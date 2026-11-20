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An indoor shoreline, a 51-metre digital ocean and an intimate performance by one of music’s most celebrated artists: AVENEW Development brought a little beachfront magic to Atlantis Asateer for the unveiling of The St. Regis Residences at Dubai Islands. What does it take to bring the feeling of a beachfront escape into the heart of Dubai? A little imagination, an extraordinary amount of sand and, naturally, John Legend.

For the launch of The St. Regis Residences at Dubai Islands, AVENEW Development transformed Atlantis Asateer into an unexpected coastal setting, welcoming 550 guests to an evening that was as much a theatrical spectacle as it was a property unveiling. There was no conventional ballroom presentation here. Instead, guests stepped into an entirely imagined world of rolling waves, golden sand and a seemingly endless ocean horizon.

A beachfront dream, reimagined in Dubai AVENEW Development

The setting was an indoor coastline, complete with real sand, landscaped dunes and a pier, while an impressive 51-metre digital screen stretched across the venue, recreating the changing moods of the sea from bright daylight to a golden sunset and, eventually, nightfall. The effect was transporting, with beach-inspired hospitality and carefully considered details carrying the seaside theme throughout the evening.

From the moment guests arrived, the experience was designed to unfold rather than simply be observed. A concierge welcome, an interactive elevator experience and a dedicated project showcase set the scene, drawing guests into the world AVENEW had created around the residences. It was an imaginative interpretation of the development’s own beachfront setting and the enduring glamour of the St. Regis name.

The evening’s most ambitious moment came in the form of an original theatrical production, conceived and created exclusively for AVENEW. Bringing together live music, choreography, digital storytelling and performance, it explored the heritage of St. Regis alongside AVENEW’s vision for its new Dubai address. The production culminated in the official unveiling of the residences, before the evening reached its crescendo with a headline performance by John Legend. The EGOT-winning singer-songwriter took to the stage accompanied by live musicians and dancers, bringing a suitably memorable close to an evening that had already offered plenty of theatre.

AVENEW Development

For Rasha Hassan, Managing Partner of AVENEW Development, the ambition was always to create something that went beyond the expected. “We have always believed that the way we introduce our developments should reflect the same level of ambition, creativity and attention to detail that goes into creating them. With The St. Regis Residences at Dubai Islands, we wanted to go beyond a conventional project launch and bring the inspiration behind the development to life. From the environment we created to the performances throughout the evening, every element was an opportunity to challenge expectations of what a real estate launch can be. For us, challenging conventions isn’t limited to what we build. It’s about rethinking every aspect of how we approach real estate.”

That philosophy is central to AVENEW’s ambitions. Founded on the belief that a development should be about more than bricks, mortar and an enviable address, the company is taking a considered approach to creating distinctive residential and hospitality destinations on Dubai Islands. Its latest project, developed in collaboration with Marriott International, brings the celebrated St. Regis residential experience to the waterfront. Across two buildings, The St. Regis Residences at Dubai Islands will comprise 248 homes, ranging from one- to five-bedroom residences to penthouses and signature homes.

AVENEW Development

The development draws on the brand’s distinguished hospitality heritage, combining its residential offering with the service and attention to detail for which St. Regis is known. It also marks the first project in AVENEW’s wider vision for a collection of branded residential and hospitality developments on Dubai Islands. With completion anticipated in Q4 2030, the residences represent an ambitious addition to Dubai’s evolving waterfront landscape. And if the launch was anything to go by, AVENEW intends to make the journey towards their arrival every bit as memorable as the destination itself.

For more information: Visit SRRDubaiIslands.com