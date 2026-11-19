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Have you ever walked into a meeting in which you didn’t have a formal leadership role but nonetheless ended up influencing the discussion and decision? Conversely, have you ever thoroughly prepared for a meeting you were leading but found that you did not achieve what you set out to do? Or have you changed leadership roles and found yourself unable to be successful with your new team, although you replicated everything that worked well with your previous team? The reason leadership does not always happen as planned is that leadership is relational. We are all shaped by our relationships with others, and all social interaction, including workplace interactions, is formed relationally. This is why you can never fully control a situation on your own, no matter how well prepared you are. You depend on the relations you build with other people, and all social interactions are dynamic and emergent. Being aware of how these relationships shape your leadership – and learning to build and mobilise them actively and purposefully – is a key leadership competence. It’s also one that’s particularly relevant in today’s unstable and volatile world.

What is relational leadership?

Leadership theory has a long tradition of focusing on the leader and their character, actions, charisma or abilities. This has developed and normalised an individualistic understanding of leadership that places the leader at the centre of leadership. This view has been called charismatic, transformational, or heroic leadership and been criticised for giving far too much credit to the one person – often a man – at the top of the organisational hierarchy. Introducing relationality to leadership and foregrounding it as a process, rather than something that belongs to or comes from one person, instead sees leadership as a collective process. Relational leadership locates leadership in the relationships between people rather than in a single person, and is built on the principles of trust, collaboration and human connection.

The seven barriers to relational leadership – and how to overcome them

Time

Instead of building relationships that develop your employees and that you can learn and grow from as well, the quick solution in a high-paced day, with a full inbox and pressing deadlines, can be to just give directions or do things yourself. But ask yourself, can you afford not to build relationships? Time spent building trust saves time later in alignment, decisions and repair.

Space

Many leaders don’t have daily contact with all their employees. But if you don’t actively build relations with those further away, there is a real risk they will be forgotten, leading you to privilege some people over others and gravitate towards the relationships that are least challenging and most convenient. Make a point of reaching out regularly to the people you don’t naturally cross paths with, and create opportunities for social and professional interaction between people who don’t otherwise meet.

Structure

Unstructured organisations build relations on who people already like. If the way relations are built is not formalised, or at least encouraged across difference, you risk building relations on bias and favouritism. If you leave it to chance, people gravitate to similarity. So use cross-section collaborations, reverse or mutual mentoring, action-learning groups, buddies, internships or shadow coaching across sections and divisions.

Personality

When you as a leader build relations with your employees, you need to make an explicit effort to see and give voice to your quieter team members. Otherwise, your relational leadership style might unknowingly privilege extraverts, which, in the longer run, means you miss out on important perspectives. Introversion is not a disadvantage in relational leadership. Deep listening, empathy and creating space for others are core relational skills and one that introverts often possess. Make an explicit, consistent effort to hear these quieter voices.

Bias

Bias shapes every dimension of how we build and navigate relations with others. It influences who we are drawn to and who we keep at a distance. It shapes whose voice we lean towards in a meeting and whose opinions we unconsciously discount. It influences who we promote, mentor, instinctively trust and ask to prove themselves before we extend that trust. It’s unavoidable – but it’s also manageable. The leaders who build the strongest and most diverse relations are not those who have eliminated their bias. That is not possible. They are the ones who have developed the habit of knowing when to slow down, of noticing their automatic responses, of asking whose perspective is missing from the room and why, and of treating their first instinct about a person or a situation as the beginning of their thinking rather than its conclusion. So slow down and ask: Whose perspective am I missing?

Clarity

Relational openness without clear roles creates confusion. Relationality should not be misunderstood as a delegation of responsibility. Although you recognise the power of followers and understand that leadership is produced relationally, the formal leader retains decision-making power and is responsible for guiding and concluding the process. Be clear about who decides what and why. Clarity is not the opposite of relational leadership. It is one of its foundations.

Purpose

Relational leadership is not an anything-­goes approach. The openness, engagement and curiosity that characterise it are powerful, but without a clear sense of shared purpose, they can pull a team in too many directions. Connection without direction is not leadership. Keep coming back to where you are going together and why. Strong relationships serve a shared purpose – they’re not a substitute for it.

Choosing a more human path

Once you learn to apply relational leadership – to build deep trust, to collaborate across differences and hierarchy, and to create the conditions for authentic human connection – your organisation will be much more than just a nicer place to work. It will become more innovative, more adaptive, more resilient and more capable of sustained performance. Mobilising relations extends your reach, both in terms of the knowledge you rely on to analyse a situation, as well as the number of people you can influence and the speed with which you can reach them. Leaders who are willing to do this work, to take their relationships seriously, to lead with honesty and care, and to keep choosing the harder and more human path, will build something that matters far beyond the organisations they lead.