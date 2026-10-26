5 Financial Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make When Their Business Starts Growing

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The Beauty of Growth. More revenue. More clients. More sales. The validation given to the ideas you finally took a chance on to build. And then somewhere between the excitement and the exhaustion, something starts to feel off. The money is coming in but where does it go? Why doesn’t it feel like enough? The business is bigger, but you feel less in control, not more.

I have sat with enough growing businesses to know that this is not a revenue problem. It is an architecture problem. And almost every time, it comes back to the same mistakes, made at exactly the wrong moment, when the business is moving fast enough to really feel them.

Here are five I see repeatedly.

Confusing Revenue With Wealth

This is the one that gets me every time. Turnover goes up. The founder feels successful. And then the assumption creeps in that the money in the business is their money. It is not. Not yet. Revenue belongs to the business until it has been properly extracted, taxed correctly, and moved with intention. I have sat across from founders turning over serious money who genuinely could not tell me what they personally owned. The business account looked fine. Their personal financial position was a completely different story. What does the business need to operate? What belongs to you? And what is the most efficient way to move between the two? These should not be year-end questions. They are right-now questions. Keeping a Structure That Was Never Built to Scale

Most founders set up their business quickly. Sole trader, basic limited company – whatever got things moving. Sensible at the time. But the problem is that they never go back and look at it again. The structure that got you here is not necessarily the one that should take you forward. As revenue grows, the decisions around how profit is extracted, whether a holding company makes sense, and how assets are protected carry real financial consequences. Leaving them unaddressed is not neutral. It is expensive. I regularly sit with founders who have been running a structure designed for a much smaller business, sometimes for years, without realising that this decision has been costing them all along. Chasing Profit While Ignoring Cashflow

Profit is what the accounts say. Cashflow is what keeps the lights on. They did not lie when they said Cash is King. Growing businesses are particularly vulnerable here because growth consumes cash. More clients means more delivery. More delivery means more cost, often before a single invoice has been paid. The P&L can look strong while the bank account is having a very different conversation. I have seen profitable businesses come dangerously close to collapse because nobody was watching the gap between money earned and money received. Growth made that gap wider, not smaller. “I keep overspending on stock to prepare for new clients,” another client told me. “But the money never seems to come back fast enough.” That is not an overspending problem. That is a cashflow timing problem. And it is one of the most common traps a growing business walks into. A cashflow forecast is not a finance team exercise. In a growing business it needs to be a live document, not something you look at when things get uncomfortable. Not Paying Themselves Properly

This one is almost universal, and I say it with love because I understand why it happens.

The founder takes whatever is left after everything else is paid. Tells themselves it is temporary. That they will sort their own finances once things settle down. Things rarely settle down on their own. The result is a founder who is building a business with genuine value while neglecting their own financial position, until it becomes a problem and the growing business has to suffer for it. No pension. A salary that does not reflect what they contribute. An extraction strategy that has never been properly designed. And here is what frustrates me most. For a limited company director, there are often entirely legitimate, tax-efficient ways to extract value that are simply not being used. The money is there. The strategy is not. A growing business is the right moment to fix this. Not later. Now. Treating Tax as a Year-End Event

By the time year-end arrives, most of the decisions that could have changed your tax position have already been made. Or missed. The salary and dividend split you set in April. The pension contribution you did not make in October. The capital expenditure you timed wrong. The contract structure you never questioned. All of it carries tax consequences that compound. Growing businesses have more to plan with and more to lose from getting this wrong. The irony is that growth creates tax planning opportunities that do not exist at smaller scale. Most founders never find out about them because nobody is looking ahead on their behalf. The question is not: what do I owe? It is: given where this business is going, what should we be doing right now?

Growth is one of the best problems a business can have. But it accelerates everything, including the cost of decisions that were never quite right. The founders who build something that lasts are not always the ones who grew the fastest. They are the ones who built the financial architecture to match the size of their ambition before the gaps became expensive. That is the work.