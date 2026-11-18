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Millions of people using artificial intelligence (AI) tools such as ChatGPT could face greater scrutiny from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) under proposed changes that would allow the tax authority to request relevant digital information from third parties.

The proposals come alongside plans to give HMRC greater powers to recover unpaid tax directly from people’s bank accounts, with eligible individual tax debts of up to £5,000 potentially subject to regular deductions from July 2029. The changes have raised questions about taxpayers’ privacy and financial security, particularly as more people turn to AI tools for help managing their money and understanding their tax responsibilities. Andy Wood, tax expert at Tax Barrister UK said: “These proposals are a reminder that the way people manage their finances is changing, but their responsibilities to HMRC remain the same. “AI tools can be useful for understanding complicated financial questions, but taxpayers should remember that they remain responsible for ensuring their tax returns and financial information are accurate.”

Could HMRC access your ChatGPT conversations?

Under changes outlined in the Government’s Budget 2026 documents, HMRC plans to modernise its information and inspection powers to reflect how financial records are now stored and processed digitally. This could allow the tax authority to request relevant information held by third parties, including software providers and businesses managing digital records, where it already has a lawful basis to investigate someone’s tax affairs. The proposals have sparked concerns about whether conversations with AI platforms such as ChatGPT could potentially be requested if they contain information relevant to a tax investigation. However, this does not mean HMRC will automatically have access to everyone’s private AI conversations. The Government has stressed that the changes do not create a new standalone power to access information, and existing legal safeguards will remain in place.

Failing to comply with certain information notices could also result in a £300 penalty, while providing inaccurate information could carry fines of up to £3,000. Andy said: “People should not assume that using ChatGPT or another AI tool is automatically going to put them under investigation. “However, if you are using these platforms to help prepare your tax return, understand allowable expenses or calculate how much tax you owe, it is sensible to keep proper records of the information and calculations you rely on. “AI can be a useful starting point, but it should never replace checking that the information you are submitting is accurate.”

HMRC could take up to £5,000 directly from bank accounts

Separately, the Government is developing new powers that would allow HMRC to recover certain unpaid tax debts through regular deductions directly from people’s bank accounts. According to the Government’s lower-value tax debts factsheet, the measure will apply to established individual tax debts of up to £5,000, while companies could face deductions for eligible debts of up to £10,000.

The powers are intended to target people who can afford to pay their tax debts but repeatedly fail to engage with HMRC, rather than everyone with an outstanding bill. The rollout is expected to begin in July 2029 for VAT and PAYE debts, with Self Assessment and Simple Assessment debts following from April 2030. There will also be safeguards, including affordability assessments, advance notice and opportunities to object. People who contact HMRC to arrange payments will be excluded from the new recovery process.

Andy added: “Having money taken directly from your bank account can be a worrying prospect, particularly for households already trying to balance everyday expenses with outstanding financial commitments.”However, it is important to understand that this measure is aimed at people who have established tax debts they can afford to pay but repeatedly fail to engage with HMRC. It is not an automatic deduction from everyone’s bank account.

“Anyone struggling to pay a tax bill should avoid ignoring correspondence from HMRC. Getting in touch early and discussing an affordable payment arrangement could help prevent a manageable debt from becoming a much bigger financial problem.” With HMRC looking to expand how it accesses information and recovers unpaid debts, taxpayers are being encouraged to keep accurate financial records, check information carefully and address outstanding tax bills before they become more difficult to manage.