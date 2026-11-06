Netcall and Box collaborate to bring AI-powered digital services and intelligent content management together

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Netcall, through its digital services business Jadu, today announced a collaboration with Box, Inc., the leading Intelligent Content Management platform, to help organisations bring trusted enterprise content into AI-powered digital services for critical customer and employee journeys.

As part of the collaboration, Netcall is launching a new integration suite that connects Jadu’s digital services platform directly with content managed within Box. The integration allows organisations to build self-service portals, applications, service requests and personalised digital experiences powered by trusted content, while keeping information securely governed within Box.

The integration combines Box’s Intelligent Content Management and AI capabilities with Jadu’s digital services and AI-powered search platform, enabling organisations to create accessible, automated and personalised services while maintaining enterprise-grade security, compliance and governance.

“Organisations need to put trusted content to work in digital services and AI with security at the core of how that content is managed,” said James Ormondroyd, CEO of Netcall. “This integration brings Jadu and Box together to do exactly that. Customers can rapidly build and deploy services that connect people, processes, and content without the complexity of moving or duplicating information.”

As organisations accelerate AI adoption, trusted enterprise content is becoming increasingly important in providing the context AI needs. Customers are able to combine structured workflows, intelligent automation, and governed enterprise content across use cases ranging from citizen services and student engagement to compliance, records management, onboarding and case management.

“Bringing trusted enterprise content into AI-powered workflows helps organisations turn their knowledge into action,” said Jamie Young Perlman, Vice President, Global GTM Partnerships at Box. “This collaboration with Netcall connects content managed in Box with Jadu’s digital services platform, helping customers automate processes and make information easier to access while maintaining security and governance.”

With content governed in Box and delivered through Jadu’s digital services, organisations can accelerate service delivery and reduce manual effort and improve access to information through AI and workflow automation, while maintaining enterprise-grade security, governance, compliance and accessibility standards.

The collaboration reflects a shared view that AI should be practical, secure and embedded in the everyday processes people use. By combining Box and Jadu’s no-code digital services platform, customers can move beyond static content repositories to create services that automate work and make knowledge easier to access.