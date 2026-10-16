The £1m Ceiling: What’s Stopping More Women-Led Businesses From Reaching Seven Figures

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When a women-led business stalls before £1m, confidence usually gets the blame. Think bigger, take more risks, ask for more money. It’s a tidy explanation, and it’s incomplete because it ignores unequal access to funding, networks, role models, and practical support with caring responsibilities.

Those barriers are real and they can’t be coached away, but there’s a second layer underneath the structural one, and it’s the layer I actually get to work on with my female clients. In my time coaching founders, I keep seeing the same pattern: the habits that got a business off the ground are often the exact habits now holding it back. For women, those commercial habits sit on top of the external barriers, which makes the ceiling much harder to break through.

One founder I worked with, Carmel, is a great example of how these two layers can interact. Her school photography business, Carmel Jane Photography, was turning over a few hundred thousand pounds a year. She could see the opportunity in the market, but needed both the belief that she could build a much bigger business and a clear understanding of how to get there. Bringing in a general manager and building a strong team gave the business the structure it needed to grow, and progress accelerated. Carmel went on to build one of the largest school photography businesses in the country and ultimately sold it for a multi-seven-figure sum.

Stop treating £1m as the goal

A revenue target only means something when it’s tied to the life a founder actually wants. A company turning over £1m can be low-margin, chaotic, and entirely dependent on its owner. A smaller, more profitable business might give her far more freedom.

So, the better first question isn’t “How do I reach £1m?” It’s “What do I want this business to make possible?” That means getting specific about profit, personal income, working hours, and what role the founder actually wants to play once the business is bigger. Once that’s clear, £1m becomes a milestone inside a strategy rather than a number to chase for its own sake.

Growth creates pressure and more sales, so that often means more work, more people you’re responsible for and more complex thinking around decisions. Without a clear picture of what success looks like, it’s easy to build a bigger version of a business you already feel trapped by.

Price for the business you’re building, not the one you started

Most founders begin by charging what feels acceptable rather than what the business actually needs to be sustainable. They underprice to win early work, overdeliver to prove themselves, and keep tailored arrangements going long after the business has outgrown them. A full calendar can hide weak margins for a surprisingly long time.

One founder I worked with, Kerry, runs Outsourced Financial Solutions, which acts as a virtual accounts department for businesses. She was charging by the hour for the work her team carried out, even when that work helped clients save or generate tens of thousands of pounds and sometimes even hundreds of thousands. Moving to pricing that reflected the value delivered transformed the business’s profitability, because her fees were no longer limited by the hours she and her team could work.

The fix isn’t tacking 10% onto every proposal. It’s understanding which customers are most valuable, which problems the business solves best, and which work produces strong results without draining the founder. From there, the offer gets simpler, boundaries get clearer, and pricing starts to reflect value instead of just effort.

A useful monthly check-in tracks gross margin, profit by service or product, average customer value, conversion rate, and how much founder time each sale actually costs. If growing revenue means the founder has to take on more and more work, the business is getting bigger but not necessarily getting easier to run.

Build a business that doesn’t need your permission

The most common ceiling I see is founder dependency. Every proposal gets approved by her, and every difficult customer gets escalated to her. The team waits for answers because the knowledge, judgement and relationships all live in one person’s head.

This usually comes from commitment, not ego. The founder cares deeply about standards and has probably rescued the business more than once, but once every decision routes back to her, growth is capped by her time and energy alone.

One founder I worked with, Carina, was facing this challenge in her marketing agency, E-commerce Nurse. Every decision came back to her, leaving her exhausted and limiting the business’s ability to grow. Together, we introduced clear job scorecards: outcome-focused job descriptions that set out each team member’s purpose, the results they were responsible for and the skills they needed to deliver them. This made expectations explicit and gave the team a clearer understanding of what they owned and where they could act independently, reducing their reliance on Carina.

A simple test: what would happen if the founder disappeared for 21 days? Which decisions would stall? Which clients would get nervous? The answers show exactly where systems, ownership and capability are missing. From there, the work is documenting what’s repeatable, assigning real ownership, and agreeing what people can decide without asking first. That way, delegation means giving people the authority to make decisions, not just handing them more work.

Become commercially visible before you need help

Networks do more than generate introductions. They shape what founders believe is possible, who they go to for advice, and whether they hear about opportunities early enough to act. If women have less access to strong commercial networks, telling them to ‘network more’ misses the point. The quality of the room matters more than the number of events attended.

Founders benefit from deliberately building a small circle: peers slightly ahead of them, potential partners, customers, advisers, and people with access to capital. That also means making their ambition visible, sharing growth plans, asking directly for introductions, becoming known for something specific.

Visibility isn’t self-promotion for its own sake. It shortens the distance between a founder and her next customer, hire, adviser or investor. Waiting until support is urgently needed usually means making weaker choices under pressure.

Choose support that challenges the model

At this stage, founders are often surrounded by people who are encouraging but not equipped to challenge the business. Motivation only gets you so far. What actually helps is someone willing to look hard at the numbers, the offer, the team, and the founder’s own role, and ask the questions that are easy to avoid asking yourself.

For Amelia, a founder I worked with, that challenge meant questioning why she was still running one of her businesses. Alongside her virtual assistant business, she was building a second venture with her husband that had grown rapidly, generating millions of pounds in revenue and strong profits.

When I asked what was keeping her in the VA business, her answer was simple: “Because I don’t want to let the clients down”. She no longer wanted to grow it, and the work no longer energised her. What she really wanted was to focus on the business she was building with her husband.

Admitting that brought relief, and we worked through ways to ensure her VA clients would continue to be supported, giving her the freedom to focus her time and energy on the business she wanted to grow. Sometimes, good support can help a founder decide where her time is best spent and how to step away from commitments that no longer serve her goals.

Investors and support organisations have work to do here too. More women need to be in decision-making positions, funding processes need more transparency, and networks need to reach beyond the same familiar circles. It’s not much use telling founders to seek support while the systems around them make the best support harder to reach.

The ceiling is real, but it isn’t one thing

There’s no single reason fewer women-led businesses reach seven figures, so there’s no single fix. Access to finance, networks and caring infrastructure all need to improve. At the same time, founders can work on what’s within their control: getting clear on the right ambition, protecting margin, removing founder dependency, becoming visible, and finding support that actually challenges them.

Most businesses don’t break through a ceiling because the founder works harder. They break through because the company becomes clearer, more valuable, and less reliant on one person. The goal is never really £1m, it’s a business that can keep growing without the founder carrying all of it herself.