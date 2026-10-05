NatWest Accelerator takes female-founder initiative She Scales nationwide

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NatWest Accelerator is expanding its She Scales initiative across the UK after a pilot delivered 68 events and more than 1,800 attendances, with every surveyed participant saying they felt more confident or better equipped to build their business.

The nationwide initiative creates a connected experience for female founders bringing together inspiring events, peer networks, practical expertise and growth opportunities through NatWest’s Accelerator hubs and digital community. It’s designed to help female founders build the connections, confidence and opportunities needed to grow successful businesses. Following a pilot phase, She Scales is now being rolled out across the Accelerator community under a shared national identity: Where female founders build their future. Since March 2026, She Scales has delivered 68 events across 13 NatWest Accelerator hubs, generating more than 1,800 attendances. Feedback from 211 attendees across 10 hubs found that:

95.7% of surveyed attendees were satisfied or very satisfied

Every survey respondent said NatWest Accelerator She Scales left them more confident or better equipped as a female founder

She Scales combines monthly networking, co-working and practical learning with a digital community that gives founders year-round access to peers, experts and opportunities. Sessions focus on the practical challenges of starting and scaling a business, including artificial intelligence, marketing and funding. They also connect participants with experienced entrepreneurs, potential collaborators and local NatWest Accelerator teams. NatWest Accelerator developed She Scales in response to feedback from female founders, who consistently identified three priorities: a stronger sense of belonging, greater visibility for themselves and their businesses, and better access to opportunities that can support growth Alongside the events, the Female Founders Community in the NatWest Accelerator app has grown to more than 1,900 members in under six months, making it one of the platform’s fastest-growing communities. It provides a 24/7 space for founders and allies to connect, share opportunities and access support beyond local events. The initiative builds on activity established in Edinburgh more than a year ago and has operated across participating hubs since March 2026. NatWest Accelerator plans to extend it further as new hubs open across the UK.

Built around three founder priorities

She Scales is structured around the three areas founders said would make the greatest difference:

Belonging through a trusted community of peers who understand the realities of building a business.

Visibility through role models, storytelling, networking and access to experienced entrepreneurs.

Opportunity through connections, expertise, partnerships and practical business support.

Strong demand across the UK

London recorded the greatest overall reach, with 436 attendances across 11 events. Leeds attracted 232 attendances across three events – an average of 77 per session – and recorded an 82% attendance rate. The findings indicate strong demand for dedicated support for female founders. Of the 211 attendees surveyed, 95.7% were satisfied or very satisfied, while every respondent said the events had left them feeling more confident or better equipped as a female founder.

Sharniya Ferdinand, Strategic Partnership Inclusion Lead, NatWest Accelerator said: “Starting and growing a business can be isolating, and founders told us they wanted more than occasional networking. They wanted a trusted community where they could build practical skills, raise their profile and form connections that lead to real opportunities. She Scales was built around those needs. The response so far from more than 1,800 attendances to the rapid growth of the digital community shows the appetite for dedicated, year-round support. Taking the experience nationwide will give more women access to the confidence, visibility and connections they need to move their businesses forward.”

Darren Pirie, Head of NatWest Accelerator & Partnerships said: “Women-led businesses are a powerful driver of innovation, job creation and economic growth. Through She Scales, we’re bringing founders together to share expertise, broaden their networks and access opportunities that can help them unlock their next stage of growth. By investing in founder communities, we’re helping create the conditions for more businesses to scale successfully and contribute to a stronger, more innovative UK economy. We’re incredibly proud to see the community expanding across the UK, and we’re excited about the role She Scales can play in helping even more women realise their ambitions and scale successful businesses.”

Founder story: Stacey Smith, founder, JAN

Former elite international athlete Stacey Smith attended She Scales in Newcastle shortly after being made redundant and while preparing to launch JAN, her activewear brand. Through She Scales and the wider Accelerator community, Stacey became a hub member and received support to refine her business goals, product proposition and target audience. She was connected to grant support, potential brand collaborators and an opportunity to showcase JAN through a female empowerment catwalk. NatWest also introduced her to a Business Development Manager to support her banking needs as the company moved towards launch. The initiative is intended to become the overarching She Scales movement for women founders, combining broad-based community support with targeted opportunities as businesses develop.

Smith said: “Building JAN has been exciting, but there’s a lot to learn when you’re turning an idea into a business. The support I’ve had from the NatWest Accelerator and She Scales has given me practical guidance, valuable connections and the confidence to keep moving forward. Nickie at NatWest has been especially generous with her time, encouragement and connecting me with people who can help grow my business and support me as a new founder. Having people who believe in both me and the brand has made a real difference but also spending time with other start up founders has been incredibly valuable to me. I wouldn’t have been able to make this much progress with my business without Nickie and the Natwest Accelerator support system.”

Founder story: Helen Evans, founder of Business Growth Support Services, Birmingham Through She Scales Birmingham, Helen Evans used her wealth of sales and business growth experience to support female founders on their scaling journey. Her practical session helped attendees build confidence, overcome the fear of selling and develop the skills needed to have meaningful customer conversations. Helen’s willingness to share her expertise and champion other women in business embodies exactly what She Scales is all about: women supporting women to succeed.

Evans said: “I joined She Scales because I wanted to put my sales experience to work for other women building businesses, not just my own. Being part of the Birmingham community gave me the platform to deliver ‘Turning Conversations into Sales’ at the NatWest Accelerator to help early founders overcome some of preconceived ideas of what sales is and to bring some structure into those early conversations. It’s been a brilliant way to connect with founders and grow Business Growth Support Services at the same time.”

Founder story: Rosie Thurston, founder of EduCreate, Milton Keynes

Rosie Thurston founded EduCreate, an alternative learning provision for young people at risk of disengagement, suspension, or permanent exclusion, joined the Accelerator in 2018 and then took a break to raise two children with her wife before re-engaging through She Scales. Since reconnecting, Rosie has doubled down on a new income route via public funded procurement opportunities with NatWest’s direction, and also taken on a university of Cranfield intern which has been a fantastic addition to her growing team. Thurston said: “Being part of the NatWest She Scales programme has been incredibly valuable, both personally and for the growth of my business. Since joining the programme, I have tripled my turnover, and the tools, support and business mindset I have developed through NatWest have played a significant role in that growth. When I started the company, it was primarily me delivering workshops and tuition directly to schools. Through the one-to-one mentoring provided by She Scales, I’ve been able to step away from the day-to-day delivery and focus more strategically on growing the business. That shift has enabled me to take on staff, expand our reach and think much more ambitiously about what the company can achieve. One of the things I value most about She Scales is the community. Running a business can be incredibly isolating, particularly when you’re making decisions on your own, dealing with self-doubt or simply wishing you had someone to bounce ideas off. She Scales provides a regular, supportive space to share challenges, get advice, celebrate successes and be inspired by other women who are building brilliant businesses. For me, it has been about much more than business growth. It has given me confidence, perspective and a network of genuine cheerleaders around me, and that has made a huge difference to both me and the business.”