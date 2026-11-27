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Long-term business and personal challenges often test founders before steady progress becomes visible. Breaking a difficult climb into manageable daily steps helps leaders stay focused when pressure builds.

Today, Amit Aggarwal, who serves as Chief Executive Officer of The Magic Mist, built his career by applying structured problem-solving to professional hurdles and personal turning points alike. Raised in a middle-income household in India, he arrived in the United States as a student in 1992 with less than a hundred dollars.

The Magic Mist is an online company that sells cigarette-shaped electronic cigarettes mainly to older adults who have smoked regular cigarettes for years. While many competitors moved toward larger and more complex devices, his company kept its focus on a familiar format for longtime smokers.

Since January 2013, Aggarwal has led the company from day to day as its sole active operator after two initial co-founders moved on to other roles. A daily staff handles order fulfillment and customer service, while Aggarwal oversees supply chain decisions, human resources, information technology, finance, strategy, and regulatory filings.

His methodical approach reflects his academic background and early career. In India, he studied electrical engineering before earning master’s degrees in biomedical engineering and computer science in the United States.

After his first technical venture struggled to generate sales despite a product he still values, Aggarwal pursued an MBA to build stronger financial judgment. A second venture during his MBA failed, followed by third and fourth attempts that also fell short before the electronic cigarette idea emerged during a late-night poker game at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in 2011 alongside two colleagues.

Technical training shaped practical operating choices from the start. Paid advertising for electronic cigarettes was prohibited across major digital platforms from day one, preventing smaller entrants from buying visibility.

“We did not have the money, but we had the technical skills,” Aggarwal said. “So, we built a lot of SEO strategies for our products and our website that helped people find our products online.”

Organic search visibility allowed the company to reach adult buyers without large advertising budgets. Competitive pressure soon added legal challenges when rival firms sent legal letters and had attorneys call to demand that the business stop operating.

“If there is a problem, I always believe there has to be a solution,” Aggarwal said. “Unless it violates the laws of physics, most of the business is not rocket science. A lot of it is common sense, and there will be challenges, so there has to be a solution.”

He consulted lawyers and advisers, invested personal funds when required, and adapted operations to meet compliance rules. Discipline also meant recognizing when to close an operation that could not succeed, leading Aggarwal to shut down an acquired e-commerce business professionally after six months of analysis showed platform restrictions and overseas sourcing costs prevented profitability.

Around 2018, his personal life went through a major upheaval, eventually leading to his divorce in 2021. It was an extremely difficult period for him. He seriously considered closing his business and moving back to India. However, his friends, colleagues, and the people who cared about him helped him through that time. Looking back, he is grateful that he didn’t make those decisions when he was at his lowest point.

Then life took a different turn for Aggarwal. The Magic Mist began doing well financially, his office staff became like family, and his friendship with Kavitha was an enormous source of support. He also began taking his physical fitness seriously. He started working out regularly, then running, and eventually hiking mountains. All these things gradually helped him rediscover happiness and confidence.



Mountain climbing has become a form of meditation for Aggarwal, offering a perspective he carries back into his businesses. He aims to climb at least one mountain each year, having completed challenges including Everest Base Camp and Mount Kilimanjaro. During the ascent, he must remain focused and cautious, aware that every step carries risk. Yet the vastness of the surrounding mountains and natural landscape also reminds him of how small he is in the world, fostering a sense of humility. Spending seven or eight days hiking, sometimes without lights or running water, takes him away from the distractions of daily life and allows him to focus entirely on the journey.

Reaching a summit brings another realization: the achievement is rarely the result of personal effort alone. Aggarwal feels grateful to God, his friends, guides, the weather, and everyone who helped make the journey possible. The moment of reaching the summit, he says, is beautiful and deeply rewarding. The experience builds confidence while reminding him to remain humble and grateful. Returning to business, the challenges that once seemed overwhelming often feel far more manageable, viewed through the perspective of someone who has spent days navigating difficult terrain one careful step at a time.

“From day one, if you look at the peak of the summit and say you have to climb to that level, it is scary,” Aggarwal said. “But then you break it down per day, and on a day, you break it down into just one step at a time. One step at a time. You keep going, and you will be surprised how life and things might turn out later.”

Alongside The Magic Mist, Aggarwal runs four businesses in total, including a medical venture connected to his biomedical engineering training, a hands-on real estate operation, and one passive venture, while serving on two association boards. Feedback from longtime customers who write and call to share their experiences keeps him energized through long workdays.

“It is rewarding and satisfying when you hear feedback from customers about how happy they are, what we have done for them. They email and call us to tell us their stories,” Aggarwal said. “Doing something good for society makes you feel happy, and thus you do not get tired.”

Giving back has also become a regular priority through consistent contributions to organizations supporting underprivileged education in India, reflecting his gratitude for how education shaped his own life.

Today, Aggarwal is focused on guiding The Magic Mist through the final stages of its marketing authorization application with the Food and Drug Administration, supported by recent positive product test results. If authorization is granted, he plans to expand wholesale and retail distribution nationwide while continuing his hands-on real estate work.

Steady progress in uncertain conditions depends on adaptability, supportive friends and mentors, and consistent daily effort. For Aggarwal, taking each challenge one step at a time remains the most reliable way forward.