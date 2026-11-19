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A £1.3m Government investment in sport and gaming initiatives aims to tackle loneliness among boys and young men, creating new opportunities for community organisations and programmes focused on mental health, social connection and youth engagement.

Announced on International Men’s Day, the three-year funding package will support two initiatives designed to reach young people at risk of isolation, including those less likely to engage with traditional youth services. The investment will fund in-person gaming clubs for boys aged 11 to 16 and expand a sports-based mental health programme for young men aged 16 to 24. Both initiatives aim to build friendships, improve confidence and provide access to positive role models. For organisations working across youth development, sport, gaming and mental health, the funding highlights the growing role of shared interests in addressing social isolation and creating stronger community connections.

More than £740,000 will support the new Connections Through Gaming pilot, a three-year programme using structured gaming clubs to bring boys together in safe, supervised environments. The initiative will combine age-appropriate games, trained youth workers and a password-protected online space where participants can maintain connections outside club sessions. Importantly, the programme will prioritise face-to-face interaction and trusted adult support. Its online environment will be actively moderated, with no public lobbies, open matchmaking or communication with unknown players.

The approach recognises gaming’s potential to bring young people together while providing a safer alternative to online environments where harmful influences can take hold. Club locations will be announced in due course. A further £600,000-plus will expand Sport Cares’ Offload programme into 10 additional areas, building on pilot projects in Wigan and Wakefield. Run by trained current and former professional athletes, Offload uses sport to encourage conversations about mental health, loneliness and emotional wellbeing. The programme also provides opportunities for team-building and physical activity, helping participants develop confidence and stronger social networks.

The previous pilots engaged 1,300 participants between November 2025 and March 2026, with the expanded programme expected to reach a further 1,800 young people. An independent evaluation by Edge Hill University found improvements in participants’ social connections, sense of belonging, wellbeing, resilience and aspirations. It also identified gains in confidence and emotional regulation. One participant described the experience as becoming “more talkative”, while another summed up the programme as “lads getting together, getting to know each other, creating bonds”. The findings underline the potential for sport and shared activities to reach young people who might otherwise struggle to access support.

The announcement also comes as the Prime Minister met representatives from Andy’s Man Club, which provides welcoming, face-to-face spaces for men to talk openly about their experiences and seek support. The Department for Culture, Media and Sport will monitor both programmes to assess their impact and build evidence around how sport, gaming and positive relationships can help tackle loneliness. For the organisations delivering these initiatives, the challenge now is turning that investment into lasting connections, stronger communities and better support for the next generation.

Loneliness Minister Vicky Foxcroft MP said: “There isn’t one answer to tackling loneliness. We need to find different ways to reach young people, especially those who might find it difficult to make social connections or ask for support. Whether through a local football club or a shared love of gaming, these programmes will give boys and young men a way in, helping them take that first step towards feeling more socially connected.”

Keith Senior, former Great Britain Rugby League international and Head of Wellbeing Programmes for Sport Cares, said: “The Pilot Programme we ran in Wigan and across Wakefield last winter confirmed the power of sport to provide support and inspiration to boys and young men at such an important stage of their lives, helping them to get on and stay on a positive path. We’re delighted to have this endorsement and investment from Government as we finalise plans for a major expansion of our work next year.”