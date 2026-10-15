Esther Wilhelm on Why Women Should Stop Waiting to Feel Ready to Lead

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Many capable women do not delay leadership because they lack ability. They delay because they believe confidence should arrive before visibility, authority or ambition. They wait to feel certain before speaking more clearly, pursuing a larger opportunity or allowing themselves to be seen as someone who can lead.

For Esther Wilhelm, that sequence is backwards.

“Self doubt is not a fact,” she says. “It’s just a feeling.”

Her argument is not that doubt can be eliminated through positive thinking. A feeling should simply not be given the authority of evidence. Confidence often develops after someone acts, learns and discovers that she can handle more than she expected. Waiting for fear to disappear can become an indefinite delay.

Esther Wilhelm

Esther believes part of this hesitation begins long before a woman enters business. Reflecting on her own generation, she recalls how women were often taught to be “good girls”: grounded, not too loud, careful to do things correctly and expected to avoid drawing too much attention to themselves.

Those lessons can encourage responsibility and consideration for others. They become limiting when being agreeable matters more than being heard, or when avoiding disapproval becomes more important than pursuing a meaningful goal.

Leadership inevitably creates moments when universal approval is impossible. A leader may need to challenge an established approach, state an unpopular opinion, enforce a standard or make a decision before every uncertainty has disappeared. None of this requires becoming unnecessarily confrontational. It does require accepting that progress can make other people uncomfortable.

Esther also sees perfectionism as a potential barrier. The desire to do something properly can gradually become a reason not to begin. A woman may keep gathering information, refining her plan or waiting for the moment when she feels fully qualified. The standard of readiness then moves each time she approaches it.

Competence still matters. Preparation still matters. The distinction lies between preparing for action and using preparation to postpone it. Leadership cannot be learned entirely in private because much of it develops through decisions, feedback and responsibility.

This is particularly relevant in network marketing. Esther observes that women contribute extensively across the profession but are not always represented to the same degree in its most senior leadership spaces. She does not reduce that imbalance to one explanation. Her concern is that women may underestimate how many of their existing strengths already belong in business.

The ability to understand people, create belonging and help others develop is sometimes treated as separate from commercial performance. Esther sees those qualities differently. In a business built through relationships and shared progress, they can become part of the commercial engine.

Her argument is not that women must replace care with aggression. Speaking up does not require abandoning empathy, and ambition does not cancel responsibility to family or community. Women can support others while remaining clear about their objectives, making difficult decisions and taking responsibility for results.

This perspective also shapes Esther’s work through Network Marketing Mastery. Its leadership education encourages people to approach the profession with greater seriousness while recognising that no course can remove every doubt before action begins.

Waiting to feel ready can appear sensible because it offers protection from immediate criticism or failure. It also carries a cost. Opportunities pass, decisions are made by others and ability remains hidden because it has never been tested.

Esther’s advice to a woman who knows she is capable of more is uncomplicated: “Go for it.”

The phrase is not a promise that the next step will be comfortable or immediately successful. It is permission to stop treating discomfort as evidence that the step is wrong. Self doubt may remain present, but it does not have to make the decision.

Readiness is not always the condition that makes leadership possible. Sometimes it is the result of choosing to lead before certainty arrives.