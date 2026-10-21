The Business Year Hosts UK-GCC Strategic Dialogue in London as Attention Turns to FTA Implementation, Trade, and Investment

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As the UK and the GCC move toward implementation following the conclusion of negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement, The Business Year convened senior government officials, institutional leaders, investors, and private-sector executives at London’s Guildhall for a morning of discussion on trade, investment, finance, digitalization, and infrastructure.

Guildhall, London, UK | October 20, 2026: The Business Year hosted the UK-GCC Strategic Dialogue at Guildhall in London on October 20, bringing together senior representatives from government, financial institutions, investment organizations, and international companies at a pivotal moment in relations between the United Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council. The event, held under the patronage of the GCC General Secretariat, came five months after negotiations on the UK-GCC Free Trade Agreement formally concluded, placing the focus firmly on what comes next: how closer economic ties can translate into business opportunities, investment flows, stronger financial links, and new partnerships.

Opening the Dialogue

The morning began with welcome remarks and keynote addresses, setting out the wider political and economic context for the relationship. The opening session included HE Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council; HE Abdulaziz AlMarzooq, Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment and Acting Minister of Commerce and Industry of Kuwait; Lord Sarwar, UK Minister of State for Trade; Alderman Sir Alastair King, representing the Lord Mayor of the City of London; and HE Dr. Raja Al-Marzouqi, GCC Chief Negotiator.

HE Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi reflected on the significance of the relationship at a moment when the two sides are preparing to move from agreement to implementation: “The economic partnership between the GCC and the United Kingdom is transitioning into a highly dynamic phase. This agreement significantly enhances mutual market access and lowers barriers, creating a competitive environment that encourages robust institutional investment and drives innovation across both regions.”

From the UK side, Lord Sarwar addressed the next phase of the trade relationship and the opportunities that closer engagement can create for businesses, telling attendees: “The UK-GCC Strategic Dialogue comes at a pivotal moment as we move toward signature of our recently concluded trade agreement. Bringing government and business leaders together is key to ensuring the deal supports more jobs, investment and opportunities for businesses across the UK and the Gulf.” He concluded: “I have a clear message: the UK is a long-term partner, ready to work with all six GCC states to deepen cooperation in high-growth sectors and deliver shared prosperity for all.” The opening also saw Ioana Krempanszky Popa, Chief Commercial Officer of The Business Year, formally launch the accompanying publication, the UK-GCC Strategic Dialogue Special Report.

Turning Attention to Trade and Investment

Following the opening remarks, the conversation moved to trade and investment promotion, with a discussion on how the new framework can support greater flows of trade and investment across the two regions.

Among the speakers, Eng. Nasser Al Kindi, CEO of Invest Oman, addressed the role of investment promotion in connecting international capital with the opportunities emerging across Gulf economies. He said: “The UK-GCC Strategic Dialogue comes at an important time to strengthen economic partnerships, deepen investment ties, and unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth across our regions. For Oman, a UK-GCC Free Trade Agreement could further enhance market access, encourage investment flows, and create new avenues for collaboration, reinforcing Oman’s position as a competitive investment destination and a strategic gateway to regional and global markets.”

The session moved the discussion from the wider political framework to the practical work of identifying projects, attracting investors, and creating commercial partnerships.

Capital Markets Take Center Stage

The next panel turned to finance, capital markets, and investment, examining the development of Gulf capital markets and the potential for greater cross-border cooperation. Abdullatif W. Al-Nusif, Deputy CEO of Kuwait Financial Centre (Markaz), stated: “With UK-GCC trade reaching £53 billion in 2025 and Gulf sovereign investors deploying nearly $54 billion globally in the first half of 2026, the foundations for deeper investment cooperation are substantial. The opportunity now lies in connecting GCC capital with UK expertise in structuring and managing investments across infrastructure, private markets, and emerging industries. The UK-GCC Free Trade Agreement provides a framework to advance this ambition, with success ultimately measured by the quality of investments it enables.”

Haitham Al Salmi, Chief Executive Officer of Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX), emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between GCC and UK capital markets to facilitate cross-border investment and enhance access to international capital. He stated: “As economic ties between the GCC and the United Kingdom continue to develop, capital markets have an important role to play in connecting investors with new opportunities and supporting long-term investment flows. At Muscat Stock Exchange, we are focused on deepening market liquidity, broadening our investor base, and strengthening international partnerships. Greater collaboration and knowledge exchange with UK financial institutions can further support the development of our capital markets and enhance their integration with global financial markets.” The exchange highlighted the growing importance of market infrastructure, liquidity, regulatory certainty, and international connectivity as GCC markets continue to deepen their links with global investors.

