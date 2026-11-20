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Access to AI isn’t the same as getting value from it. Across the UK, businesses are rolling out AI tools, expecting a jump in productivity. EY found 83% of UK employees now use generative AI at work, but mostly for basic, process-driven tasks such as searching and summarising. The same research suggests fewer than 5% are leveraging advanced AI to fundamentally transform their business processes. Overall adoption figures may look healthy, but for many organisations, the returns are harder to find.

Part of the problem is that tools are being bought and made available, but not built into how work gets done. Leaders may believe that the mere act of making AI available will result in a return on investment, while employees see another system they don’t know how to use well. Where AI is used, Deloitte’s 2026 survey of 25,000 UK workers found that the most common uses were search and writing emails, each cited by 43% of users.

While these tasks are useful, they rarely change how a team performs. An AI assistant that completes an entire function, however, could fundamentally change a team’s output.

The obstacle may not be the technology, but how businesses introduce it. What’s missing is often a clear operating model setting out what AI is responsible for, where it fits in existing workflows, and how its contribution will be measured. Without this model, AI becomes just another underused business tool. Some firms are taking a different path, treating AI less like software and more like a colleague.

Samuel Moore, general manager at boost, a UK-based AI process improvement business, believes businesses should implement AI as though they were hiring a person. Through what the company calls the Persona method, AI gets a defined role, a name, a voice, and a character, so staff know how to work with it. “Most businesses implement AI and never see the returns they expect,” Moore says. “That’s usually because they hand people a tool, rather than giving the AI a specific job to do.”

The process starts with a job specification, as though one is hiring for an executive assistant. For a sales team, that might include updating CRM records, researching prospective companies, scoring call transcripts, and drafting proposals. Rather than relying on separate tools or skills for each task, a Persona brings these responsibilities together in the form of an AI colleague. The company points to 1930, when an airline brought a nurse, Ellen Church, on board to reassure nervous passengers, creating the role of the flight attendant. Travellers weren’t shown the complexity of the cockpit; they were given a familiar face.

This approach may also lower the barrier to entry. Just 11% of UK employees say they receive adequate AI training, according to EY, but working with a Persona can be as simple as messaging a colleague. Like any new hire, it is introduced to the team, checked on after the first week, and refined through regular performance reviews. “You’d never hire someone, ignore them for a month, and expect great results,” Moore remarks. “AI needs the same onboarding, feedback, and development as anyone else on the team.”

For a Persona to do more than isolated tasks, it needs access to the business’s data and tools. boost likens the setup to a body, with a central data system as the heart, Claude as the brain, and connecting tools like Monday.com as the arteries. Once that foundation exists, a business that starts in sales can extend Personas to marketing, HR, legal, or finance without rebuilding the system each time.

The result is a different way of judging AI investment: by measurable gains in time, output, and capacity, rather than the number of people with access. Usage alone can be misleading. In a 2026 global survey of 3,750 executives and employees, 54% of workers at large organisations bypassed their company’s AI tools at least once in a 30-day period.

For businesses that adopt this method, the returns can be significant. boost’s own team now handles nearly three times as much sales work using Personas, and one client cut the time to prepare a response to a request for proposal from about a week to a couple of hours, increasing submissions from around two a month to eight.

For CEOs, CFOs, and COOs already paying for AI tools, the risk is leaving that value on the table. Weighed against the full annual cost of a hire, which can be about £40,000 for a low-wage role once taxes and pension are included, the case for a Persona becomes a financial one. Successful adoption may depend on defined roles, connected systems, human oversight, and ongoing performance management, not on buying more tools. The opportunity lies not in giving people access to AI, but in giving AI a job worth doing.