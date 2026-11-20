Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BlockDown Festival Dubai has announced the MENA Robotics Buyers Programme, an initiative designed to connect businesses across the Middle East and North Africa with robotics manufacturers that can address their operational needs.

Taking place at The Plaza at Uptown Dubai on the 25th January 2027, the programme is brought to you by Robotics Middle East and forms part of BlockDown Dubai 2027. It will bring procurement teams, business owners and operational decision-makers together with manufacturers for focused discussions on automation, supported by demonstrations and follow-up towards potential pilots and purchases.

BlockDown Festival Dubai is organised by Web3 marketing agency EAK Digital, a Dubai-headquartered firm specialising in marketing, public relations and events for emerging technologies. The programme forms part of a wider robotics focus at BlockDown Dubai, which has secured Chinese robotics unicorn AGIBOT as a festival sponsor. AGIBOT reached 20,000 robots produced in September 2026, doubling its cumulative production milestone of 10,000 in March that year.

According to IDC figures published by AGIBOT, the company shipped more than 8,600 humanoid robots in the first half of 2026, accounting for approximately 35% of global shipments and ranking first worldwide during that period. Its sponsorship adds significant industry weight to the festival as BlockDown develops a programme focused on connecting regional demand with robotics manufacturers.

The programme puts business requirements at the centre of the process. Buyers will be matched with manufacturers according to their industry, operational needs and the solutions they are considering, helping both sides begin conversations with a clearer understanding of where there may be a commercial fit.

For buyers, this creates an opportunity to discuss requirements directly with manufacturers and assess how robotics could work within their businesses. For manufacturers, it offers a route to relevant regional decision-makers and an opportunity to develop a sales pipeline across MENA.

The initiative comes as Dubai pursues ambitious robotics and automation targets. Launched in 2022, the Dubai Robotics and Automation Programme set out plans to deploy 200,000 robots by 2032 across sectors including services, logistics and industry, alongside a target for the sector to contribute 9% of Dubai’s GDP. These ambitions provide a significant backdrop for conversations about practical adoption and implementation.

Erhan Korhaliller, founder of BlockDown Festival, said: “The next chapter of robotics will be defined by businesses putting these technologies to work. MENA has the ambition to become a major market for robotics, and we want BlockDown to help turn that ambition into commercial opportunities. This programme brings manufacturers together with the people making purchasing and operational decisions, with a clear focus on business needs and the steps towards deployment.”

The MENA Robotics Buyers Programme follows four stages: identifying and matching relevant buyers, facilitating introductions and meetings, connecting demonstrations with commercial discussions, and supporting follow-up after the festival. The aim is to help promising conversations develop beyond an initial introduction and progress towards pilots and purchases.

Enquiries are open to both buyers exploring automation and robotics manufacturers seeking opportunities in the region. Applicants can select their role and submit their interest through the programme page, directing their enquiry to the appropriate team. The wider BlockDown Festival Dubai takes place on 26–27 January 2027, bringing together Web3, AI, robotics, creators and culture at The Plaza at Uptown Dubai.

To enquire as a buyer or manufacturer, visit the MENA Robotics Buyers Programme.