Digital Economies and the Future of Trade

Attention then shifted to the digital economy, with a panel dedicated to the growth of digital trade, e-commerce, fintech, AI, and digital infrastructure across the GCC. The discussion reflected how financial and technological infrastructure is becoming an increasingly important part of the wider UK-GCC trade relationship.

A Closer Look at Qatar’s Capital Market Infrastructure

Following the morning coffee break, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Jassim Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer of Edaa, joined Abi Ajayi, Head of Primary Markets for the Middle East and Africa at London Stock Exchange Group, for a discussion on the modernization of Qatar’s capital market infrastructure, post-trade systems, and international best practice. Sheikh Mohammed said: “The UK-GCC Strategic Dialogue comes at a moment when global capital is choosing its partners carefully, and it is choosing those who can offer trust at scale. Qatar’s capital markets are being built on that principle, because strong post-trade infrastructure is what turns economic ambition into lasting investor confidence.” The conversation placed investor confidence and financial infrastructure at the center of the debate, highlighting the systems that sit behind successful international capital flows.

Where Capital Goes Next

The Dialogue then moved to a fireside conversation with Sir Jonathan Symonds, Chair of GSK, moderated by Nicola Watkinson, Managing Director, International, TheCityUK. Under the theme “Where Capital Goes Next,” the discussion considered the direction of life sciences investment and what closer UK-Gulf cooperation could unlock.

Speaking about the Dialogue, Sir Jonathan Symonds said: “The UK-GCC Strategic Dialogue is a valuable initiative in support of deeper trade and investment links and greater collaboration between the UK and Gulf countries. In life sciences, the UK is home to world-class science but needs more growth capital to translate this innovation into scaled companies that remain in the UK. By fostering deeper ties with our Gulf partners, we have the opportunity to combine the UK’s scientific, research, and regulatory strengths with Gulf ambition and capital and growing digital and genomic infrastructure to create competitive advantage, attract global investment and accelerate innovation for patients.” The session broadened the discussion beyond traditional areas of UK-GCC investment, looking at the opportunities emerging in sectors driven by research, innovation, technology, and long-term capital.

Infrastructure and Execution Close the Morning

The final session brought together key figures for a roundtable on infrastructure, industrial transformation, and strategic growth. The discussion explored how infrastructure, free zones, and industrial development are shaping the next phase of UK-GCC investment.

Jason Millett, Non-Executive Board Member of Mace Consult, discussed the scale of infrastructure development taking place across the Gulf and the role international expertise can play in delivering increasingly complex projects. He said: “Having worked across the Gulf for more than 25 years, Mace Consult has seen first-hand the region’s extraordinary ambition and pace of transformation. The Free Trade Agreement signed earlier this year provides an opportunity to deepen that partnership, bringing UK expertise and Gulf ambition together to unlock investment, strengthen collaboration and deliver the infrastructure and programmes that will support long-term economic growth.”

Khalifah Al-Yaqout, Managing Partner of Al-Yaqout & Al-Fouzan Legal Group, addressed the legal and regulatory frameworks required to support major investments and cross-border projects, stressing the role of public-private partnerships and the opportunities for stronger UK-Kuwait cooperation in energy, technology, and infrastructure. Discussing the UK-GCC Free Trade Agreement, he urged businesses to focus on market access, licensing, and regulatory compliance alongside tariff reductions. The session brought the day’s discussions together around a recurring theme: attracting capital is only one part of the process. The ability to execute projects, provide regulatory certainty, and build effective institutional partnerships will be equally important as UK-GCC economic relations develop.

The UK-GCC Strategic Dialogue Special Report

The event marked the launch of The Business Year’s UK-GCC Strategic Dialogue Special Report, developed under the patronage of the GCC General Secretariat.

The publication brings together more than 120 interviews with ministers, ambassadors, regulators, investors, and business leaders from the UK and all six GCC states. It examines the relationship across diplomacy and trade, finance and investment, technology and innovation, education and health, the energy transition, urban development, transport and industry, and tourism and culture.

UK-GCC trade reached GBP 53 billion in 2025, while the FTA is projected to increase bilateral trade by 19.8% in the long run, potentially adding GBP 15.5 billion in annual trade. The report can be accessed on major business information platforms, including Bloomberg Terminal, Dow Jones Factiva, FactSet, and LSEG Workspace. It is also available on PressReader, Google Books, Amazon Kindle, and at thebusinessyear.com.