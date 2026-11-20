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For African businesses, winning the work and delivering it doesn’t always mean making money. Currency volatility can quickly erode profits, leaving founders exposed even when business is booming. We speak to Shalom Osiadi, founder and CEO of Esca, about building a financial protection platform for businesses navigating currency fluctuations, the realities of fintech entrepreneurship and his ambitions for connecting international capital with emerging markets.

What inspired you to build Esca, and why is currency volatility such an overlooked risk for African founders?

Esca was inspired by my family’s experience with currency devaluation between 2022 and 2023. Their assets in Nigeria had quadrupled in naira value, but when they sold them and converted the proceeds into euros, where they live in Ireland, devaluation effectively wiped out the gains. That showed me how growth on paper can fail to translate into real returns. African founders face the same challenge: many raise in dollars, earn in local currency and have overseas obligations. You can be profitable in naira but losing money in dollar terms. It’s easy to overlook that exposure when you’re focused on building a business.

How does Esca help businesses hedge against currency fluctuations and protect their revenue?

Esca helps businesses protect their earnings by converting local currency revenue into more stable, liquid currencies such as dollars, pounds or euros. Features like auto-convert allow businesses to do this automatically as revenue comes in, holding funds in their preferred currency. We also offer instruments such as forwards, which lock in an exchange rate for a set period, helping businesses plan ahead and protect against future currency fluctuations.

What has building in a heavily regulated, slow-moving industry taught you about entrepreneurship?

Building in this industry has taught me that your ideas can move at the speed of light, but execution has to reflect what the market is ready for. A great idea alone isn’t enough if the timing is wrong. My approach is to build internally for the future I see, while releasing products that the market has an appetite for today. Entrepreneurship is about balancing that ambition with patience and discipline.

What is your long-term vision for Esca and the future of financial protection for African businesses?

Our long-term vision is for Esca to become the go-to bridge for bringing foreign liquidity into emerging markets. We want to help businesses from Europe and other established markets access that growth with confidence, manage volatility and avoid the fear of capital becoming trapped. Currency is our starting point, but our ambition extends to other fast-growing sectors, including energy. Ultimately, we want to build the trust and financial protection that connect international businesses with opportunities across Africa and beyond.

What advice would you give UK-based founders working with African markets to protect their earnings and manage currency exposure in the year ahead?

Forecast in GBP and track your performance in GBP, even if you earn in naira or another local currency. That helps you see whether local revenue growth is translating into value in the currency you ultimately need. Forecasting alone doesn’t hedge your exposure, but it makes the risk visible. It’s the starting point for planning ahead and deciding how to protect your earnings against significant currency swings.

What lessons from 2026 will shape how you approach building and scaling Esca in 2027?

Two lessons stand out: have contingencies for your contingency plans, and keep your foot on the pedal. In 2026, I learned how quickly circumstances can change, so building Esca in 2027 means having alternatives ready across the business. I’ve also learned that the pace I set influences the whole team. Even when things are going well, maintaining momentum matters. That can be demanding, but in an increasingly competitive industry like fintech, where innovation moves quickly, you need both consistent drive and the flexibility to change course.