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For many personal trainers, the gym floor comes with its own math. A session starts at 6 a.m. because that is when clients can train before work. Another runs at 8 p.m. because that is when they can train after it. A late cancellation can mean an hour of income gone. A week of illness, or a week away, can mean a week unpaid.

Many trainers no longer rely on that model alone. In the 2026 State of the Personal Training Industry Report from ABC Trainerize, a survey of coaches who use its software, roughly half named hybrid coaching (in-person plus online) as their main way of working. About 32% said they work online only, and just 14% said they train only in person.

Going online is one thing. Building a business that lasts there is another. Adam Hayley, founder of Online Fitness Business, says that gap is where he has spent the past eight years.

Years on the gym floor

Hayley says he lived inside that gym-floor math for more than a decade. By his account, he spent 11 years as a personal trainer, including time as a senior trainer at the personal training company Ultimate Performance.

“I was obsessed with coaching and obsessed with client results,” says Adam Hayley, founder of Online Fitness Business. “But I hated everything else that came with being a PT like the early mornings and late nights, the last-minute cancellations, losing income every time I wanted to travel or was ill. I loved coaching. I disliked the vehicle.”

That split between the craft and the vehicle that delivers it would shape both Hayley’s next business and the one he runs today.

He moved his coaching online. He says the skills he had sharpened in person carried over, because a remote client still needed a program, accountability and results. What changed, by his account, was the vehicle: his income no longer depended on him standing in the room.

From training clients to training coaches

The move brought a second kind of demand. According to Adam, gyms began asking him to run seminars for their coaching teams on getting better client results and the physiology behind them. The more seminars he ran, the clearer one thing became.

“I realised that I loved mentoring coaches,” he says.

In 2018, according to the company, Hayley sold his shares in the online coaching business to his business partner. Online Fitness Business says he then launched a 10-week mentorship for trainers and online coaches, which at first covered coaching skills only, with nothing on the business side.

The students, Adam Hayley says, had other ideas. Their questions kept turning to lead generation, sales calls and back-end systems. He says he came to see that better coaching skills were not the end goal for most of the people he taught.

In his view, what they wanted was a business that worked and, through it, the financial and geographic freedom he had found himself. He rebuilt the mentorship around that goal, and that program became Online Fitness Business, the company says.

Today, according to Online Fitness Business, the firm runs on a team rather than on its founder alone. The company says that the team spans coaches, technology and automation specialists, sales, marketing and media buying.

Built so the founder is not the bottleneck

That team structure is central to how Adam Hayley describes the business. He is openly critical of programs in which the founder creates the content, takes the sales calls, answers the messages and runs every coaching session.

“It might sound enticing that you work with them directly,” he says. “In reality, you end up receiving a tiny percentage of their focus and attention.”

According to the company, each Online Fitness Business student is assigned a dedicated one-to-one coach. The company says an in-house technology team builds the systems new coaches often lose weeks trying to set up themselves: payment pages, booking calendars, onboarding automations and client check-ins. That matters in a market where, according to the ABC Trainerize report, most trainers onboard just one to five new clients a month and are held back by time rather than demand.

Hayley says the method grew out of the same pattern-seeking he used on the gym floor. “When it comes to coaching, I’m a massive nerd,” he says. “I look for patterns and data.”

He says he reverse-engineered the processes followed by the company’s top 5% of students, required new students to follow them and refined the sequence through testing. The result is what the company calls The 5% Framework. According to Online Fitness Business, it audits each coach across three pillars: client acquisition, coaching delivery, and the systems that let a business run without the owner as its bottleneck. It then targets the single constraint holding that coach back, rather than trying to fix everything at once.

The company says support is tiered by revenue stage. Online Fitness Business Launch serves coaches building from zero toward £5,000 a month. Inner Circle, for businesses earning £5,000 to £25,000 a month, adds direct access to Adam Hayley and in-person events in London and Dubai. At the top sits Founders Board, an invitation-only program for businesses above £25,000 a month, where members work directly with Hayley and his leadership team.



Online Fitness Business

Reviews and expectations

As of October 2026, Online Fitness Business held a 4.8 rating across 61 reviews on Trustpilot. According to the company, reviewers most often cite one-to-one support, accountability and community. Individual results vary, and published testimonials do not necessarily reflect typical outcomes.

Adam Hayley is direct about what the consulting firm is not. “We’re not a quick-fix coaching program, and we’re not a get-rich-quick scheme,” he says. “We’re looking for people who need the right strategies, tools and guidance, but who are ultimately willing to do the work.” It is a standard Adam Hayley says he draws from his own path, which by his account ran through more than a decade of early mornings before any of his coaching moved online. Online Fitness Business is his attempt to help other trainers build businesses that no longer depend on them being in the room.