the perfect opportunity.”

Visit a franchise exhibition

The couple saw an advertisement for the National Franchise Exhibition at the NEC in Birmingham and the rest is history. Gavin explains: “We met Home Instead at the exhibition and never looked back. Their ethos aligned with ours.” Home Instead is a domiciliary home care franchise, part of the sector that saw a 53% rise between 2018 and 2024.

Slow but steady growth

He continued: “That April we set up our own limited company, by May we had completed our training and in July we opened our doors. After a slow start, but sticking to the franchise model, we are now one of their largest franchisees in the UK and have been rated ‘Outstanding’ by the CQC.”

Recommend franchising

The Cleveland-based couple say they would absolutely recommend buying a franchise to anyone facing redundancy: “Working for yourself, you are in control of your own destiny, compared to an employed position where, no matter how hard you work, or excel in your position, someone else is in control of your present and future.” The next franchise exhibition is the British and International Franchise Exhibition held from 29-30 January at Olympia in London.

BFA Redundancy Toolkit

If you or someone you know is facing redundancy, we have Redundancy Toolkits that are available to download from our website and our team is always here to answer any questions you may have. Franchising may not be for everybody; but there is a franchise for everybody.