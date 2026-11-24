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For Britain’s small businesses, legal disputes are often a fact of doing business. A customer fails to pay, a supplier breaks an agreement or a commercial relationship deteriorates into a disagreement over money. What happens next, however, is frequently determined not by the merits of the case, but by whether the business can afford to pursue it.

The cost of legal advice remains a significant barrier for smaller enterprises, leaving many to absorb losses or attempt to navigate disputes themselves. The scale of the problem is considerable: unresolved legal issues are estimated to cost UK SMEs almost £12bn a year. Government research cited in its Backing Your Business plan found that small and medium-sized businesses encounter an average of three legal issues annually, yet seek professional advice in just one in four cases.

Meanwhile, artificial intelligence is changing how people approach legal problems. Drafting correspondence and preparing documents without immediately instructing a solicitor is becoming increasingly accessible. But producing a document is not the same as knowing whether it is legally sound. Errors in legal arguments, court procedures or cited case law can have serious consequences. This is an issue that sits at the intersection of technology and legal services, and one that has informed the launch of Conclusive Legal, a privately backed, SRA-regulated legal clinic specialising in civil and commercial disputes. The business handles claims above the £10,000 small claims track and up to £100,000.

Jessica Fitzgerald, founder of Conclusive Legal with Gavin Renwick, senior solicitor Conclusive Legal

Founded by Jessica Fitzgerald, a dual-qualified solicitor with 12 years’ litigation experience, including as a Litigation Case Manager at Magic Circle law firm Linklaters, Conclusive Legal operates a model in which AI-assisted document review is combined with qualified solicitor oversight. “Most AI legal tools stop at the AI. We go further, beginning with a qualified solicitor call, combined with AI technology. Every document is checked by our proprietary AI against court rules and common errors identified through real-world litigation experience, before being reviewed, corrected and signed off by a qualified disputes solicitor.”

The distinction between generating legal documents and having them professionally assessed is an important one. Generative AI can produce convincing-looking legal correspondence and court documents, but it can also generate inaccurate information, misleading arguments and fabricated case law. For someone representing themselves, identifying those errors may not be straightforward. Conclusive Legal allows clients to submit documents they have prepared themselves, with or without AI, for review and amendment by a qualified solicitor. The firm also undertakes drafting from scratch. Each case begins with a solicitor consultation, while its proprietary technology is used to support the document review process. Documents are subsequently reviewed and signed off by a qualified disputes solicitor. The firm also holds professional indemnity insurance.

Fitzgerald says the intention is to give people greater scope to manage their own disputes without having to rely entirely on AI-generated advice. “People are already drafting their own legal documents with AI. But a document with legal errors or invented case law can lead to a costs order against them. We’re putting control back in their hands: they can run their own dispute, with a solicitor reviewing every document before it reaches the court or the other side.” The financial considerations behind the business model are difficult to ignore. Research by the Federation of Small Businesses found that the average value of a small business’s most recent dispute was £18,000, while the average cost of resolving it was approximately £17,000, including direct and indirect costs.

For smaller businesses, the economics of pursuing a dispute can therefore be difficult to justify, even where there may be a legitimate claim. Fixed-fee document reviews are one element of Conclusive Legal’s offering, starting at £295. The service covers pre-action correspondence and court documents, with reviews typically completed within one working day. Same-day turnaround is also available, while clients requiring more substantial assistance can commission a solicitor to redraft documents from scratch.

The model does not require clients to hand over the management of an entire dispute to a law firm. Instead, it offers the option of retaining greater involvement in proceedings while seeking professional input on individual documents. Where a case progresses to court, representation is also available through the firm’s solicitor-advocate or external barristers instructed by the firm, depending on the requirements of the case. The launch comes at a time of increased activity in the County Court. Ministry of Justice figures show that 571,250 claims were issued in England and Wales between April and June 2026, an 11% increase year on year and the highest level since the series began. Defended claims rose by 15% to 82,000 over the same period, their highest level since 2009.

For Fitzgerald, the growth of AI in legal services makes the distinction between accessible information and qualified legal advice particularly important. The technology may make it easier for individuals and businesses to prepare documents, but it does not remove the need to understand the legal and procedural implications of what they are submitting. Whether solicitor-led AI services can make a meaningful difference to the cost of resolving disputes remains to be seen. What is clear is that the pressure on smaller businesses to find affordable ways of dealing with legal problems is unlikely to disappear. As more people turn to AI to navigate those problems, the question of who checks the work, and who takes professional responsibility for it, becomes increasingly difficult to ignore.