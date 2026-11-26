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Scar tissue is underrated; the best lessons come from what went wrong. As we close out another year of growing Hoxton Mix, I’ve looked hard at what our past decisions cost us, and at the assumptions and rules that grew out of them. The three learnings that I’ll share today have shaped a lot of our strategy over the last 12 months and will continue to help us move forward into 2027 and beyond. So, what did our scar tissue teach us this year? Firstly, some of your biggest opportuntities lie within your existing customer base, which ties into the second learning of actually focusing on the metrics that matter – especially with marketing. Finally, you have to re-write the AI rulebook when it comes to adoption and implementation for the company.

Let’s start at the beginning… We started operating 16 years ago in Shoreditch – on the Silicon Roundabout – and we ran Hoxton Mix like a software company from day one. The virtual office side of our business took shape as big businesses made their way to Shoreditch following investment schemes and location popularity spikes, but that meant that in time, rents increased to by around 70% and business rates were crippling companies because they were peaking at +84%.

Nearly three quarters of the businesses in the borough started to close down and move out. As landlords passed costs onto company founders, they were having to shut up shop and rethink their propositions. This created an opportunity for us to build a virtual office business and co-working space as it gave business owners something affordable while keeping them plugged into crucial networks and events. This worked incredibly well for a period, until it didn’t. And we had to pivot. This was thanks to the global pandemic and the fact we were so rooted in solving every problem we had with people – either through hiring or partnering with expensive consultants to help us shape strategy. It was at this point that we realised, we had to break a few things, tap into our tech and engineering experience and rebuild.

Rebuilding was hard at times, we got our engineering team to down tools for six months and work on nothing other than building our operations from the ground up. A risky move, but one that paid off. That decision let us rebuild at scale and serve more than 100,000+ businesses and it worked because we went back to fixing what was in front of us in the most simplistic way we knew how. This year, we repeated that approach because I wanted to understand what the numbers were truly telling me to unlock growth. I went back to first principles to assess where we were, map where we should be and then build a plan on how we were going to get there. I dug into every subscription cancellation, every advert and every sign-up. Here’s what I found out about the numbers and company I thought I knew inside out.

Your biggest opportunity for growth is hiding in the customers you already have. So, find out why people really leave.

At the start of 2026, I knew our biggest challenge was to confront the numbers and understand what they were really telling us. For the record, the company had seen year on year growth, was healthy and our trajectory was strong. But, we knew we wanted to lead our category and to do that, you have to look in uncomfortable places. We made two big assumptions: the first was that cancelling customers had chosen to leave, and the second was that if we called them after they cancelled, they’d come back. Neither assumption was unreasonable – they both seemed fitting and made a lot of sense with the data we had. If someone cancels, it’s natural to think they’ve decided to move on, and a personal call feels like the right way to win them back. We never tested either, so it was time to go to work and do just that. The first shock was that around half of our direct cancellations weren’t customers choosing to leave. This sounds crazy, doesn’t it?! Instead, we found out that over the last 12 months, our valued and long term customers were leaving due to failed card payments. More than half (58%) of card payments had declined due to them expiring, insufficient funds, or being lost. As a result, so was their subscription and that meant our bottom line was being impacted. When we looked at the data, we categorised our ‘Not paid’ reason for leaving and to our surprise, was behind roughly half (49%) of our direct cancellations. Our customers, for one reason or another, simply didn’t have the funds in place to hold their subscriptions in place. It was that simple, and yet – we hadn’t caught it before.

We ran a call trial to find out more – contacting several hundred customers with failed payments – with participants chosen at random by payment status, not by business type. This made way for our second surprise. Timing. It was everything when it came to keeping customers with us who were in the payment failed pipeline. We’d been missing it so far. On one hand, taking the time to call customers who had already cancelled made little difference, as just 10% came back when we called, against 8% when we didn’t. On the other hand, if we called customers whilst their payment card was in the process of failing – specifically at the crucial point just before the critical cancellation – then we saw a 65% retention rate. This compared to only around 9% once payment had fully been cancelled or declined. For us, this had a significant impact on our growth potential, unlocking more than six figures in potential customer retention value. We’d been sleeping on this insight for years. We took the fact we hadn’t uncovered this before on the chin, it was our scar tissue. We learned hard and fast and listened to our customers and the data. We had to reach people earlier in this renewal cycle to grow and that is why, we rebuilt our payment reminders around the first 28 days. This includes texts, calls and tests against a randomised control group now – we won’t let our customers slip through our fingers again. My biggest learning: you need to understand why customers are leaving and challenge the assumptions that lead you astray. This means hard realisations and conversations but it will help you with retention and acquisition in the long run.

