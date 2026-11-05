New Regional Water Councils to Give Communities Greater Say Over Billions in Investment

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Eight new regional water councils are set to give communities across England a stronger voice in decisions on billions of pounds of water infrastructure investment, tackling sewage pollution, flooding, drought and future water shortages.

Communities across England are set to have a greater say over how billions of pounds are invested in local water infrastructure, following Government plans to establish eight new regional water councils. The councils will bring together local leaders, customers and businesses to help shape regional priorities and influence decisions on tackling sewage pollution, improving water quality, reducing flood risks and securing future water supplies. The reforms aim to give communities more influence over decisions that directly affect their lives, recognising that water challenges vary significantly between regions.

In Lake Windermere, sewage discharges have damaged local tourism, while in Cambridge, drought and water shortages have created challenges for development and sustainable growth. Under the new arrangements, regional water councils will help identify the biggest pressures facing their areas and determine where investment is most urgently needed. Mayors will also receive additional powers through the strengthened Water Bill, enabling them to hold water companies to account for their performance. The Government says the changes form part of the Prime Minister’s wider ambition to transfer power away from Westminster and give local communities greater control over public services and investment.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said: “I know how desperate people are for change when it comes to water. I share their frustration at seeing sewage and pollution blight our rivers, lakes, and seas, while decisions about their local areas are taken miles away. That’s not right. So for the first time, local people will have a real say over what they need from their water company, whether that is cleaning up polluted rivers, building new reservoirs or protecting homes from floods. That is what moving power closer to communities looks like. Making sure local voices are heard and local priorities come first.”

Existing regional partnerships have already demonstrated the benefits of locally led water planning. In Greater Manchester, the Integrated Water Management Plan has brought together planning, regulation and investment, with improved drainage helping support town-centre regeneration. Meanwhile, Water Resources East has united regional partners to address serious water scarcity and the restrictions it places on sustainable growth in Greater Cambridge. The eight new councils will build on these initiatives, establishing a consistent regional approach across England.

Environment Secretary, Dame Angela Eagle, said: “For decades, the water industry has failed to work for the people and places it was meant to serve. I am determined to put the public at the heart of decision-making – shaping what their bills will be spent on, so they can see real differences happening in their communities. I share the country’s desire to see change now, and that’s why we are creating a radical new water system that will put public interest first.”

Local leaders have been invited to submit proposals outlining how they want the new bodies to operate by the end of the year. Each council will subsequently develop a regional plan identifying key water challenges, the decisions required and the public and private investment needed to address them. The announcement follows further Government action to strengthen accountability across the water industry. The Environment Secretary has set clear expectations for the next Price Review, warning water companies that they must deliver better value for money for households facing financial pressures.

Additional reforms include new powers for automatic fines and the introduction of criminal liability for water company bosses who conceal or cover up sewage spills. Further details of the Government’s plans to overhaul the water industry are expected in its 10-year plan for Britain, due to be published later this year.