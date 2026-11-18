Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The government has made a significant commitment to helping exporters by raising UK Export Finance’s (UKEF) capacity to £130bn, giving businesses access to a much larger pool of financial support. Yet, in the 2025-26 financial year, UKEF provided just £11.2bn in new loans, insurance and guarantees. Increased capacity does not always convert into more deals and we must ensure that businesses understand the support on offer, can access it and are encouraged to pursue opportunities in all relevant markets.

As Andy Burnham prepares to negotiate Britain’s trading relationship with the European Union, we should also be looking beyond Brussels for other markets where our businesses could succeed, and question if we are making full use of the tools available to help them get there.

Export finance needs to reach more businesses

For many UK businesses, particularly smaller manufacturers, engineering firms and specialist suppliers, international trade offers opportunities to diversify customer bases and establish long-term commercial relationships. However, identifying demand does not automatically translate into winning deals, as an overseas buyer might genuinely need British equipment but be unable to secure affordable finance to purchase it.

A UK supplier, meanwhile, may be reluctant to manufacture and ship goods without confidence that payments will be made on time. Both positions are understandable, but unless the financing and payment arrangements can be made to work, the deal will fall through. This is particularly challenging in emerging economies, where local borrowing costs can be high and currency movements unpredictable. For smaller British exporters, these challenges can be especially difficult to manage. Owner-managed businesses rarely have the financial resources or specialist teams to absorb significant payment delays, manage complicated currency exposure or take on substantial overseas credit risk.

This is where export finance plays an important role. UKEF, the country’s official export credit agency, offers a range of products designed to help businesses overcome these barriers. These include working-capital guarantees, export insurance and support for overseas buyers purchasing eligible British goods and services. The introduction of its Small Export Builder product is a positive development, particularly for smaller exporters undertaking lower-value or repeat transactions. It can help businesses build a trading history and strengthen the credit they offer overseas customers.

However, having the capacity to provide finance is not the same as ensuring businesses can access it. We need to look carefully at how effectively these products are reaching the companies and markets where they could make the greatest difference. Smaller businesses need to understand what support is available, how to apply for it and whether it can be tailored to their transactions. The £130bn capacity is a valuable resource, but the next challenge is translating that commitment into more lasting commercial relationships abroad.

Where export finance could unlock new opportunities

Europe will remain an important market for British exporters, and better trading agreements can help reduce costs and administrative barriers. But, our government’s export strategy needs to widen its reach, not simply improve access to markets we already know. Africa is a good example of markets where the UK is yet to unlock its full trading potential. Investment in mining, infrastructure, agriculture and energy is generating demand for everything from heavy machinery and replacement parts to power systems, irrigation equipment, logistics and technical services.

China has historically been a major source of infrastructure finance across the continent, yet its lending has narrowed considerably. According to research from Boston University’s Global Development Policy Center, Chinese lending to Africa has fallen by more than 90% from its peak in 2016. This does not mean China has withdrawn from Africa, nor that British businesses can simply step in and take its place. Chinese companies remain important commercial players, and competition from other international suppliers is considerable.

However, the reduction in Chinese infrastructure lending creates a different financing environment, with opportunities for other sources of capital, expertise and equipment. For British businesses, the opportunity is to identify where they can add value, whether by supplying machinery to a mining contractor, providing engineering services for an infrastructure project or helping an agricultural business improve its processing capacity. These are not necessarily contracts worth hundreds of millions of pounds. Smaller, repeat transactions can be just as important in building lasting commercial relationships.

The opportunity for Britain is not just to sell more equipment into these economies, but to help make transactions commercially viable through the right combination of suppliers, finance and risk protection. This is precisely where UKEF can make a difference. By helping address financing and payment barriers, it can give British suppliers the confidence to pursue opportunities that might otherwise remain out of reach.

Guyana shows what is possible

There are already examples of what a more strategic approach to export finance can achieve, with Guyana offering an interesting case study. Its rapidly developing economy, supported by growing investment in infrastructure, has created substantial demand for international expertise and equipment. The UK has responded by increasing UKEF’s financing limit for Guyana to £3.5bn. This figure demonstrates what can happen when financial support, diplomatic engagement and commercial relationships develop together.

British companies are already involved in projects supporting Guyana’s infrastructure development, including the renovations to Cheddi Jagan International Airport. For UK businesses, projects like this provide a route into a growing economy and create opportunities for further contracts. Importantly, the benefits are not confined to large contractors, as major infrastructure developments create demand throughout supply chains, from specialist engineering and construction equipment to technical services, maintenance and logistics.

Making trade finance go further

Of course, we should not assume that increasing export finance will automatically produce more successful exports. Finance cannot compensate for poor due diligence, an unsuitable product or a supplier that does not understand its customer. Nor should British businesses assume they will win contracts simply because they are British. Our products will not always be the cheapest, and buyers operating under tight budgets have to consider the overall cost of a transaction.

We need to compete on quality, reliability, technical expertise, after-sales support and the ability to deliver. We also need to understand how business operates in individual markets, this means developing relationships with local distributors and partners, speaking to other exporters and building a comprehensive understanding of the risks involved. Personal relationships remain fundamental to international trade, whatever the technology or geopolitics around it.

But, our government also has an important role in making those commercial relationships possible. Export finance should be considered early in the process, rather than introduced when a promising deal has already stalled. There is also an opportunity to make greater use of the expertise within Britain’s exporting community. Organisations such as the British Exporters Association can help businesses share experience, identify common barriers and understand where support is needed. Government and industry need to work together to ensure that available finance reaches the companies capable of using it effectively.

Looking beyond Brussels

Andy Burnham’s priority at the moment appears to be securing improvements to Britain’s trading relationship with Europe, but he should not lose sight of the bigger picture. Emerging markets like those in Africa and Latin America are developing important commercial relationships with international suppliers, and British businesses have the expertise, products and services to compete in these economies. China’s changing approach to infrastructure lending in Africa and Guyana’s expanding relationship with the UK illustrate why we need to think more strategically about where our export opportunities lie and how we finance them.

Increasing UKEF’s capacity to £130bn is an important commitment, but its value will ultimately be measured by what it enables British businesses to achieve. We need to ensure that more exporters, particularly smaller businesses, understand the support available and can access it when they need it. Britain should certainly be strengthening its relationship with Europe, but if we are serious about growing exports, we also need to look much further afield.