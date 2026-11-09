Shifting from reactor and creator – how it can help you become a more conscious leader

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

“I’m fluctuating in my mental state and have had a full-on meltdown,” she said to me. Despite achieving a lot in a short space of time and describing her business as being in a “best-case scenario”, she remained frightened. She was overthinking, firefighting and reacting to every email, message and problem that arrived, determined to get it solved immediately. Let’s call her Emma. A smart, ambitious and driven tech founder, she found herself questioning everything. What did the investor mean in that meeting? Why did he say that? What would happen if this opportunity disappeared or that decision backfired? It was exhausting. A frantic mind, disrupted sleep and the feeling of always being on alert. As entrepreneurs, many of us recognise this. We care about what we do. We want to achieve and win the game we are playing. But what happens when we, as players in the arena of business and life, get in our own way?

Which version is leading: the Reactor or Creator?

The investor sends an email that gets you riled up. The client leads you on for months before dropping the conversation. Your team agrees to one thing and delivers another. These situations come with the territory. The question is: which version of you responds? There are two ways we can meet these situations: as a Reactor or a Creator. We have both within us. When you’re in reactive mode, you experience life as though it is happening to you. Your internal state is dictated by external events. An email triggers anxiety. A disagreement becomes personal and a setback sends you into hours of questioning your ability. Your mind is constantly trying to fix, prove, and control. You may look productive, but much of your energy is spent managing the noise inside your own head. When you’re in creative mode, you still experience pressure, disappointment and fear. But you create enough space to notice what is happening within you and choose your response consciously. You can feel frustration without letting it spill into the email. You can hear criticism and respond with curiosity. You can recognise a problem without assuming you must personally solve it. When you react automatically, you can shut down a useful challenge, undermine a colleague or agree to something simply to relieve internal discomfort. When you respond consciously, you create room for better judgement, honest conversations and greater ownership within your team. You might still need to act quickly. What matters is whether you are choosing your response or an unconscious pattern is choosing it for you.

How to make the shift: slow down

Slowing down can sound counterintuitive when you have a business to build. But consider how much time gets lost to replaying conversations, anticipating disasters and correcting decisions made in frustration. What we are slowing down is the pace of our own mind, creating enough space to step back and gain perspective. I use the analogy of an air traffic controller. There are dozens of planes in your mental sky: projects, messages, deadlines, investor expectations and family commitments. Many entrepreneurs try to jump into every cockpit and fly every plane themselves. Slowing down brings you back to the control tower. You can see what needs to land now, what can keep circling and what needs to be rerouted. The next demand stops automatically becoming your next priority. Here are three practices that help you make that shift.

Listen to your emotions before acting on them

When something triggers you, pause long enough to ask: “What am I actually feeling?” Fear? Anger? Disappointment? The need to prove yourself? There is a difference between “I am angry” and “I am experiencing anger”. That change in language helps you observe the feeling without handing it the wheel. Treat the emotion as information to explore. What has this situation brought up? What needs attention? Before answering that investor, recognise whether you are trying to address their question or defend your worth.

Choose where your attention goes

A message arriving does not automatically make it the most important thing in your business.

Before switching tasks or stepping into another problem, ask: “Where can my attention make the greatest difference right now?” Sometimes that means making a decision. Sometimes it means letting your team work through the challenge without you. Try a five-second conscious pause between activities. Stop, take a slow breath, feel your feet on the ground and notice where your attention has gone. Then bring it back to what you want to create in the next conversation, meeting or decision.

Return to the conversation you are actually in

A founder pitching for investment can walk into a meeting carrying every previous rejection and imagining the next one. Their body is in the room yet attention is somewhere else. Before an important conversation, put your phone away, take a breath and consciously release the last interaction. Listen and be fully present with the person in front of you. Preparation matters, but presence allows you to use it: to hear the unexpected question, notice uncertainty and adapt.

Conscious leadership starts within

A conscious leader recognises that their thoughts, emotions and behaviour influence the people around them. They take responsibility for the energy they bring and the choices they make.

As AI plays a greater role in our work, our human edge becomes even more important: how we treat people, the judgement we exercise, and our ability to influence, inspire and bring people together around a shared mission. These qualities require awareness, especially when the pressure is on. You will still react sometimes. We all do. The practice is to notice sooner, return to a calmer state of mind and consciously choose who you want to be, and what you want to do next.

The next email, setback or difficult conversation becomes an opportunity to ask: “Which version of me is leading now?” That is where the shift from Reactor to Creator begins.