Measure what matters. Point your AI at real customer value, not cheap clicks.

For years we judged marketing results on the cost of a sign-up. It’s just how we did it. It’s the industry standard, but it forces us to ask the wrong question in meetings. For example, a customer who stays five years and one who leaves after a month look identical on that measure. Now with AI (artificial intelligence) agents and technology super charging marketing tactics, we can evaluate things quickly and be more reactive and responsive to change. Earlier in the summer, we stepped back and connected every advert and search click to what that customer is actually worth – using real billing data – and fed that value straight back into our Ad platforms. And, the impact on our business? It’s huge. Over the last 90 days of campaign ROI matched against real billing data, our “virtual office” search campaign costs about 28% more per sign-up. However, those customers are worth around 50% more in their first year and are nearly three times less likely to cancel. Our broader automated campaign looked cheaper per sign-up, but its customers were worth less and left far more often. Overall it returned around 20% less for every pound spent. To be clear, this is first-year value, not full lifetime value. We’re tackling that next… But, even the first year value was enough to show us we’d been rewarding the wrong thing and tying success to the wrong metrics. Now the bidding AI isn’t chasing cheap clicks, it’s chasing the customers who stay and making our investments work harder. Some of our “expensive” campaigns turned out to be our best, and some “cheap” ones weren’t worth having. Both campaign types have different learnings building scar tissue along the way, and “doing things the way we always had” helped us get to where we are today with our approach to Ads. First, you need to measure what matters – not what’s easy to count. When it comes to Ads, AI will optimise for whatever you tell it to, so tell it the truth and it will work hard.

Give AI the job and the rulebook to work within. It’ll change your role from doing the work to designing the system.

AI is only as good as the rulebook you set it to operate in to start with. We re-set ours and its boundaries so that we can scale for the next three years and beyond. So, why did we think this was needed? Early on, AI-written content got things wrong because it was confident rather than correct. I learned quickly from its mistakes – which as a developer were also mine – and that it was better prompting, better tracking and better testing that helped it perform. So, this year, we wrote our own rulebook or “constitution” for it to work from across the board. Because we knew that the fix wasn’t less AI. This is our Hoxton Mix single source of truth for pricing, compliance rules and how we speak to customers. All of our AI tooling and workflows now check this before starting anything, with a core approver, giving permission or feeding back on anything new. This lets our small team do the work of a team 10x its size so that we can move fast without breaking trust. To showcase my point, in our Shoreditch headquarters, we have our AI-powered mail sorting machine and technology; HaiRo. It scans thousands of letters a day, identifying company directors, and routing their mail to digital inboxes – over 90% of this is handled without anyone needing to step in. On top of this, our ad bids adjust themselves around customer value. We have an AI product custom GPT that helps us win seven-figure RFPs.

In a recent interview with The Big AI Secret – an independent AI scoring Index – we landed 89/100 which put us in the top 10% across the UK. We’re ahead of 57 of the 58 small technology and software businesses measured so far and we’re not slowing down on adoption and implementation. The next step we’re building towards is a small team of AI agents. Each with one clear job (search, advertising, brand, research), working from the same live data and each other’s findings, with one person setting direction and signing off. The ideas and outputs they’ll give us will now be tested on cohorts of real customers against a control group before rolling anything out, as we’re about to do with those texts I mentioned before. We minimise risk by setting the rulebook with AI and then we speak to our team and most importantly our customers for feedback to make sure it’s what they need. It’s my job as the CEO to help design the system, evolve the rulebook and ask the right questions. Not to fix everything that AI produces line by line.

Embrace your company’s scar tissue; it’s the best teacher.

As Jeff Bezos put it, “failure and invention are inseparable twins.” Every one of these lessons came from something that didn’t work at first. An assumption about why customers left, a measure that rewarded the wrong thing or AI that was confident rather than correct.

None of these lessons were comfortable to find, and all of them changed how we run the business because as founders and leaders, we can’t avoid making mistakes – we learn from them. Instead we have to question the behaviours, experiences and re-defining the rules that are left behind after making them. At Hoxton Mix, sixteen years of scar tissue is the best teacher we’ve ever had.