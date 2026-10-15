Why George Rahhal and Capital Haus See Wealthy Investors Looking Beyond Performance

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As Global Executive Director of Capital Haus, George brings investment and portfolio management experience spanning Australia, the Middle East and the UK. Working across different financial markets has influenced how he thinks about risk, capital, and the priorities shaping wealth today.

“The conversation has moved beyond performance alone,” George says. “High net worth individuals and family offices are asking more considered questions about capital preservation, liquidity, governance, succession and geographic diversification.”

For George, these are increasingly part of the wider considerations investors bring into discussions about their wealth. They do not diminish the importance of returns. They change the context in which those returns are assessed.

His own thinking has evolved in a similar way.

Earlier in his career, George viewed performance as the clearest measure of investment success. His experience in portfolio management broadened that perspective.

“Returns only matter in the context of risk, liquidity, time horizon and the purpose behind the capital,” George says.

An attractive return can mean less if the investment restricts access to capital at the wrong time or creates a level of risk that does not suit the investor’s circumstances. The quality of a portfolio therefore depends on more than identifying assets with strong potential.

Private markets are one area where George sees this shift becoming clearer. High net worth investors and family offices continue to show interest in direct investment opportunities, but the conversation is increasingly accompanied by questions around transparency, control, structure, and relevance to the wider portfolio.

George Rahhal

“Clients increasingly want to understand how each investment fits within their wider wealth, responsibilities and long term objectives, rather than simply pursuing the highest available return,” he says.

This emphasis on fit is central to George’s investment thinking at Capital Haus.

The strongest portfolio, in his view, is not necessarily the one containing the most exciting opportunities. It is one that reflects the investor’s objectives, remains appropriate through changing conditions, and provides enough flexibility to make decisions with confidence.

Geographic diversification has also become more prominent as investors think across markets. Broader exposure can create opportunity, while also introducing additional considerations around concentration, currencies, and changing economic conditions.

The result is a greater need for judgement.

Investors today can access more markets, research, private opportunities, and financial information than previous generations could easily reach. Finding another investment is rarely the difficult part. Deciding whether it deserves a place within the wider strategy is more demanding.

George believes this is where portfolio management continues to evolve.

Performance remains part of the assessment, but it sits alongside resilience, risk, liquidity, and the purpose the capital is intended to serve. The objective is not to make investment decisions more complicated. It is to make them more deliberate.

For Capital Haus, the change reinforces the importance of judgement and responsible stewardship. George sees sophisticated investors becoming more selective about what they own and clearer about what they expect their capital to achieve.

Returns will always matter. The difference is that increasingly, they are being considered as one part of a much larger financial picture.