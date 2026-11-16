NatWest and Small Business Britain join forces to launch new route into entrepreneurship for 1,000 young people 

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A new partnership between NatWest and Small Business Britain aims to give 1,000 young people across the UK the skills, confidence and support to explore entrepreneurship, with a particular focus on those facing barriers to education, employment and business opportunities. The six-week Launchpad programme, announced on 16 November 2026, will provide practical business training and one-to-one mentoring to people aged 18 to 25, helping them develop ideas, understand how to start a business and explore alternative routes into work. The initiative comes as nearly one million young people in the UK are not in education, employment or training (NEET), following the publication of the Milburn Review’s interim report into young people and work. Rather than focusing exclusively on those who already have business ambitions, Launchpad aims to reach young people who may never have considered themselves potential entrepreneurs or had access to traditional business support.

Opening the door to entrepreneurship

Small Business Britain will deliver the six-week programme, with recruitment prioritising young people not in education, employment or training, alongside those experiencing barriers to opportunity. Participants will be supported to explore and test business ideas through practical learning and individual mentoring, developing skills that could help them launch a business, establish a side hustle or pursue further employment and learning opportunities.

The programme will also connect participants with NatWest’s Young Founders Community and wider Accelerator network, providing access to free coaching, workshops, mentors and other entrepreneurs beyond the initial six weeks. NatWest says its own research highlights the value of ongoing business support, with nine out of ten businesses that participated in its Accelerator still trading after three years, compared with four out of ten in a control group.

Building confidence and future opportunities

Adeel Hyder, MD of Business Banking at NatWest, said: “Young people not in education, employment or training need more routes to put their ideas and ambition into practice. Working with Small Business Britain, Launchpad offers practical business skills and one-to-one mentoring alongside the connections and opportunities of NatWest Accelerator. It will give 1,000 young people the chance to test their ideas and learn from experienced founders. Through Launchpad and our Young Founders Community, we want to extend that support to young people who may never have seen themselves as business owners, staying alongside them as their ideas develop.”

Michelle Ovens CBE, CEO and Founder of Small Business Britain, said: “Entrepreneurship can be a powerful route to opportunity, independence and financial security, but too many young people simply don’t know where to start. Young people have incredible ideas, creativity and ambition, but they need the confidence, skills and support to turn that potential into something real. Business skills are life skills, and whether someone goes on to start a business or build a side hustle these are skills that can open doors throughout their lives. Through Launchpad and our partnership with NatWest, we can make entrepreneurship more accessible, particularly for those facing the greatest barriers, helping build the next generation of UK entrepreneurs.”

A wider commitment to young people

Launchpad builds on NatWest’s Youth Offer, which aims to connect more than 10,000 young people with employment, training and entrepreneurship opportunities over the next two years. Participants will be recruited across all four UK nations through youth and community organisations, local authorities, education providers and employment and skills networks, supported by a national digital campaign. The initiative also builds on NatWest’s wider commitment to supporting business creation. The bank says it helps nearly one in five new businesses get started in the UK. Its Accelerator provides free coaching, workshops and access to mentors and fellow founders through 18 UK hubs and an online community available through the NatWest Accelerator app. The network supports entrepreneurs with developing business skills, exploring funding options and reaching new customers. For the 1,000 young people taking part in Launchpad, the ambition is to make entrepreneurship a more accessible and realistic option – regardless of their educational background or starting point.