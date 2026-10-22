Abu Dhabi Deepens UK Investment Ties with 56 Meetings at London Forum

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BU DHABI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) — The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) have concluded a series of high-level engagements in London from 13 to 15 October, including the third edition of Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF).

The visit brought together the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), ADCCI, ADGM, ADIO, Abu Dhabi Customs and other key Abu Dhabi entities to engage with investors, financial institutions and businesses, explore new commercial opportunities and support international business expansion.

Held on 15 October, ADIF London convened senior government, business and investment leaders from both markets to advance commercial partnerships and explore opportunities across priority sectors. Participating entities included the Department of Energy, Mubadala, KEZAD Group, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and HSBC. The Forum focused on investment and business expansion opportunities across financial services, advanced technology and manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, mobility, agrifood, energy, logistics and trade.

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said: “Abu Dhabi is playing an increasingly influential role in the global economy, backed by the strength of its institutions, the scale of its long-term capital and an economic environment built on certainty, competitiveness and the speed of doing business.

“Our international engagement is driven by a clear economic priority: to connect global capital and enterprise with opportunities in Abu Dhabi, while enabling our businesses to access new markets, establish strategic partnerships and expand their international presence.

Our measure of success is not the number of engagements, but the economic value they generate. We are focused on turning investment interest into decisions, partnerships into commercial opportunities and international connections into sustained growth. This is how Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as a global centre for investment, enterprise and long-term value creation.”

Discussions at the forum examined Abu Dhabi’s position within global capital flows and the role of infrastructure, urban development and public-private collaboration in supporting long-term economic growth. Speakers included His Excellency Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom, and Lord Mervyn Davies, Co-Chair of the UK-UAE Business Council, alongside senior representatives from Abu Dhabi’s financial, business and development sectors. ADIF London also facilitated direct engagement between UK investors and Abu Dhabi institutions.

The London visit also marked a significant milestone in Abu Dhabi Customs’ digital transformation journey, reinforcing its growing international recognition as a leader in customs innovation and trade facilitation.

Abu Dhabi Customs was honoured with the prestigious Border Innovation Award at the Chartered Institute of Export & International Trade’s 2026 International Trade Awards, recognising its pioneering TradeChain platform. The award was presented by Marco Forgione, Director General of the Chartered Institute of Export & International Trade, to Obaid Musallem Al Ameri, Acting Director General of Abu Dhabi Customs, with senior officials also in attendance.

Powered by blockchain technology, TradeChain enables secure, trusted information exchange and proactive information processing, enhances customs efficiency and transparency, and supports seamless cross-border trade, contributing to the development of a more connected, intelligent and resilient global trading ecosystem.

This international recognition underscores Abu Dhabi Customs’ commitment to pioneering next-generation customs solutions and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global hub for trade, innovation and economic competitiveness.

As part of the wider London programme, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) delivered its Global Executive Connect (GEC) programme on 14 October, connecting Abu Dhabi companies with senior executives and decision-makers across a network of 44 British and international businesses and institutions. The Abu Dhabi Family Business Council also held a series of meetings with international family businesses and business groups to strengthen relationships, explore opportunities for collaboration and exchange expertise. Together, the Chamber and the Council facilitated 56 targeted business meetings in London, aligned with participating companies’ commercial and investment priorities and aimed at fostering new partnerships and supporting international growth and expansion.

The meetings explored commercial and investment opportunities across key sectors, including financial services, energy, manufacturing, technology and healthcare, alongside access to advanced technologies, specialised expertise and the exchange of experiences among family businesses. ADCCI and the Council will continue to follow up on opportunities identified through these engagements and facilitate connections between relevant parties, supporting the development of long-term partnerships and the international expansion of Abu Dhabi businesses.

Through the partnerships advanced during the visit, Abu Dhabi will continue to strengthen engagement with British investors and businesses, connecting them with opportunities across the emirate’s Falcon Economy while supporting Abu Dhabi companies in building international partnerships and expanding into global markets.