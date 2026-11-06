Only a quarter of UK businesses support charities, despite strong employee demand, report finds

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With two-thirds of employees wanting their employer to support good causes, 1st Formations shares five ways businesses can build more meaningful, long-term charity partnerships. As businesses prepare for the festive season, many will be considering how to support charitable causes. But while Christmas often brings a flurry of fundraising campaigns and seasonal donations, businesses are being encouraged to think beyond one-off gestures and make charitable partnerships a more consistent part of their operations.

The need for greater corporate involvement is highlighted in the Charities Aid Foundation’s 2026 Corporate Giving Report, which found that just a quarter of UK businesses currently support charities, despite two-thirds of employees saying they would like their employer to do so. For businesses, this presents an opportunity to do more than raise money. Offering employees volunteering opportunities, sharing professional expertise and providing practical resources can help charities build capacity while giving staff a more direct connection to the causes they support.

Adam Bragan, social impact manager at company formation agent 1st Formations, shares five ways businesses can develop more effective charity partnerships, drawing on the company’s work with The Childhood Trust and its established relationship with the WONDER Foundation.

Choose a cause that reflects your business values

A successful charity partnership should begin with a clear understanding of why a particular cause matters to the business. Rather than choosing an organisation simply because it is well known or running a seasonal campaign, businesses should consider the communities they operate in, the issues their employees care about and where they can make a meaningful contribution. For 1st Formations, its partnership with The Childhood Trust reflects a commitment to supporting communities across London, particularly children and families experiencing disadvantage. The charity’s work tackling child poverty and improving children’s living conditions made it a natural fit for the company’s values. Establishing that connection can also help employees understand why a partnership matters and how their involvement contributes to a wider purpose.

Give employees different ways to get involved

Not every employee will have the same availability, interests or capacity to volunteer, making it important to offer a range of opportunities. Activities can be relatively straightforward, from winter gift drives and charity bake sales to sponsored challenges and organised volunteering days. The aim is to make participation accessible, rather than creating expectations that everyone must commit to the same level of involvement. Through its partnership with The Childhood Trust, 1st Formations employees will have the opportunity to take part in Transforming Spaces days, helping improve bedrooms and living environments for children. The company also has fundraising activities planned, including participation in the Hackney Half Marathon. Practical opportunities like these can help bring colleagues together around a shared cause, while encouraging employees to become more involved in charitable work over time.

Put your existing business resources to good use

Financial donations remain important, but money is not the only contribution businesses can make. Professional expertise, workplace facilities, industry contacts and employees’ time can all provide valuable support to charities. Businesses should consider what they already have that could help an organisation overcome practical challenges. This might include sharing marketing or financial expertise, offering career guidance, providing meeting space or helping maintain charity premises. 1st Formations, for example, provides free office space to seven charities within its building, helping them access facilities without taking on additional rental costs. Its work with the WONDER Foundation also includes CV preparation sessions for young people, educational opportunities and practical improvements to the charity’s premises. By putting existing resources to work, businesses can offer support that extends beyond financial contributions and allows charities to direct more of their funding towards their core activities.

Build lasting relationships rather than one-off initiatives

A meaningful charity partnership takes time to develop. While an initial donation or volunteering day can provide a useful starting point, longer-term relationships offer businesses and charities the opportunity to understand one another’s priorities and build more effective ways of working together. This requires regular communication, a willingness to adapt and realistic commitments that can be maintained over time. 1st Formations’ relationship with the WONDER Foundation, which began in 2022, demonstrates the value of this approach. Alongside annual financial support, the company has participated in fundraising activities, volunteering days and career development initiatives. Its partnership with The Childhood Trust is more recent, but the company is already exploring opportunities to contribute through volunteering, fundraising and engagement with the charity’s wider operations. The emphasis is on working collaboratively and ensuring support reflects what charities actually need, rather than simply fitting around a company’s own calendar.

Make social impact part of everyday business

Charitable activity often receives greater attention during the festive season, but businesses can have a more meaningful impact by making social responsibility part of their everyday operations. This could involve introducing paid volunteering leave, appointing someone to coordinate charitable activity or establishing ongoing relationships with local organisations. Having clear responsibility for social impact can also help ensure that opportunities are identified, employees are engaged and support remains consistent. At 1st Formations, Bragan’s role involves developing charity and education partnerships, coordinating volunteering and supporting the company’s wider corporate social responsibility work. Having dedicated resource helps the business maintain relationships and identify opportunities that benefit the communities in which it operates. Ultimately, businesses do not need extensive budgets or large CSR departments to make a difference. Starting with manageable commitments, involving employees and maintaining consistent support can provide a foundation for more meaningful partnerships.

Josephine McCartney, chief executive at The Childhood Trust, said: “Partnerships like ours with 1st Formations demonstrate how organisations can use their time, skills and resources to support children living in poverty. By building these relationships over the long term, we can work together to create better local projects for children and give them a chance to live happier, healthier lives and to reach their full potential.” With employee expectations around corporate responsibility continuing to grow, the message for businesses is clear: charitable support should not be confined to Christmas. The greatest contribution may come from the relationships, resources and commitment they maintain throughout the year.