Lexroom launches WhatsApp AI assistant for lawyers

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European AI company Lexroom has launched lex, a legal-grade personal AI agent on WhatsApp, designed to help lawyers manage administrative tasks, conduct legal research and prepare document drafts through messages and voice notes.

Announced on 10 November 2026 in Milan, lex is designed to give independent lawyers and small to mid-sized firms access to AI-powered support without requiring them to adopt another dedicated application. Available initially in closed beta in Italy, Spain, Germany, France and Bulgaria, the assistant allows lawyers to manage aspects of their working day through a messaging platform they already use. Further messaging app integrations are planned.

Unlike conventional AI tools that require users to open an application and submit individual questions, lex is designed to take a more proactive approach. It can monitor email, certified email, calendars, clients and case files, identify matters requiring attention and suggest next steps. “AI is finally becoming proactive. With Lex, it goes from answering your questions to working for you,” said Paolo Fois, co-founder and CEO of Lexroom. “Every Lexroom customer can now run their practice with the kind of back-office support that, until now, only large law firms had the resources to provide.”

From legal research to everyday administration

Lexroom says lex combines administrative assistance with legal work, allowing lawyers to handle tasks through straightforward text messages and voice notes. For example, a lawyer can ask the assistant for a summary of urgent emails, approaching deadlines and outstanding client requests. It can also suggest appointment times and schedule meetings once approved. For legal research, lex draws on Lexroom’s existing platform to find relevant information and prepare initial document drafts for professional review. The company emphasises that lawyers remain in control of every action. Lex proposes, but the lawyer decides. No communication is sent, appointment booked or document filed without the professional’s approval.

Built on more than 16m legal sources

Lexroom positions lex as a legal-grade AI agent rather than a general-purpose assistant adapted for legal use. The technology is built on the company’s data-first platform, which connects to more than 16m verified and curated legal sources. Its research, drafting and matter-management capabilities are designed to give the assistant access to the wider context of a lawyer’s practice. The company also says its document templates and workflows are developed by its in-house legal team, drawing on practical experience of legal documents, procedures and professional standards. The aim is to make the resources traditionally associated with larger law firms more accessible to independent practitioners and smaller practices.

Lexroom’s European expansion

The launch comes amid significant growth for Lexroom. The company says it has surpassed €30m in annual recurring revenue (ARR), serves more than 20,000 customers and employs more than 300 professionals. In May 2026, Lexroom raised $50m in a Series B funding round led by Left Lane, with participation from Base10 Partners, Eurazeo, Acurio Ventures, Entourage and View Different. The company subsequently completed its first acquisitions in September 2026, purchasing French business Query Juriste and Bulgarian company Praven Intelekt. The deals expanded its presence across five European markets: Italy, Germany, Spain, France and Bulgaria. With lex, Lexroom is extending its legal AI platform beyond the traditional software environment and into everyday messaging. Its ambition is to give lawyers a personal assistant capable of handling both the administrative demands and practical legal work of running a practice.