Why reasonable adjustments for menopause is more than just providing a fan

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Menopause is now being discussed more both inside the workplace, with organisations helping more employees to feel safe enough to share their challenges. However, just thinking that someone who shares they are menopausal just needs a fan, is a big misconception. Yes, some women will experience hot flushes, and a fan will be useful, but menopausal symptoms are much more than this. The perimenopause transition is an individual one, no two women will experience the same mixture of symptoms or intensity for the same length of time, so reasonable adjustments need to be as individual as they are.

Perimenopause is a normal stage in a woman’s life, when they starts to come to the end of their reproductive life. It is accepted that a normal natural perimenopause will start around the age of 45years, though it can happen earlier. Perimenopause can last between a few months to several years, with symptoms lasting between 7-9years, though some can experience symptoms for much longer. Ethnicity and geography can also play a part in when symptoms may start. The symptoms can be a mixture of physical, psychological and cognitive challenges. Some will glide through their perimenopause with minimal symptoms or impact on their life, however, there is also those who experience the other extreme and struggle to function, with those in the middle who may have less challenges but are still impacted in some way.

Commonly reported symptoms such as broken sleep and night sweats can impact the ability to work, from tiredness, a dip in their mood and reduced ability to concentrate. Imagine an experienced colleague, suddenly struggling to speak up in meetings, or complete what would have been an easy task for them, all leading to them having anxiety over the change in their ability and then worry about their job security. Other physical symptoms such as joint pain can also impact their ability to work, they may no longer be able to remain seated for hours in meetings, or having to continually stand. Migraines that may have been well controlled may come back with a vengeance, and their previous treatment not being as effective.

If the employee feels unable to speak up about why they are struggling, their performance drops, they get put on improvement plans, increased absences lead to sickness triggers being hit. All further impacting their anxiety, which in turn worsens their symptoms. With women over 50 being the largest economic group in the UK and remaining in work for much longer than previous generations. There needs to be formal support to help them remain in the workplace and not let them join the 10% that is leaving employment due to unmanaged and unsupported menopause symptoms.

What are reasonable adjustments?

Reasonable adjustments are changes that are put in place to help the employee continue to work, by removing any barriers that may be impacting them. The 2010 Equality Act which states that employers must make reasonable adjustments, if the employee is experiencing symptoms that cause a substantial, long-term impact on their ability to carry out normal daily activities. However, due to a lack of understanding and awareness training in workplaces of what perimenopause / menopause actual is, employers think it is a one size fits all and just pass out fans.

How to support your employee?

Awareness Training – This is the most important investment you can make by giving managers the confidence to talk about menopause with their team members, more people will start opening up about how they feel. I strongly believe awareness training should be part of the annual mandatory training for managers.

If an employee shares, they are experiencing perimenopause symptoms which are impacting their lives and ability to do their job, they should be able to have a non-judgmental discussion with someone. When they feel safe enough to share, they will be more honest, however, getting a response such as ‘I was fine, I just got on with it’ or ‘my wife was fine’, will stop them speaking up. The discussion should be led by the employee, allowing them to share what symptoms they are experiencing and how they are impacting them at work. Once they have shared their challenges, you can then come up with a plan to help put in appropriate adjustments.

Inviting the rest of the staff to awareness training is also worth considering, it may be that it will help an employee understand why they may be struggling but also how they can support colleagues.

Review their Workload – Cognitive symptoms can affect the persons ability to concentrate or affect their memory such as experiencing brain fog. These symptoms lead to increased stress and anxiety, which can then exacerbate their symptoms.

Reducing their workload for a short period whilst they get effective treatment be it medication or psychological support can help reduce the anxiety they experienced. Once they feel they are better able to manage, start to return their workload in a phased manner.

Review shift timings – Broken sleep is well known as a symptom in perimenopause which can lead to insomnia leaving the employee tired the next day further affecting other cognitive or psychological symptoms.

If the employee is on shift work, consider putting them on later shifts or offer flexibility with sliding shifts, so they are able to start work feeling less tired.

Allowing appointments to be attended – Allowing employees to attend medical / therapy or coaching appointments in work time, so they can access the support they need that they may not be able to access outside of working hours. Offering time to attend appointments, allows the individual to feel supported. Being able to access the help will then be beneficial and help improve attendance and productivity.

Flexibility with working from home – If your company offers hybrid working, allowing flexibility with office attendance can help the individual manage a variety of symptoms, such as lack of sleep ensuring they are not driving whilst tired, hot flushes when they may sweat through their clothes or be experiencing heavy periods with leaking, so they are able to access the bathroom as needed.

Refer to support – Consider setting up an inhouse menopause social, to allow colleagues to share experiences and get support, so they no longer feel isolated and misunderstood.

External support could be EAP or Employee Private Medical Insurance for therapy, CBT has been shown to help with managing menopause symptoms.

Occupational Health referrals can provide an update on the employees wellbeing, treatment and fitness to work, along with more individualised reasonable adjustments. Menopause Coaching is another option for supporting employees. Coaching which can be offered as an individual or group format, which helps the employee understand what helps and hinders their wellbeing along with learning strategies that help them better manage their symptoms long after the programme has finished. Unlike Occupational Health assessments, that provide recommendations to the employer and employee, there is no accountability to encourage them to follow the recommendations. Coaching offers accountability, support, encouragement that helps the person to reach their personal goal.

Adjustments in place now what?

Menopause symptoms change over time, so once adjustments are agreed, they need to be regularly reviewed, to ensure they are still appropriate. Documenting adjustments in a Wellbeing Passport is worth considering to formalise them. Like any document, when the adjustments are reviewed, the document should be updated.

Menopause doesn’t erase the employee’s experience, expertise, ambition or potential. So, investing in supporting your menopausal staff is a no brainer and helps remove any barriers for their ongoing success. So, yes fans can be helpful, but there is much more to reasonable adjustments. The cost of support is significantly less than the employee leaving the business and recruiting a replacement, remember the loss is costing the business financially, along with losing a valuable, experienced staff member.