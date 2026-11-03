New Government-backed cyber security protections could save UK businesses thousands

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Thousands of small and medium-sized business owners across the UK can now take advantage of a new Government-backed 75% discount for its Cyber Essentials certification programme.

The scheme will allow micro, small and medium-sized businesses to access Cyber Essentials certification at a 75% discount, with eligible organisations paying as little as £80 and no more than £125, plus VAT. The certification helps businesses put essential security measures in place to protect their systems against common online threats. The Government says the initiative is designed to make cyber security more accessible to smaller organisations, which can face significant financial and operational consequences following an attack. Recent estimates suggest a significant cyber attack on a UK business or organisation could cost an average of £195,000.

Cyber Security Minister Baroness Lloyd is set to announce the measures in a speech at the National Cyber Security Centre’s (NCSC) Annual Review, outlining the Government’s plans to help businesses strengthen their defences. Alongside the discounted certification, more than 230 businesses have signed up to the Cyber Resilience Pledge, committing to help protect their supply chains. These organisations will be able to refer groups of small and medium-sized businesses to access Cyber Essentials certification free of charge.

Selected businesses will also receive support from a cyber security adviser, helping organisations with limited in-house expertise navigate the certification process. The combined package is intended to improve cyber resilience among smaller businesses while strengthening the supply chains of major UK organisations operating across sectors including food, banking and essential services.

New software security ambassadors announced

The Government is also expanding its efforts to improve software security, with 14 organisations joining the UK’s second cohort of Software Security Ambassadors. The new ambassadors include Fortinet, Thales, Capgemini, SANS, Risk Ledger, Zscaler, Acubed IT Solutions Ltd, CloudPeek, Dot On, Hippo Digital, Investec, IoT M2M Council, Nine23 and QinetiQ.

Working alongside existing ambassadors, the organisations will champion secure software development and encourage wider adoption of the Software Security Code of Practice across their supply chains and the wider economy. The initiative aims to encourage software developers to build products in line with the code, helping protect systems against common cyber threats. Ambassadors will also promote its adoption among businesses in their networks and supply chains, with the longer-term aim of improving the security of software relied upon by organisations and consumers across the UK.

Further investment in national cyber defences

The latest announcements build on a wider package of investment unveiled as part of last week’s Budget, aimed at strengthening the UK’s ability to respond to cyber threats as artificial intelligence transforms both the threat landscape and the tools available to tackle it.

The measures include £70m for a new National Exposure and Real-Time Vulnerability (NERV) Centre within the NCSC, which will build and maintain a national picture of vulnerabilities across critical national infrastructure and the wider economy. A further £60m will be invested in a national Cyber Shield, using agentic AI to strengthen the UK’s cyber defences. This includes a £25 Challenge Fund to support UK AI and cyber security innovators.

The package also includes a new NCSC AI Cyber Security Centre of Excellence in Manchester, focused on training and developing the next generation of government cyber and AI specialists. Additional investment includes £40m for a National Agentic Security Unit to develop capabilities to monitor and respond to uncontrolled bots and strengthen resilience against agentic incidents, alongside £24m to enhance public-sector cyber defences through advanced AI technology.

Together, the measures form part of the Government’s wider programme to strengthen cyber resilience across UK businesses, supply chains and essential public services, with a particular focus on helping smaller organisations access the tools and support needed to protect themselves.

Cyber Security Minister, Liz Lloyd said: “Small and medium-sized businesses employ millions of people across our nation, and should not be left vulnerable in the age of rising cyber threats.. We are not going to sit back and let malicious actors take advantage – we will back our SMEs and help them be protected and secure. We are making it easier and cheaper to access expert cyber support, identify and plug vulnerabilities in their digital systems, and achieve certification through our Cyber Essentials scheme. It doesn’t matter whether you’re sitting at the head of the table in the boardroom, or working from the kitchen counter at home – if you run a business, no matter the size, securing your digital systems must be a top priority and we’re equipping businesses for the evolving digital future.”