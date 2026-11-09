LOVE. brings botanical craft to Everleaf’s new packaging in a tactile, sustainable redesign

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With the festive season fast approaching, premium non-alcoholic drinks are taking their place in celebrations and at Christmas gatherings. Reflecting the growing appetite for sophisticated alcohol-free alternatives, Everleaf has unveiled a refreshed brand identity and craft-led packaging, created in collaboration with creative agency LOVE., bringing its nature-inspired aperitifs to life with a more tactile, premium feel.

Everleaf unveils its refreshed premium packaging, inspired by nature and botanical craftsmanship.

Creative agency LOVE. has unveiled a craft-led packaging and brand evolution for Everleaf, the premium non-alcoholic aperitif founded by conservation biologist and bartender Paul Mathew.

LOVE.’s brief was to turn an on-trade success into a stronger, more memorable and distinctive consumer brand – amplifying the award-winning liquid’s premiumness and close relationship with nature in the process. Rather than impose a wholesale redesign, the agency refined and amplified the existing brand world, bringing greater tactility, distinction and premium presence to the range.

That craft is most tangible in LOVE.’s bespoke bottle structure and visual identity. Its softer, curved form carries realistic acacia leaf embossing around the base, a subtle texture at the neck and an Everleaf mark moulded into the glass. The details invite touch and discovery, while a longer, easier-to-grip neck and stronger colour-coding across the front and top make the range quicker for bartenders to navigate in busy service.

LOVE. also created new botanical artwork in-house using cyanotype, an early photographic process. Real plants were arranged on light-sensitive paper and exposed to sunlight, capturing their silhouettes, structures and textures before the prints were scanned and refined. Different plants denote each of the range’s award-winning liquids: saffron and orchid leaves inform Forest; rosehip and cherry blossom shape Mountain; and seaweed with olive branch appears across Marine. The approach gives every expression a bespoke, hand-crafted identity that connects nature with premium design.

A newly crafted Everleaf wordmark strengthens shelf presence, while the visual system flows from bottle labels into cartons and shippers. Restrained colour and low ink coverage bring a more grown-up finish across secondary packaging.

Sustainability was another key part of the brief, with the LOVE. team of in-house sustainability manager, structural team, design team and illustrator working on all aspects of structure and label.

The design reduces the bottle weight from 500g to 385g, a 23% saving, with Verallia Vista glass made from 100% post-consumer recycled glass. Labels use wood-free stock made from 100% recycled pulp, while the recyclable cardboard secondary and tertiary packaging, as well as the single colour, low-ink coverage print have been retained.

The new packaging will appear across the on-trade, Everleaf’s direct-to-consumer website, Ocado and Majestic.

Nick Johnson, Senior Design Director at LOVE. says: “Everleaf didn’t need reinvention; it needed its natural brand world to work harder. We used real plants, sunlight and glassmaking craft to create a pack that feels more tactile, distinctive and premium, while details such as the longer neck and clearer colour coding make it work better for bartenders too.”

Paul Mathew, Founder of Everleaf adds: “The aim of this refresh was to solidify our position as number 1 in the on-trade, while helping us expand into the off-trade for continued growth, gaining brand affinity and loyalty with new consumers in the process. The repositioning and beautiful new bottle design deliver a tactile, premium feel that reinforces our luxury brand positioning and reflects our desire to make delicious drinks that connect people with the natural world through aroma, flavour and texture.”