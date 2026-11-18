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For the last two years, people have spent an enormous amount of time asking what artificial intelligence can do. Can it write an email? Summarize a meeting? Analyze a spreadsheet? The answers vary from more impressive applications, to growing predictability.

But businesses are starting to ask a more useful question. Can AI actually help us get the core work done?

Most companies aren’t struggling because employees lack information. They’re often struggling because there aren’t enough hours to act on what they already know. Sales teams know which accounts need attention. Managers know which employees need coaching. Executives know where opportunities are being missed. Knowing what needs to happen and having the capacity to make it happen are two different things.

Revenue teams offer a good look at what’s changing. Selling has often involved a strange combination of relationships and administrative work. A salesperson might spend hours researching prospects, preparing for conversations, updating a CRM and coordinating follow-ups. All of that matters, but relatively little involves actually selling.

Outreach is betting that AI can change that balance. Rather than giving salespeople another tool to ask questions, its AI works within existing workflows, helping sellers prepare for meetings, understand account history, identify next steps and automate repetitive tasks.

The goal isn’t to replace the salesperson. It’s to give them more time for the work that makes them valuable.

For years, enterprise software required employees to learn how to use it. Now there is a move toward software that needs to understand how employees work. That includes the expertise people develop along the way, much of which never gets shared.

Someone in marketing discovers a process that saves three hours. A sales manager develops a better approach to customer preparation. FORK, a collaborative AI platform, is designed to tackle that problem by helping employees share prompts and workflows so others can build on what they’ve learned. Co-creator Whitney Belmonte who has been an AI content creator sees it as another example of why institutional knowledge matters as much as the technology itself.

For Outreach, that knowledge is particularly valuable because sales has never been a standardized process. Two successful sellers can approach the same opportunity differently. The challenge is making their expertise more useful across an organization without losing the judgment that makes it valuable.

Consider a promising deal that suddenly stalls. A traditional CRM can show when the last interaction happened or which stage the opportunity is in. AI with enough context can potentially connect previous conversations, customer behavior and account history to help determine what should happen next.

That requires something a general-purpose AI model doesn’t automatically possess: an understanding of the business.

Outreach says they have spent years operating inside revenue organizations, building knowledge of how sales teams work. CEO Abhijit Mitra has described part of the company’s philosophy as “reaching beyond your reach.” That fits this moment. Businesses may not know what their teams will look like three years from now, but they can start expanding what employees are capable of accomplishing today.

And this challenge extends well beyond sales. Manufacturers have spent years connecting machines, installing sensors and collecting operational data. But a temperature reading means little to AI without understanding which machine produced it, where that machine fits into production and what an unusual result might indicate. HiveMQ is addressing that problem by helping industrial companies connect data, add context and establish rules around how systems use it.

Ford uses HiveMQ technology within a manufacturing data foundation that can identify equipment faults and alert workers. Eli Lilly captures trusted data from hundreds of laboratory and manufacturing instruments, while Mercedes-Benz uses the technology to support vehicle testing across 24 factories.

Everything can be connected. AI becomes more useful when it understands the environment in which decisions are made. And as businesses give these systems more responsibility, context and human oversight become even more important.

That also changes how productivity should be measured. The goal shouldn’t simply be sending more emails, making more calls or filling calendars with additional meetings. Those numbers can improve without making a business any better. A more meaningful measure may be whether employees make better decisions, spend more time with customers and move opportunities forward with less unnecessary work.

Some companies will inevitably use AI to automate everything they can. Others will use it to give their people more capacity and better information. The distinction matters because businesses still depend on relationships, experience and judgment.

Outreach’s approach suggests that the next stage of enterprise AI may be less about introducing entirely new ways of working and more about understanding the work already happening. The software becomes more valuable because it fits into the business rather than forcing the business to adapt around it.

The first wave of generative AI was largely defined by people sitting in front of a blinking cursor, figuring out what they could get a machine to produce. But a company doesn’t necessarily become better simply because everyone has access to a chatbot.