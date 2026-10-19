Is your business waiting for you to make every decision?

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Your business got off to a flying start. Customers were coming in, revenue was growing and you hired more people to keep up with demand. But now, despite everyone working harder than ever, growth has stalled. So, what’s going wrong? Perhaps you’re still involved in too many everyday decisions, or your teams aren’t always clear about what they’re responsible for. It could also be that the decisions you’re making aren’t focused on the areas that will deliver the greatest growth. As a business grows, the founder’s role needs to change. That means knowing when to step in, when to trust others to make decisions and where your attention can make the biggest difference.

Three decisions to let go of:

Giving your team more responsibility doesn’t mean losing control. It’s about trusting people with the right skills and experience to make decisions without constantly seeking your approval. Here are three areas where founders should be prepared to step back.

1) Let your specialists choose the tactics

Marketing teams need the freedom to test different approaches, without waiting for you to approve every single campaign or email. Likewise, sales teams must be able to adapt their approach to prospects, without first checking with you. Not everything the team produces will sound like you, and that can be a good thing. As the business grows, it needs a voice of its own.

2) Let salespeople seal deals

If every negotiation requires your blessing or your input, you’re still doing the selling – just with more people forwarding you messages. Your sales team needs the authority to close routine deals within agreed pricing and margin limits, with commitments the delivery team can meet. You can still join key customer conversations and step in when a decision needs your input, but that should be the exception and not the rule. The rest should keep moving without you. Don’t let every decision wait for your approval.

3) Let managers solve everyday problems

When problems arise, trust your managers to resolve them within agreed limits. That might mean addressing a delivery issue, agreeing a revised timeline or committing resources to get a customer back on track. Set clear boundaries so they know what they can resolve themselves and when to involve you. If you keep taking over, even capable colleagues will learn to wait for you rather than act, slowing decisions and frustrating customers. Your role is to grow the business and set its strategic direction, not step in to save the day. Give your managers the authority and support to handle day-to-day challenges, then let them get on with it.

Three decisions to hold onto

Of course, handing over decisions doesn’t mean leaving employees to work everything out for themselves. Information must be shared freely, and clear processes, responsibilities, and boundaries must be set ahead of time. Teams must understand how their work contributes to overall business growth, too. This gives you the confidence to step back from everyday decisions and focus on the areas where your involvement matters most.

1) Decide which customers to pursue

When a promising opportunity comes with a sizeable contract value, it can be tempting to say yes and work out the details later. But if it falls outside what your business is set up to deliver, you could commit to bespoke development, specialist hires or ongoing support that the contract doesn’t cover. You may also divert resources from existing customers and agreed priorities. Before committing, assess whether the deal fits your strategy and whether you can deliver it profitably. Before committing, involve the teams who will deliver the work and support the customer. Understand the resources, costs and commitments involved, then decide whether the opportunity makes commercial sense. Use what you learn to refine your ideal customer profile, giving teams clear criteria for assessing future opportunities.

2) Decide what success looks like

Teams can be busy and hitting their targets while the business still struggles to grow. Marketing might celebrate more enquiries, for example, while Sales struggles to turn them into customers. Define the commercial outcomes you want to achieve, then make sure each team understands its contribution. That could mean winning more customers who fit your ideal customer profile, improving margins or increasing revenue from existing accounts. Departmental targets should support those outcomes. Reviewing performance across the whole customer journey helps you see where progress stalls and where investment will make the biggest difference. If qualified opportunities are sitting for days waiting for a proposal, another marketing campaign could simply add to the backlog. Fixing the proposal process may help you win more of the business already in your pipeline.

3) Make sure your teams work together

If Sales closes a deal with a start date Delivery can’t meet, the problem can still land with you, even after you’ve delegated responsibility. Stepping in may resolve the immediate issue, but it won’t fix the gap between the teams. Their leaders need to agree what Sales can commit to, when Delivery must be consulted and what information needs to be handed over before work begins. They also need a clear way to resolve disagreements – who makes the final decision, what they should consider and when an issue needs your input. Use regular discussions between teams to review upcoming commitments and recurring handover problems. The aim is to resolve the causes, so the same issues don’t keep coming back to you or affecting customers.

A better use for your time

Look at the decisions brought to you this week. Some will have needed your judgement. Others may have reached you because nobody was clear about who could decide, what limits applied or when to involve you. Start with one recurring decision. Give someone the authority, guidance and support to own it, and agree when they should bring it back to you. Use the time you regain to focus on the business’ direction – which customers to prioritise, where to invest and what needs to change to support growth. That’s where your experience as a founder can make the biggest difference.