How Dominica Is Evolving From a Cruise Ship Stopover Into a Tourism Destination

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For most of the last few decades, Dominica has been a place cruise ships stopped at, not a place people went to. Ships anchored, passengers took the shore excursion, maybe bought a t-shirt in Roseau, and then continued on to other Caribbean destinations, such as Barbados or St. Lucia, known for their beach-focused tourism offerings. Dominica attracted cruise visitors, but this did not always translate into broader recognition as a tourism destination.

The island that got glanced at, not visited

The dynamic wasn’t subtle. Other Caribbean destinations built much of their tourism economies around the stayover visitor, the person who books a week, rents a car, and spends money at a dozen different businesses over several days. Dominica, mountainous and short on the kind of coastline that photographs well from a balcony, became a stop on someone else’s itinerary instead of the itinerary itself. For a long time, that was viewed as a limitation. However, it may have reflected challenges in how the destination was marketed rather than its geography, suggesting opportunities to improve its visibility and appeal to travelers.

What’s changed is not the island. It’s the growing recognition that Dominica may be better positioned to attract visitors by highlighting its unique attractions rather than following the tourism models of other Caribbean destinations. Stayover visitors, the ones who actually commit to the island rather than passing through it, rose 19 percent in 2025, pushing past the destination’s own 2019 pre-pandemic numbers. That momentum didn’t stall going into this year either; the first quarter of 2026 posted another 10 percent gain over the same period in 2025.

The cruise numbers tell a related, separate story

Cruise arrivals climbed too, up 23 percent across the 2025–2026 season, the strongest cruise performance the island has logged since 2010 and 2011. It would be easy to read that as more of the same pattern: bigger ships, more day-trippers, same old glance-and-leave dynamic. That’s not quite what the numbers suggest when set against the stayover growth happening at the same time. Both figures rising together may point to something else: a destination getting discovered on the day trip and then getting booked properly on a return visit, rather than one audience simply replacing the other.

Discover Dominica Authority’s Marva Williams, the island’s director of tourism, has framed the recent growth as evidence of “strong visitor growth, major investment in national infrastructure, and increasing global interest” in the kind of authentic, low-density travel Dominica was arguably always suited for and rarely got credit for. The framing matters because it inverts the old story. Dominica isn’t trying to become a bigger version of its beach-forward neighbors. It’s betting that travelers are increasingly looking for the opposite of that, and that the island’s lack of a resort strip is now a selling point rather than an excuse.

Gradually gaining recognition across the Caribbean while maintaining its own distinctive identity

Beyond the recent visitor growth, Dominica has also been expanding its tourism infrastructure to encourage longer stays and create more opportunities for visitors to explore. Projects involving the airport, cable car, port, and marina reflect efforts to improve accessibility and strengthen the visitor experience.

There’s an obvious question underneath all of it: why now. Part of the answer is simply timing. Post-pandemic travel patterns rewarded exactly the kind of low-density, nature-forward destination Dominica always was, at the same moment the island had infrastructure investment underway to actually receive more visitors. Part of this shift may reflect changing traveler preferences, with some visitors looking beyond traditional Caribbean beach resorts for destinations that offer distinctive landscapes, cultural experiences, and opportunities for exploration.

The issue was never Dominica’s lack of a marketable beach. It was assuming that’s what travelers were actually looking for. The ships still stop here. Increasingly, so do the people who arrived on them.