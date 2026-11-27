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With more than 5,000 bouquets sold in its first year, Fleurique is transforming a generations-old craft into a contemporary luxury business, challenging the conventions of floral gifting and redefining how consumers experience flowers. Flowers have always been a universal language of love, celebration and human connection. Yet, for an industry built around some of life’s most meaningful moments, its products are inherently temporary. What if they didn’t have to be? For Cidra Husseini, the Syrian founder of Dubai-born floral brand Fleurique, this question became the foundation of a business that is challenging traditional floristry, reviving cultural craftsmanship and creating a new proposition within the floral industry. “I didn’t want to reinvent the flower. I wanted to reinvent what it means to receive one,” says Husseini.

From Notting Hill to the Middle East

The inspiration behind Fleurique began in the streets of Notting Hill, London, where Husseini came across a handmade crochet flower. What initially caught her attention for its artistic intricacy soon sparked a much bigger idea. Beyond its beauty, that flower offered something that traditional floristry could not: permanence. But the concept resonated with her on a much more personal level. Syrian by heritage and raised in Saudi Arabia, Husseini grew up surrounded by a Middle Eastern culture in which craftsmanship, generosity and the art of gifting were deeply embedded in everyday life. Crochet, in particular, carried a sense of familiarity and nostalgia. It was reminiscent of the hands of our mothers and grandmothers, of traditions passed down through generations, and of a time when creating something by hand was itself an expression of love. Recognising an opportunity to bridge this cultural heritage with contemporary consumer tastes, Husseini envisioned a brand that would bring the timeless art of crochet into the world of modern luxury. The result was Fleurique: a celebration of Middle Eastern heritage, artistic craftsmanship and flowers made to last.

From Corporate Analytics to Creative Entrepreneurship

Before entering the world of floristry, Husseini’s professional journey looked remarkably different. An industrial engineer by education, she spent over six years in corporate data analytics and business insights, developing an understanding of consumer behaviour, market dynamics and commercial strategy. In October 2025, she stepped away from her corporate career to pursue entrepreneurship, exchanging dashboards and business forecasts for flowers, craftsmanship and the challenges of building a brand from the ground up. Yet her analytical background remained an integral part of her entrepreneurial journey. Behind Fleurique’s creative proposition was a commercial observation: flowers are among the most universally appreciated gifts, but their lifespan rarely reflects the emotional significance of the occasions they represent. Rather than competing directly with traditional florists, Fleurique identified an opportunity to serve an existing consumer need through an entirely different product proposition. The response was compelling. In its first year alone, Fleurique sold more than 5,000 bouquets, demonstrating a consumer appetite for an alternative to conventional floral gifting.

Disrupting an Industry Built on Perishability

The traditional floral industry has long operated around a predictable cycle: flowers are purchased, enjoyed for a limited period and eventually replaced. Fleurique challenges that cycle by shifting the value of flowers from temporary beauty to lasting emotional significance. Each bloom is meticulously handcrafted to capture the intricate textures, delicate shapes and natural elegance of real flowers. The result is a product that sits at the intersection of floristry, art, fashion and collectible design. A bridal bouquet can become a lifelong keepsake without the need for preservation. Flowers gifted to celebrate the birth of a child can adorn their nursery for years. An arrangement received from a loved one can remain a tangible reminder of a meaningful moment. Event planners can invest in vibrant floral collections that can be reused and reimagined across multiple occasions. Those with pollen allergies can enjoy the beauty of flowers without the associated discomfort, while guests at weddings and special celebrations can take home a handcrafted floral keepsake that allows the memory of the occasion to live on. By removing perishability from the equation, Fleurique also opens up new commercial possibilities across gifting, interiors, events, fashion and retail. The intention is not to replace fresh flowers, but to expand the definition of what flowers can be and the role they can play in people’s lives.

Turning a Generations-Old Craft Into Contemporary Luxury

Part of Fleurique’s disruption lies not only in its approach to flowers, but also in its repositioning of crochet. For generations, crochet has been associated with traditional household crafts. Today, its resurgence across fashion and design reflects a renewed appreciation for handmade artistry and individuality. Fleurique brings this movement into floristry, transforming a nostalgic craft into a contemporary luxury experience through refined floral compositions, distinctive colour palettes, intricate detailing and elevated presentation. In an increasingly automated and mass-produced world, the brand embraces the human element behind every creation. Every stitch represents time, skill and intention. Every flower carries a sense of individuality that cannot be replicated by industrial production alone. For Fleurique, heritage is not something to simply preserve. It is something to reinterpret, celebrate and carry forward.

Beyond Bouquets: Creating an Experiential Business

Fleurique’s growth has extended well beyond conventional floral retail. One of its most successful innovations has been the interactive Fleurique Flower Bar, an experiential concept that invites customers to select individual stems and curate their own bespoke bouquets. Successfully introduced across Dubai through pop-ups and brand activations, the concept transforms floral shopping from a transactional experience into a creative and personal one. Customers become the designers of their own arrangements, creating something that reflects their personalities, emotions and individual stories. This experiential approach has also enabled Fleurique to collaborate with established names across luxury, fashion, beauty, wellness, food and technology, including Canva, Marie Chantal, Galeries Lafayette, Etoile, Leo Lin and Whind, among others. These collaborations demonstrate the versatility of the brand’s proposition and its ability to extend beyond the boundaries of traditional floristry. Today, Fleurique’s offering spans corporate gifting, luxury brand activations, bespoke arrangements, fashion accessories, event tablescapes, bridal bouquets, wedding and baby shower keepsakes, and curated floral installations for retail boutiques. By diversifying its offering across both consumer and corporate markets, Fleurique is building a business in which flowers become a medium for storytelling, brand experiences and personal expression.

From a Homegrown Dubai Brand to a Global Vision

Dubai’s dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem has provided Fleurique with a platform to experiment, collaborate and introduce an unconventional product to a diverse international audience. However, the ambition extends far beyond the UAE. With international expansion forming a key part of its long-term vision, Fleurique aims to take a brand rooted in Middle Eastern heritage to global markets, showcasing how traditional craftsmanship can be transformed into a commercially relevant, contemporary luxury proposition. Its journey reflects a broader opportunity for entrepreneurs in the region: innovation does not always require inventing something entirely new. Sometimes, it begins with recognising the untapped potential of something that has existed for generations. For Husseini, Fleurique represents more than the creation of a floral brand. It is an opportunity to revive a nostalgic art form, challenge an established industry and demonstrate how cultural heritage can become a foundation for modern entrepreneurship. In a world accustomed to replacing things, Fleurique is building a business around the beauty of keeping them. Because some flowers are meant to last as long as the memories they hold.