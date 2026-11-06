Interest rates rise to 4%, and Capitalise warns the real squeeze on small businesses is still to come

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Capitalise urges SMEs to review their credit positions and secure funding options ahead of a predicted inflation peak and energy contract renewals in 2027. Small businesses are being urged to review their finances and explore funding options early as rising interest rates and mounting inflation threaten to put further pressure on cash flow.

The warning comes from business finance platform Capitalise following the Bank of England’s decision to raise Bank Rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4%. While the immediate increase may appear modest, Capitalise warns that the more significant challenge for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) could emerge in the first half of 2027, when inflationary pressures and rising energy costs are expected to converge. The Bank’s latest forecasts suggest inflation could approach 5% by mid-2026, driven in part by higher energy costs linked to conflict in the Middle East. With Brent crude trading above $108 a barrel, businesses already facing tight margins could find it increasingly difficult to absorb rising operating costs without passing them on to customers. For many smaller businesses, that could leave little room to manoeuvre. Paul Surtees, CEO of Capitalise, said the strength of the Bank’s decision was significant, regardless of the size of the increase. “All nine members voted for a hike; that’s the highest conviction vote, whichever way you cut the quarter point versus the half. What’s important to note is that inflation is set to hit 5% by the middle of next year. “This inflation is what hits small businesses hardest. It eats straight into margins, because most businesses can’t simply put prices up to cover it unless they have the privilege to set the price.”

Why 2027 could bring a tougher financial climate

Capitalise believes the first half of 2027 could prove a particularly difficult period for SMEs, as fixed energy contracts come up for renewal just as inflation is forecast to peak. Businesses that secured energy agreements at more favourable rates could face significantly higher costs when those contracts expire, adding further pressure to working capital and day-to-day cash flow. Surtees said businesses should not wait until those pressures materialise before considering their finance options. “H1 2027 is the real pinch point. Fixed energy contracts roll off just as inflation is forecast to peak, so cash flow stress builds then, not now. Finance demand will rise as working capital and refinancing needs grow, though lender appetite holds for now, with credit growth still strong.”

Credit scores could determine which businesses secure funding

Access to finance is also likely to become an increasingly important dividing line between businesses as conditions tighten. According to Capitalise, businesses with stronger Experian credit scores, graded A to D, are better positioned to secure funding and compare lending options. Those with scores in the E to F bands could face more declined applications and a greater risk of financial difficulty. Capitalise says 23% of the businesses it works with currently fall into the lower E to F credit bands, highlighting the scale of the challenge for a significant proportion of SMEs. Surtees added: “The outcome will split by credit score. Businesses graded A to D (Experian business credit score scale) will continue to have a higher chance to get approved for funding and can shop around on price. Those graded E to F face more declines and more failures. On our own data, 23% of the businesses we work with currently sit in that E to F band, so this isn’t a small group. “The risk is asymmetric. Further cuts are off the table, so locking in funding options early beats waiting for rates to fall.”

What SMEs should be doing now

For businesses approaching refinancing decisions or facing higher operating costs, Capitalise’s message is to take stock of their financial position before additional pressure builds. Reviewing business credit scores, understanding available lending options and assessing future working capital requirements could help SMEs avoid being caught unprepared. With energy contracts due for renewal and inflation expected to remain a concern, the coming months could prove an important window for businesses to strengthen their financial resilience. For SMEs, the challenge is no longer simply managing the latest interest rate rise. It is preparing for the wider financial pressures that could follow.