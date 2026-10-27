Autumn Budget 2026: What do UK Business Leaders want to see?

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The Chancellor will deliver the Autumn Budget tomorrow on the 28th October 2026. Weeks of speculation have left many SMEs bracing for impact, where talk of further tax rises, rising employment costs and pressure on investment has created real uncertainty. Many smaller firms are already balancing tight margins with ambitious growth plans, and the announcements set to be made on Wednesday could shape whether they hire, invest and expand during the year ahead…or simply hold back.

So, what do business leaders actually expect, and what would make a difference? We asked five individuals across a host of industry sectors to share their predictions and wish lists for the Chancellor. Their asks range from access to capital, AI and skills to tax reform, fairer procurement and incentives to hire. One message comes through loud and clear: British businesses aren’t short of ambition; they need a Budget that helps them act on it.

Property & Student Accommodation: Jo Esebame, CEO of Residium

“The Autumn Budget should recognize that Britain’s economic growth depends not only on established businesses, but also on entrepreneurs building the next generation of companies.

I’d like to see greater access to early-stage capital, stronger R&D incentives and practical support for businesses moving from product development to commercialization. As someone building technology-led businesses in financial services and residential living, I see firsthand how funding constraints, regulatory complexity and rising operating costs can slow innovation and expansion.

In fintech, a more supportive environment would accelerate the development of financial solutions that improve inclusion and help people achieve their financial goals. In housing, policies encouraging investment in quality, affordable accommodation would enable operators to expand, improve living standards and strengthen local communities.

Above all, the Chancellor should focus on reducing the cost of growth. Making it easier for businesses like ours to attract investment, recruit talent and enter new markets. This would translate directly into job creation, greater productivity and stronger economic activity. Britain doesn’t lack entrepreneurial ambition. We need a Budget that makes turning that ambition into sustainable businesses easier.”

Creative, Design & Print: Lawrence Palmer, Managing Director of WK360

“Having run a creative production business for over 30 years, I’ve seen plenty of technological changes, but I think AI could have a bigger impact than anything we’ve experienced before. The UK creative industries contribute more than £136bn to the economy, so I’d like to see the Government do more to help businesses deal with the disruption AI will bring, while also making the most of the opportunities it creates.

“One of the biggest things I’d like to see is more investment in helping SMEs adopt AI. There’s a lot of talk about how businesses can use it to cut costs, but I think we’re missing a trick if that’s all we focus on. AI could also help businesses find new ways to make money, grow and take on more staff. It could even make it commercially viable to bring some of the work we’ve been outsourcing overseas back to the UK.

“Of course, we also need to be realistic about what AI means for jobs. Some roles will change and others will disappear. Rather than pretending that isn’t happening, I’d like to see the Government put serious money into helping people retrain and learn how to use AI in their everyday work. We can’t expect people to adapt without giving them the support to do so.

“I’m also concerned about what AI could mean for young people trying to get their first job. If businesses can use AI to handle more entry level tasks, there’s a danger they’ll simply stop recruiting as many young people. I’d like to see a reduction in employers’ National Insurance contributions for businesses taking on young people entering the workforce for the first time. We need to make sure companies still have a good reason to invest in the next generation.

“Finally, I’d like to see more progress on reducing trade friction with the EU. For businesses like ours, anything that cuts unnecessary paperwork, reduces costs and makes it easier to work with European customers would be welcome. These things might not grab the headlines, but they can make a real difference to smaller businesses trying to compete and grow.”

Audit Leadership & Governance: James Walker, independent board chair, non-executive director, Chartered Internal Auditor and founder of Lightning Oak.

“The top three things I would like to see from the Autumn Budget are as follows:

Judge any bank tax by its effect on lending: If banks are asked to pay more, the decision should come with a clear assessment of what it means for business lending. A profit surcharge and a balance-sheet levy work in different ways, and a higher tax need not automatically mean dearer credit. The test is whether it changes the economics of the next loan to a viable business. A fair contribution from banks should not come at the cost of finance for growing firms.

A durable framework for founders and investors: The Corporate Tax Roadmap of October 2024 gave companies stability on corporation tax and full expensing for this Parliament. Nothing equivalent covers capital gains, investment reliefs or the tax treatment of exits. A matching roadmap, with clear start dates and transition rules for any change, would let founders and private equity plan with confidence. It should also cover what happens when money is put at risk, including losses, not just the reward at exit.

Simpler reporting that keeps trust: Reporting reform should remove duplication rather than shift it into separate requests from every lender and investor. Keep reliable accounts, clear accountability and proportionate evidence that important controls work. That does not mean an external assurance exercise over everything. It means giving boards room to apply judgement while keeping the information that makes a business credible and financeable.”

Source-to-Pay & Procurement : Stewart Monk, Chief Revenue Officer, Proactis

“With the Autumn Budget approaching, I’d like to see more attention given to the role procurement can play in supporting British businesses, particularly SMEs. When organisations are under financial pressure, it’s tempting to award contracts based on price alone. But the cheapest option doesn’t always deliver the best value, particularly when you consider the longer-term impact on suppliers and local economies.

Having worked with organisations across the public and private sectors for more than 30 years, we’ve seen how better management of spending can help organisations make savings while giving smaller suppliers more opportunities to compete for business. I’d like to see the Government make it easier for SMEs to win public sector contracts and encourage organisations to look beyond the initial price when making purchasing decisions. With so many smaller businesses facing financial pressures, procurement has an important role to play in keeping money moving through local economies. It’s an opportunity I hope the Chancellor recognises.”

Telecoms & Technology: Chaim Grunfeld, Founder and Director of Prime Connect and SIMSINLIFTS

“I don’t expect this Budget to significantly reduce the overall tax burden on SMEs, and businesses should be prepared for further pressure. Employment costs will remain a major issue, meaning business owners will continue to think much harder before making their next hire. The Government will no doubt talk heavily about growth and investment, but the real test will be whether the measures it announces actually give business owners the confidence to invest. What I’d like to see is a clear roadmap towards a more competitive corporation tax rate, one that encourages businesses to grow and keeps the UK attractive for investment. The Government should also make it easier to employ people by reducing the tax and cost burden of creating new jobs, particularly for growing SMEs. Finally, businesses that reinvest should be rewarded. Stronger incentives for companies putting their profits back into people, technology, acquisitions and productivity would do more for growth than any headline announcement.”