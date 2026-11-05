Can you build a brand in a day?

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It’s never been easier to build a ‘brand’. A name, logo, colour palette, website and a month of social content can be generated in a single afternoon. AI has lowered the barriers to entry, giving individuals and small businesses capabilities that once required whole teams. With the right prompts, you can build a rudimentary set of assets in a day. But you can’t create the brand. When everyone has the same tools, assets stop being what sets you apart.

For many years, the dominant model of brand building has been to define brands as identity systems: a kit of parts (positioning, tone of voice, logo, colour palette, photography) with instructions for deploying it with rigid consistency. That was okay when brands appeared across a small number of touchpoints and could be governed by trained brand teams.

But channel proliferation means brands now turn up in more places and occasions than ever, meeting different audiences and contexts at every turn. They appear in social feeds, packaging, partnerships, physical environments and, increasingly, through AI tools acting on their behalf. New channels emerge faster than guidelines can be written. As Mike Tyson said, everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face. If a set of brand guidelines is the plan, the uppercut is the situation nobody wrote a page for. The challenge is to be adaptable in new contexts while remaining recognisable. To be dynamic yet coherent, even at scale, takes more than a distinctive identity. It takes distinctive behaviour.

Brand behaviour is the way a brand turns up through all its expressions: how it looks, moves, acts, talks and sounds, how it occupies space, and increasingly how an AI trained on the brand makes decisions and interacts. Designing a brand as a behavioural system means defining it at a higher altitude, through the mindset that guides its expressions rather than through the expressions themselves. It changes what brands should be aiming for. Consistency is still key, but it means something different. It’s shifted from uniformity and looking the same everywhere, to the same mindset producing different things in different places. This new kind of consistency doesn’t break the moment a new channel needs something the guidelines never imagined. Instead, it’s able to improvise while remaining coherent, because it was never tied to one specific output.

Take Wise, the money transfer company. Plenty of financial firms say they are open about fees. But Wise has a clear behavioural mindset, which is about making itself cheaper, on purpose. Its stated mission is to make moving money across borders ‘eventually free’, and it has spent years engineering costs out of the business and passing the savings back to customers, even at the expense of its own take on each transfer. You can see it on the pricing page, which promises prices will keep falling, and in the product, which shows the fee upfront and uses the real mid-market exchange rate. It even shows in how Wise keeps score, counting what customers have saved, over $3 billion in the last financial year, alongside what it has earned. The same behavioural mindset is recognisable through the pricing page, the product screen and the results announcement, even though they look nothing alike.

Wise now serves around 19 million people and businesses, up 21% in its last financial year. It would be too neat to credit behaviour alone for that, but it’s hard to imagine a company winning that much trust with people’s money while being unpredictable. None of this can be generated in an afternoon. Designing a behaviour takes more rigour than designing a look. Creating a look and feel can be done in a day. Being known for behaviour is something a brand earns over time. This matters more now that AI is becoming part of how brands show up and get discovered. Given only a logo pack and a tone of voice, an AI will guess. Given a clear mindset to work from, it can act in character, as one more expression of the same brand. If you’re building a brand now, five steps will get you most of the way:

Define the mindset above the expressions. Before you brief a logo, a website or a social calendar, write down what the brand does as one action, not an adjective. ‘We are bold’ tells nobody what to do. ‘We make ourselves cheaper’ does. A good test is whether it rules things out. Translate it into each expression, one at a time. Ask what the mindset means for how the brand looks, sounds, writes and moves, and for every space or screen it appears in. If an expression could belong to any other brand, it’s not yet carrying the mindset. Test it where the guidelines run out. Take a context you haven’t designed for, such as a new platform, a new market or a format that didn’t exist last year. Does it tell you what the brand should do there? If it can’t, then it’s not working hard enough. Train your AI on it. Brief any AI that writes, replies or makes choices on your brand’s behalf with the mindset and examples of it in action. Not just through identity and tone of voice. Refine it over time. Treat the first version as a hypothesis. Watch which expressions carry the mindset and which drift from it, and adjust. Behaviour improves with use, and optimisation is key.

A brand in a day can be a useful starting point. But customers don’t stay loyal to a suite of assets. They stay with a brand that acts the way they expect, wherever they meet it. That takes more than a day. A behaviour has to be designed carefully, then refined as it meets the real world. The brands that last will be the ones that stay unmistakable wherever they appear, and whatever channel comes next.