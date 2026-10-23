The Invisible Entrepreneur: Unlocking the Potential of Deaf and Disabled Founders

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A founder who communicates through British Sign Language should have the same opportunity to explain a business as a founder who speaks. Yet a meeting arranged without an interpreter can prevent that conversation from happening at all. The investor may never hear the proposal. The founder may never receive useful feedback. A decision about access has already narrowed the field before anyone has examined the commercial opportunity.

I am a profoundly Deaf entrepreneur, author and speaker based in Birmingham. Over more than two decades of supporting entrepreneurs, I have seen how much practical work goes into turning an idea into a business. I have advised Deaf clients on setting up companies, developing brands and planning their activities. Others have needed help with premises and finance. These are familiar entrepreneurial challenges, made harder when the support available is difficult to access.

I served on the steering board of the Lilac Review, which examined barriers facing disabled entrepreneurs. Its final report, published in May 2025, found that 46.7% of survey respondents identified access to finance as a key challenge. Mentoring and networking were identified as beneficial support by 51%. These figures describe the respondents, rather than every disabled business owner, but they reinforce the need to examine how opportunities are offered.

There is no single experience of disability. A Deaf founder who uses sign language may need different arrangements from someone with a visual impairment, chronic illness or a learning disability. Some people identify with Deaf culture without identifying as disabled. Support should begin with a straightforward conversation about what enables each person to participate, without assumptions about their ambition or the kind of business they should run.

Consider the first contact with a bank, investment fund or business adviser. If the only route is a telephone call, some founders are excluded immediately. An alternative email address helps only if somebody answers it promptly. Accessible online forms, clear guidance and a named contact give applicants a workable route through the process. Organisations should test that route with people who have different access requirements, including the steps after an application has been submitted.

Investment pitches deserve particular attention. A panel can mistake rapid spoken responses for confidence and competence. Interpretation takes time, and several people speaking at once can make a discussion impossible to follow. Sharing questions and materials in advance, allowing sufficient time and offering written follow-up would help a panel assess the founder’s reasoning. Investors still need to challenge forecasts and test assumptions. The format should let the applicant answer those challenges properly.

For me, a qualified British Sign Language interpreter enables a business conversation. The interpreter communicates what I say and what others say; I make the commercial decisions. A meeting should address me directly and give me space to respond. When an investor understands that relationship, the discussion can concentrate on the proposal, the evidence and the terms of any potential agreement.

Inclusive investment requires clear commercial judgement. Investors should examine customer demand, margins, management and risk using criteria that applicants can understand. They should also question whether their usual way of finding founders overlooks capable people outside established circles. An introduction from a familiar contact may make a proposal easier to notice, but it does not establish whether that proposal will succeed.

Finance must also suit the business. Equity investment may be appropriate for some founders, while others need affordable borrowing, working capital or enough funding to test demand. Advisers should explain the costs, repayment obligations and ownership implications in accessible language. A founder opening a small business deserves serious advice even when the venture does not fit a fund’s preferred growth model. Disability should never determine that assessment.

Communication support also has to work within a business timetable. Access to Work can help eligible people, including those who are self-employed, with support such as British Sign Language interpretation. Government guidance notes that some costs may need to be paid upfront and claimed back. For a small business, that can affect cash flow. Support arrangements need to take account of the practical demands of booking meetings and managing expenditure.

Organisations arranging their own events should budget for accessibility from the outset. An invitation should make clear how someone can request support and who will arrange it. Finding an interpreter, confirming availability and preparing materials all take time. Treating those tasks as part of the event plan gives a founder a realistic chance to attend, contribute and make the most of the opportunity.

Mentoring can help founders make decisions that would otherwise remain unresolved for months. In my work with Deaf clients, the questions have included how to establish a company, develop a business identity and move towards securing premises or funding. Useful mentoring connects advice to the next action. A founder should leave knowing what needs to be done, who can help and when progress will be reviewed.

That relationship needs continuity. A single motivational session will rarely answer the questions that arise while pricing a service or negotiating a contract. Mentors should agree practical goals with founders and arrange follow-up in a format they can use. Flexible appointments and accessible materials can make sustained participation possible. Advice should also respect the founder’s experience; somebody seeking guidance on finance may already understand their customers exceptionally well.

Peer support has a place alongside specialist expertise. Another Deaf or disabled entrepreneur may understand the effort involved in arranging access and dealing with assumptions. An experienced accountant or sector specialist may offer different knowledge. A strong programme allows founders to draw on both, and helps mentors understand when a referral is needed rather than offering advice beyond their competence.

Disabled business owners should also be paid when organisations commission their expertise. Asking someone to design a workshop or advise on an accessibility programme is a professional engagement. Payment and communication support should be agreed clearly. Repeated requests for unpaid contributions can consume the time a founder needs to earn a living and develop their own business.

Networks matter because business opportunities often begin through introductions. A useful conversation can lead to a customer, supplier or investor. If a founder cannot follow that conversation, attending the event brings little benefit. Organisers should think about how people will actually meet and exchange ideas, including those attending remotely. An accessible presentation followed by an inaccessible networking session leaves much of the event’s commercial value out of reach.

Practical changes can improve that experience. Good lighting helps people see signing and facial expressions. Clear sightlines matter, as does a layout that allows an interpreter to be visible. Captions and written information can support participation, depending on individual needs. Online hosts should manage turn-taking and make questions accessible. Asking attendees what they require is more useful than assuming one feature will meet everyone’s needs.

Connections also need follow-through. Business networks can introduce founders to relevant contacts, help arrange an accessible first meeting and check whether it took place. Large companies can review how smaller suppliers reach their buying teams. For founders, access to customers can be as valuable as another training course. Clear purchasing requirements and timely payment give a small business a firmer basis for planning.

There is an opportunity for innovation here too. A founder who understands an overlooked customer need may recognise a product or service that others have missed. Their insight still needs testing, investment and commercial discipline. Accessible support makes it easier to carry out that work. It also gives investors and buyers a wider range of proposals to consider, increasing the chances of finding useful ideas. That wider participation can help create jobs and strengthen local economies too.

Progress should be measured through business outcomes. Support providers can track applications, participation and subsequent access to finance or customers. They should invite confidential feedback from people who dropped out, because attendance figures alone cannot explain where a process failed. Founders must have control over whether they disclose a disability and how that information is used. Better evidence can guide changes without demanding unnecessary personal details.

The people running funds, banks and business networks can act now. Review the application process with disabled founders. Fund the communication support needed for meetings. Give mentors time to build useful relationships and connect entrepreneurs with buyers. My ambition is for a Deaf founder’s next conversation with an investor to focus on the business they are building. That requires the investor to make the conversation possible.